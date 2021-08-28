Jack Gunn Memorial Rained Out at Williams Grove

From Tyler Altmeyer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (August 27, 2021) – Just as drivers were beginning to assemble for the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 drivers’ meeting, Mother Nature stepped in and intervened, ultimately forcing Williams Grove Speedway and All Star officials to cancel Friday’s Jack Gunn Memorial twin-20s program. Information pertaining to a possible rain date will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Honoring the late National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Kramer Williamson, Lincoln Speedway’s Kramer Klash will steal headlines in the Pigeon Hills on Saturday, August 28. The $7,300-to-win program will give All Star travelers their first taste of the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway this season, also acting as a prime test session for the coming $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic on September 18.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.