Duncan Wins All Star/FAST Feature at Waynesfield

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (August 21, 2021) – Cole Duncan has often times compared driving a 410 sprint car at Waynesfield Raceway Park to flying a fighter jet in a gymnasium. If that’s the case Duncan was an ace pilot at “The Field” Saturday as the former Ti 22 Performance FAST on Dirt Champion defended the series against the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 invaders, executing a late race pass for his the $5,000 payday.

It was the Circleville, Ohio driver’s second All Star win of 2021 and the sixth series win of his career. He used a caution with five laps to go to hunt down and pass Cory Eliason, who picked up his first All Star win of the year Friday night, with just three laps to go. While most of the field was using the extreme high line or bottom groove of the bullring, Duncan put his top wing in “the trunk” and drove the middle of the track perfectly for the victory. Waynesfield Promoter Shane Helms gave Duncan an extra $1,000 for defending the FAST series against the All Stars.

“I think the only thing that was going to screw me up before that restart was traffic. Traffic was kind of running down where I wanted to be. He got a hell of a restart and I wasn’t sure going into one…we have five laps but it’s going to take all five of them. We were terrible in the heat race…I wasn’t trying to save my tire, we were just that bad. My guys went to work and went back to what we know works. Shane Helms and Greg gave us a hell of a race track tonight. I don’t think you can ask for much better than that. When the track gets slick we throw the wing back and the car got to working good and I can carry speed into the corner. They were throwing crumbs off the bottom and I could use those for traction,” said Duncan beside his Ohio Heating, Helms Construction, Motor City Transport, Wolf Composites backed #22.

Cloverdale, Ohio’s Jared Horstman led all 25 laps of the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders feature to secure his fifth series championship. It wasn’t easy for Horstman as he had to battle through heavy traffic in the late stages of the race allowing Randy Hannagan to close.

“Hats off to Shane Helms for stepping up when we lost the race at another track and giving us a chance to race for a championship. Thank you Ron Hammonds and Shane Dancer for stepping up and keeping this series around for us local guys. Thank you to all my sponsors and my family…couldn’t do this without you,” said Horstman beside his M&W Construction, Miller Construction, T&D Interiors, K&L Ready Mix, K3Dog Spa, Schnipke Brothers Tire, All Purpose Contracting backed machine.

Cap Henry and Eliason brought the field to green for the 30-lap All Star feature and after an opening lap caution, Henry grabbed the lead over Eliason, Tyler Courtney, Max Stambaugh and Zeb Wise. After three laps of side-by-side racing, Eliason took the lead on lap four. Henry didn’t give up though and Courtney joined his challenge for the lead.

Eliason raced into traffic by the 10th circuit allowing Courtney to close as Wise raced into third with Henry and Duncan in pursuit. Another caution on lap 14 gave Eliason a clear track and he used it to his advantage to pull away slightly from Courtney. By lap 18 Duncan was on the move, racing into third and two circuits later drove under Courtney for second.

Eliason had built a substantial lead but Duncan began to chop away when the caution flew with five laps to go with the running order Eliason, Duncan, Justin Peck, Courtney and Spencer Bayston. Eliason executed a great restart but Duncan maintained his middle line and closed quickly, diving under Eliason for the lead on lap 27. Duncan drove away for the win over Eliason, Peck, Bayston and Henry.

When the green flew for the 25-lap NRA feature Horstman immediately served notice he was the car to beat. Only a caution on lap four would slow his drive to the series title. While Horstman pulled away a tremendous battle ensued for second involving Kyle Sauder, Shawn Dancer, Ricky Peterson, Max Stambaugh and Hannagan.

Horstman continued to build his lead with Dancer taking second on lap six with Sauder and Hannagan in pursuit. Dancer entered heavy lapped traffic with 10 laps to go but Sauder and Hannagan could not make up the deficit. Hannagan took second on lap 16 and went to work. As Dancer weaved his way through the lapped cars Hannagan began to eat into the lead. With five laps to go Hannagan was within five car lengths of Horstman.

Horstman picked up the pace and drove to the win over Hannagan, Dancer, Stambaugh and Sauder.

