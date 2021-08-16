Ty Williams Victorious on Night One of Bob Salem Memorial with United Rebel Sprint Series

By Rick Salem

OBERLIN, Kansas (August 13, 2021) – Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series competitors took to action for night one of the Bob Salem Memorial honoring Tosha Garrison at Oberlin Speedway on Friday night. Sixteen cars checked in for competition atop the 3/8-mile dirt oval located in Oberlin, Kansas. Current series points leader, Ty Williams, was victorious on the first of two nights.

Todd Plemons and Koby Walters set the pace for Friday’s 20-lap feature event. Plemons took off with the early lead ahead of Walters and Jeremy Huish. Huish took the runner-up position on lap two, only to surrender the position back to Walters one lap later. Ty Williams charged to fourth ahead of Zach Blurton on lap two but would get both Huish and Walters to claim second on lap four.

Two circuits later, Williams powered around Plemons to claim the top spot. Walters navigated around Plemons with eight laps in the books. One lap later, Huish powered around Plemons to gain third.

Just past the halfway point, Williams found lapped traffic to play in his favor, as he put some distance between himself and second running, Koby Walters. Jake Martens and Luke Cranston made moves throughout the second half of the race, moving into fourth and fifth. Zach Blurton and Monty Ferriera found their way around Plemons to take over sixth and seventh.

Ty Williams went on to lead the remainder of the race, while Koby Walters and Jeremy Huish completed the podium. Jake Martens and Luke Cranston round out the top five finishers for night one of the Bob Salem Memorial honoring Tosha Garrison with the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing.

Ty Williams, Todd Plemons, and Koby Walters seized heat race victories on Friday night. Jake Martens claimed the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard charger award, finishing fourth from a tenth place starting position.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Oberlin Speedway – Oberlin, Kansas

August 13, 2021

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Ty Williams, 2) Taylor Velasquez, 3) Jeremy Huish, 4) John Webster, 5) Pat McVicker, 6) Cash Beeson

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Todd Plemons, 2) Monty Ferriera, 3) Zach Blurton, 4) Darren Berry, 5) Aaron Ploussard

Heat Three (8 laps): 1) Koby Walters, 2) Luke Cranston, 3) Jake Martens, 4) Fred Holz, 5) Alexander Ort

Dash (6 laps): 1) Todd Plemons, 2) Koby Walters, 3) Ty Williams, 4) Jeremy Huish, 5) Luke Cranston, 6) Taylor Velasquez

A Feature (20 laps): 1) Ty Williams, 2) Koby Walters, 3) Jeremy Huish, 4) Jake Martens, 5) Luke Cranston, 6) Zach Blurton, 7) Monty Ferriera, 8) Todd Plemons, 9) Darren Berry, 10) John Webster, 11) Fred Holz, 12) Cash Beeson, 13) Aaron Ploussard, 14) Alexander Ort, 15) Pat McVicker, 16) Taylor Velasquez