Meseraull and Swanson Win Twin Features at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (August 19, 2021) — Thomas Meseraull and Jake Swanson won sprint car features during the “Sprint Car Double” Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway.

Meseraull topped Jake Swanson, Scotty Weir, Tye Mihocko, and Tyler Hewitt during the first main event. Swanson backed up his second place finish in the first main with a victory in the second over Emerson Axsom, Koby Barksdale, Colton Clottle, and Max Fuliford.

Sprint Car Doubler

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday, August 19, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature #1:

1. 23s-Thomas Meseraull

2. 5t-Jake Swanson

3. 4p-Scotty Weir

4. 24p-Tye Mihocko

5. 57-Tyler Hewitt

6. 5c-Colten Cottle

7. 79-Max Guilford

8. 20-Tyler Kendall

9. 39bc-Emerson Axsom

10. 42-Brayden Clark

11. 2c-Tim Creech

12. 16k-Koby Barksdale

13. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

14. 0g-Kyle Shipley

15. 21-Travis Hery

16. 27-Evan Mosley

17. 2di-Dustin Ingle

18. 118-Scott Evans

19. 9z-Zack Pretorius

20. 11h-Jack Hoyer

Feature #2:

1. 5t-Jake Swanson

2. 39bc-Emerson Axsom

3. 16k-Koby Barksdale

4. 5c-Colten Cottle

5. 79-Max Guilford

6. 24p-Tye Mihocko

7. 23s-Thomas Meseraull

8. 2di-Dustin Ingle

9. 0g-Kyle Shipley

10. 4p-Scotty Weir

11. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

12. 57-Tyler Hewitt

13. 27-Evan Mosley

14. 20-Tyler Kendall

15. 11h-Jack Hoyer

16. 9z-Zack Pretorius

17. 42-Brayden Clark

18. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick

19. 11-Aaron Davis

20. 2c-Tim Creech

21. 99-Jack James