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 / FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 26-Cory Eliason, 10.297[19]

2. 22C-Cole Duncan, 10.379[2]

3. 3C-Cale Conley, 10.408[3]

4. 10-Zeb Wise, 10.409[7]

5. 5-Ian Madsen, 10.422[1]

6. 16-DJ Foos, 10.440[12]

7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 10.478[10]

8. 13-Justin Peck, 10.482[22]

9. 4-Cap Henry, 10.504[13]

10. 5M-Max Stambaugh, 10.510[4]

11. 11-Spencer Bayston, 10.570[20]

12. 81-Lee Jacobs, 10.595[14]

13. 18-Cole Macedo, 10.613[8]

14. 07-Skylar Gee, 10.638[11]

15. 7M-Geoff Dodge, 10.672[16]

16. 14-Chad Wilson, 10.679[5]

17. 97-Greg Wilson, 10.680[6]

18. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.695[18]

19. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 10.791[9]

20. 23-Chris Andrews, 11.015[15]

21. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[2]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

4. 07-Skylar Gee[6]

5. 3C-Cale Conley[3]

6. 97-Greg Wilson[7]

7. 81-Lee Jacobs[5]

8. 23-Chris Andrews[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Max Stambaugh[1]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[2]

3. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

4. 18-Cole Macedo[5]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[7]

6. 22C-Cole Duncan[4]

DNS: 7M-Geoff Dodge

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[2]

2. 11-Spencer Bayston[1]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 5-Ian Madsen[3]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

6. 21N-Frankie Nervo[7]

7. 14-Chad Wilson[6]

Kears Speed Shop Dash (6 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 5M-Max Stambaugh[3]

5. 22C-Cole Duncan[5]

6. 10-Zeb Wise[8]

7. 3C-Cale Conley[6]

8. 13-Justin Peck[7]

FloRacing A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 22C-Cole Duncan[5]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

3. 13-Justin Peck[8]

4. 11-Spencer Bayston[11]

5. 4-Cap Henry[1]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[15]

8. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[10]

9. 16-DJ Foos[9]

10. 5-Ian Madsen[12]

11. 97-Greg Wilson[17]

12. 07-Skylar Gee[14]

13. 17B-Bill Balog[16]

14. 81-Lee Jacobs[19]

15. 18-Cole Macedo[13]

16. 3C-Cale Conley[7]

17. 21N-Frankie Nervo[18]

18. 5M-Max Stambaugh[4]

19. 14-Chad Wilson[21]

20. 10-Zeb Wise[6]

21. 23-Chris Andrews[22]

22. 7M-Geoff Dodge[20]

K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance

Qualifying

1.17-Jared Horstman , 11.512

2.49-Shawn Dancer , 11.531

3.5M-Max Stambaugh , 11.562

4.2S-Kyle Sauder, 11.671

5.2P-Ricky Peterson, 11.673

6.22H-Randy Hannagan , 11.714

7.22M-Dan McCarron, 11.749

8.66-Chase Dunham, 11.759

9.46-Ryan Coniam, 11.887

10.28V-Shawn Valenti, 12.001

11.16B-Zane DeVault, 12.063

12.24-Kobe Allison, 12.084

13.X-Mike Keegan, 12.113

14.16W-Chase Ridenour, 12.176

15.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 12.202

16.11G-Luke Griffith, 12.213

17.51-Garrett Craine, 12.218

18.29-Zeth Sabo, 12.224

19.7M-Brandon Moore, 12.225

20.23-Devon Dobie , 12.229

21.3F-Wade Fraley, 12.394

22.1-Steve Niese1, 27.297;

Heat Race #1 -(8 Laps)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

2. 17-Jared Horstman [4]

3. 28V-Shawn Valenti[1]

4. 2S-Kyle Sauder[3]

5. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]

6. 11G-Luke Griffith[6]

7. X-Mike Keegan[5]

Heat Race #2 -(8 Laps)

1. 49-Shawn Dancer [4]

2. 16B-Zane DeVault[1]

3. 23-Devon Dobie [7]

4. 66-Chase Dunham[2]

5. 2P-Ricky Peterson[3]

6. 16W-Chase Ridenour[5]

7. 51-Garrett Craine[6]

Heat Race #3 -(8 Laps)

1. 22H-Randy Hannagan [3]

2. 5M-Max Stambaugh [4]

3. 46-Ryan Coniam[2]

4. 24-Kobe Allison[1]

5. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]

6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]

7. 3F-Wade Fraley[7]

A-Main 1 -(20 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman [1]

2. 22H-Randy Hannagan [7]

3. 49-Shawn Dancer [3]

4. 5M-Max Stambaugh [6]

5. 2S-Kyle Sauder[2]

6. 2P-Ricky Peterson[4]

7. 29-Zeth Sabo[15]

8. 22M-Dan McCarron[8]

9. 46-Ryan Coniam[11]

10. 28V-Shawn Valenti[9]

11. 24-Kobe Allison[13]

12. X15-Kasey Ziebold[18]

13. 3F-Wade Fraley[21]

14. 16W-Chase Ridenour[17]

15. X-Mike Keegan[19]

16. 66-Chase Dunham[12]

17. 16B-Zane DeVault[5]

18. 51-Garrett Craine[20]

19. 7M-Brandon Moore[14]

20. 11G-Luke Griffith[16]

21. 23-Devon Dobie [10]

22. 1-Steve Niese1[22]