Jake Neuman Lands First Career Sprint Car Victory at Lincoln

LINCOLN, IL (August 20, 2021) — Jake Neuman made the transition from midget cars to winged sprint cars quickly winning the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Friday at Lincoln Speedway. With a just a handful of starts under his belt Neuman outran non-wing sprint car standout Robert Ballou for the victory. Joey Moughman, Chris Windom, and Zach Daum rounded out the top five.
Korey Weyant won the D2 midget car feature.
Midwest Open Wheel Association
Feature:
1. 3N- Jake Neuman
2. 96- Robert Ballou
3. 31- Joey Moughan
4. 19-Chris Windom
5. 31-Zach Daum
6. 6-Korey Weyant
7. 44-Cory Bruns
8. 84H-Brandon Hanks
9. 52F-Logan Faucon
10. 42–Andy Bishop
11. 79J-Jacob Patton
12. 2A–Austin Archdale
13. 83-Bret Tripplett
14. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
15. 29X-Brayton Lynch
16. 77U-Chris Urish
17. 6-Chris Phillips
18. 8-Broc Hunnell
19. 17-Paul Haley
20. 19B-Brady Parmeley
21. 3-Austin O’Dell
22. 28-Luke Verardi
D2 Midgets
Feature:
A-Main (15 Laps)
1. 7X-Korey Weyant[1]
2. 18-Tyler Roth[3]
3. 57-Mark McMahill[2]
4. 51R-Will Armitage[7]
5. 55-Chuck Walker[5]
6. 7B-Dave Baugh[8]
7. 22K-Kelli Harter[6]
8. 17-Jerry Nutaut[9]
9. 42-Kevin Battefeld[4]