BOSS At Twin Cities August 28 Postponed

By Aaron Fry

In a joint agreement between BOSS promoter, Aaron Fry, and Twin Cities Raceway Park promoter, Tim Keithley, the Saturday, August 28th event has been postponed. This event was added to the original MPD Racing BOSS schedule to fill a date left open on short notice. It is much easier to fill a hole in a schedule on paper during the off season. However, in reality, it is best if the major players in this sport can work together and make moves for the benefit of all involved.

This will allow more race teams and fans the opportunity to attend the USAC / Kokomo Smackdown the next three days. With the BOSS tour and the FAST tour booked up through October 16th, TCRP and tour officials are looking at booking the show on a different weekend in 2022. The next event at Twin Cities will be September 11th for the Family Chrysler Dodge Jeep Crate 50 that will also include the modifieds, super stocks, pure stocks, hornets and crown vics. The next BOSS event will be Saturday, September 18th at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio in a doubleheader with the FAST tour.

We want to offer our sincere apologies for the delay in announcing this cancellation, but it was NOT a decision made in haste or taken lightly. We wish everyone a safe and fun weekend, wherever their travels may lead.