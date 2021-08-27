SMACKDOWN OPENER RAINED OUT, ON AS SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, DOUBLE EVENTS ON SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Kokomo, Indiana (August 26, 2021)………Thursday night’s Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown X opener at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway was rained out after persistent showers doused the surface just prior to hot laps for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

Smackdown will continue as scheduled on Friday night, August 27, with hot laps beginning at 6:30pm Eastern.

On Saturday, August 28, the Smackdown program will begin with hot laps at 3pm Eastern and the first full program to follow immediately thereafter with qualifying, heats, last chance races and feature events.

Once the first program on Saturday is completed, a 90-minute break will follow with Smackdown’s “finale” being run as scheduled on Saturday night.

If you purchased Smackdown wristbands for Thursday’s race through TracPass, please hold onto them. The wristbands will be good to use for admission at Kokomo on Friday or the first program on Saturday during Smackdown. Thursday’s wristbands are not valid for use to gain admission during Saturday night’s program.

On Friday at Kokomo, the pits open at 3pm Eastern, grandstands open at 3pm, driver’s meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm, with qualifying and racing immediately following. For new ticket buyers, general admission tickets are $30 and kids 12 and under are free.

On Saturday at Kokomo, general admission tickets are $35, kids 12 and under are free. USAC Midwest Regional Midgets will also be on hand.

Reserved seating, three-day passes can be purchased on race night for $95.

All events during Sprint Car Smackdown at Kokomo will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.