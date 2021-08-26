Ballou Opens Kokomo Smack Down Weekend with Bob Darland Memorial Victory

KOKOMO, IN (August 25, 2021) — Robert Ballou won the Bob Darland Memorial Wednesday night at Kokomo Speedway to kick off the 10th edition of the Sprint Car Smack Down. Ballou, from Rocklin, California, took the lead after Emerson Axsom bobbled running the cushion after leading a majority of the event. Ballou then held off Logan Seavey for his third victory of the 2021 season. Seavey, Axsom, Tanner Thorson, and C.J. Leary rounded out the top five.

Bob Darland Memorial

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Feature (36 Laps):

1. 12-Robert Ballou

2. 5-Logan Seavey

3. 39BC-Emerson Axsom

4. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson

5. 77m-C.J. Leary

6. 69-Brady Bacon

7. 21az-Jake Swanson

8. 23s-Thomas Meseraull

9. 79-Max Guilford

10. 77x-Stevie Sussex

11. 5m-Jason McDougal

12. 20-Alex Bright

13. 33m-Matt Westfall

14. 57-Cole Bodine

15. 28-Brandon Mattox

16. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

17. 57M-Max Adams

18. 9k-Kevin Thomas Jr

19. 6-Mario Clouser

20. 4-Justin Grant