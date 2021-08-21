Jake Neuman Lands First Career Sprint Car Victory at Lincoln

LINCOLN, IL (August 20, 2021) — Jake Neuman made the transition from midget cars to winged sprint cars quickly winning the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Friday at Lincoln Speedway. With a just a handful of starts under his belt Neuman outran non-wing sprint car standout Robert Ballou for the victory. Joey Moughman, Chris Windom, and Zach Daum rounded out the top five.

Korey Weyant won the D2 midget car feature.

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Feature:

1. 3N- Jake Neuman

2. 96- Robert Ballou

3. 31- Joey Moughan

4. 19-Chris Windom

5. 31-Zach Daum

6. 6-Korey Weyant

7. 44-Cory Bruns

8. 84H-Brandon Hanks

9. 52F-Logan Faucon

10. 42–Andy Bishop

11. 79J-Jacob Patton

12. 2A–Austin Archdale

13. 83-Bret Tripplett

14. 10S-Jeremy Standridge

15. 29X-Brayton Lynch

16. 77U-Chris Urish

17. 6-Chris Phillips

18. 8-Broc Hunnell

19. 17-Paul Haley

20. 19B-Brady Parmeley

21. 3-Austin O’Dell

22. 28-Luke Verardi

D2 Midgets

Feature:

A-Main (15 Laps)

1. 7X-Korey Weyant[1]

2. 18-Tyler Roth[3]

3. 57-Mark McMahill[2]

4. 51R-Will Armitage[7]

5. 55-Chuck Walker[5]

6. 7B-Dave Baugh[8]

7. 22K-Kelli Harter[6]

8. 17-Jerry Nutaut[9]

9. 42-Kevin Battefeld[4]