Cockrum Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (August 28, 2021) — Shane Cockrum from Benton, Illinois won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. The victory was Cockrum’s fifth of the 2021 season. A.J. Hopkins, Matt Thompson, Harley Burns, and Shane O’Banion rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 33-Jake Scott[2]

2. 11L-Ricky Lewis[3]

3. 04-A.J. Hopkins[1]

4. 27-Evan Mosley[6]

5. 22-Brandon Spencer[5]

6. 77-Hunter O’Neal[4]

7. 9-Jim Tribby[7]

8. 17D-Dylan Moan[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24P-Shane Cockrum[2]

2. 26T-Matt Thompson[4]

3. 11P-Brady Short[5]

4. 10-Saban Bibent[3]

5. 17S-Shey Owens[1]

6. 98-Billy Winsemann[6]

DNS: 5M-Matthew McDonald

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[1]

2. 53-Brayden Fox[4]

3. 33B-Harley Burns[5]

4. 1-Lee Dakus[3]

5. 33$-Shane O’Banion[2]

6. 55H-Josh Hodge[6]

7. 37-David Gross[8]

8. 7-Eddie Lake[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 77-Hunter O’Neal[1]

2. 55H-Josh Hodge[3]

3. 9-Jim Tribby[4]

4. 98-Billy Winsemann[2]

5. 37-David Gross[5]

6. 7-Eddie Lake[7]

7. 17D-Dylan Moan[6]

DNS: 5M-Matthew McDonald

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 24P-Shane Cockrum[4]

2. 04-A.J. Hopkins[7]

3. 26T-Matt Thompson[1]

4. 33B-Harley Burns[9]

5. 33$-Shane O’Banion[15]

6. 53-Brayden Fox[6]

7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[3]

8. 77-Hunter O’Neal[16]

9. 22-Brandon Spencer[13]

10. 55H-Josh Hodge[17]

11. 17S-Shey Owens[14]

12. 27-Evan Mosley[10]

13. 11P-Brady Short[8]

14. 10-Saban Bibent[11]

15. 1-Lee Dakus[12]

16. 33-Jake Scott[5]

17. 9-Jim Tribby[18]

18. 37-David Gross[20]

19. 98-Billy Winsemann[19]

20. 11L-Ricky Lewis[2]