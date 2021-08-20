Jack Hewitt Night to Feature POWRi Midgets Saturday at Macon Speedway

By Adam Mackey

(Macon, IL) The biggest racing weekend in Central Illinois is on tap this weekend with MOWA Sprints at Lincoln Speedway Friday night, State Fair Races in Springfield Saturday and Sunday, and the POWRi Midgets at Macon Speedway Saturday night. The Macon Speedway event will now be known as “Jack Hewitt Night”, set for Saturday, August 21 as the open wheel cars of POWRi make their second appearance of the season.

Hewitt is a two-time champion of the USAC Silver Crown Series as well as a former titlist of the All-Star Circuit of Champions. In addition, Hewitt was the 1998 winner of the Eldora 4-Crown Nationals, winning features in USAC Sprints, Midgets, and Silver Crown as well as the UMP Modifieds.

Those who did not have the pleasure of watching Hewitt race may know him from the heated video interview that has gone viral on the web. The interview, laced with some NSFW language, has been viewed over 1,000,000 times on Facebook alone. It has also led to a line of apparel and souvenirs. That interview just happened to take place at, you guessed it, Macon Speedway.

The August 21st event at Macon Speedway will feature Hewitt as the grand marshal. He will be on hand, greeting fans, selling books and apparel, signing autographs, telling stories, and taking in some great Macon Speedway action.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will be competing in the Camfield Memorial while the POWRi Micros will race in the Chevy Hall of Fame Museum 20. The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, and Hornets are scheduled to race.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is led by Colby, KS driver, Bryant Wiedeman, who has yet to claim a victory but has a 180-point lead on Brent Crews, from Denver, NC. Crews has collected three wins this season in POWRi action. Last year’s champion, Jake Neuman is third in the standings, while Ryan Timms and Cannon McIntosh complete the top five.

Other point leaders coming into the night include Bradley Fezard from Arkansas, who leads the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro class, Guy Taylor (BillingsleyRewards.com Modified), Kyle Helmick (DIRTcar Pro Mods), and Allan Harris (DIRTcar Hornets).

Pit gates will open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information and further updates, visit www.maconracing.com.

