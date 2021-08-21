Meseraull and Swanson Win Twin Features at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (August 19, 2021) — Thomas Meseraull and Jake Swanson won sprint car features during the “Sprint Car Double” Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway.
Meseraull topped Jake Swanson, Scotty Weir, Tye Mihocko, and Tyler Hewitt during the first main event. Swanson backed up his second place finish in the first main with a victory in the second over Emerson Axsom, Koby Barksdale, Colton Clottle, and Max Fuliford.
Sprint Car Doubler
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday, August 19, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature #1:
1. 23s-Thomas Meseraull
2. 5t-Jake Swanson
3. 4p-Scotty Weir
4. 24p-Tye Mihocko
5. 57-Tyler Hewitt
6. 5c-Colten Cottle
7. 79-Max Guilford
8. 20-Tyler Kendall
9. 39bc-Emerson Axsom
10. 42-Brayden Clark
11. 2c-Tim Creech
12. 16k-Koby Barksdale
13. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
14. 0g-Kyle Shipley
15. 21-Travis Hery
16. 27-Evan Mosley
17. 2di-Dustin Ingle
18. 118-Scott Evans
19. 9z-Zack Pretorius
20. 11h-Jack Hoyer
Feature #2:
1. 5t-Jake Swanson
2. 39bc-Emerson Axsom
3. 16k-Koby Barksdale
4. 5c-Colten Cottle
5. 79-Max Guilford
6. 24p-Tye Mihocko
7. 23s-Thomas Meseraull
8. 2di-Dustin Ingle
9. 0g-Kyle Shipley
10. 4p-Scotty Weir
11. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
12. 57-Tyler Hewitt
13. 27-Evan Mosley
14. 20-Tyler Kendall
15. 11h-Jack Hoyer
16. 9z-Zack Pretorius
17. 42-Brayden Clark
18. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick
19. 11-Aaron Davis
20. 2c-Tim Creech
21. 99-Jack James