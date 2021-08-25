RacinBoys All Access Subscribers Provided Five Live Video Streams This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 24, 2021) – Five races with four different series fill this weekend’s programming for RacinBoys All Access subscribers.

The action begins on Friday with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour visiting WaKeeney Speedway in WaKeeney, Kan. That evening also showcases an ASCS Frontier Region show at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont.

Saturday features an ASCS Frontier Region race at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont., as well as a USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association event at Salina Speedway in Salina, Kan.

The weekend concludes on Sunday with an ASCS Sooner Region race at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.

Each event will have a live video stream by the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network, which has improved quality and bonuses this year, including additional cameras, replays and new graphics packages. Every show features the action from hot laps through the Victory Lane interviews.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription entails all live video coverage, which includes nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event as well as numerous other series throughout the Midwest, including ASCS regional action, the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association, the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series and more.

RacinBoys offers a monthly package to view all of its video content – live and On-Demand – for only $29.99 monthly or $249.99 for an annual subscription.

Video content can also be accessed via the RacinBoys app on IOS, APPLE TV, ANDROID, ANDROID TV, ROKU and FIRESTICK TV.

The chase for a championship is hot in each of the four series being showcased via live video this weekend.

Blake Hahn holds a 47-point lead over Matt Covington with J.J. Hickle only 55 points behind Hahn in the ASCS National Tour championship standings.

Tyler Driever owns a 53-point advantage over Kory Wermling in the ASCS Frontier Region standings. Logan Forler is only 14 points behind Wermling.

Kory Schudy has built a 70-point lead over Wesley Smith in the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association standings.

Jeremy Campbell has a 45-point edge over Brandon Anderson in the ASCS Sooner Region standings.

