Brandon Anderson Wins ASCS Sooner Region Feature at Caney Valley Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

CANEY, Kan. (August 28, 2021) – Never relinquishing the point Saturday night at Caney Valley Speedway, Oklahoma’s Brandon Anderson held on for his third victory of the season against the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Committed to the hub of the Kansas quarter-mile, Anderson had some pressure in the latter stages of the race as Terry Easum and Dylan Postier began reeling in the No. 55B while battling for second. With Easum leading the charge, the pair worked to Anderson’s back bumper before caution lights came on.

Able to keep pace over the two, the race for second was still anyone’s with Postier finally working into silver on Lap 18. Running an altering line that put the No. 10p low in turns one and two, then top in turns three and four, the gap between the top two shrank again just as the caution came out.

One final slowdown with three laps to go, Postier gave it a final run, but Brandon Anderson would not be denied. Crossing with just 0.398-seconds to spare, the two were joined on the podium by Terry Easum, with Grady Mercer, and Kyle Clark charging through the field to round out the top five.

Jeremy Campbell was sixth, with Lance Norick seventh. Casey Wills, Michael Tyre, and Kolton Garris completed the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races again on Sunday, August 29 at Creek County Speedway. Gates open at 4:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. Racing gets underway at 7:00 P.M. (CDT).

Tickets are $20 for Adults, $5 for Youth 11-14, and free for Kids 10 and under. Classes include Dyno Services of Oklahoma Champ 305 Sprints, NOW600 Sooner Dwarf Car Series, and NOW600 Mini Mods. Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 247-RACE (7223).

ASCS Sooner Region

Caney Valley Speedway

Caney, Kansas

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 42-Grady Mercer[2]

2. 31-Casey Wills[1]

3. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]

4. 26M-Fred Mattox[4]

5. 11-Michael Tyre II[6]

6. 6-Kaden Taylor[3]

7. 32-Kolton Gariss[5]

8. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]

2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]

3. 88-Terry Easum[5]

4. 90-Lance Norick[4]

5. 79-Tim Kent[7]

6. 22S-Slater Helt[6]

7. 2-Chase Porter[3]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]

2. 10P-Dylan Postier[2]

3. 88-Terry Easum[3]

4. 42-Grady Mercer[4]

5. 9$-Kyle Clark[15]

6. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[8]

7. 90-Lance Norick[9]

8. 31-Casey Wills[5]

9. 11-Michael Tyre II[10]

10. 32-Kolton Gariss[13]

11. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]

12. 6-Kaden Taylor[12]

13. 2-Chase Porter[14]

14. 79-Tim Kent[6]

15. 22S-Slater Helt[11]