Scelzi Wins KWS NARC Feature at Stockton

STOCKTON, CA (August 28, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi won the third round of the “Fastest Four Days in Motorsports” for the King of the West NARC Sprint Car Series Saturday night at the Stockton Dirt Track. D.J. Netto, Tanner Carrick, Rico Abreu, and Shane Golobic rounded out the top five.

Golobic won the 360 sprint car feature.

Fastest Four Days in Motorsports

Stockton Dirt Track

Stockton, California

Saturday, August 28, 2021

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Feature:

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

2. 88N D.J. Netto

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick

4. 24-Rico Abreu

5. 17W-Shane Golobic

6. 16A-Colby Copeland

7. 83V-Sean Becker

8. 42X-Tim Kaeding

9. 69-Bud Kaeding

10. 53-Jesse Attard

11. 57-Justin Sanders

12. 98-Sean Watts

13. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

14. 29-Willie Croft

15. 21P-Robbie Price

16. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

17. 26-Billy Aton

18. 01-Mitchel Moles

19. 09S-Geoffrey Strole

20. 21-Corey Day

21. 75-Brian Boswell

22. 2R-Richard Brace Jr.

23. 93-Kalib Henry

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 17W-Shane Golobic

2. 20-Dominic Scelzi

3. 5H-Michael Faccinto

4. 17-Kalib Henry

5. 22-Keith Day

6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

7. 55A-Angelo Cornet

8. 4-Jodie Robinson

9. 21-Josh Wiesz

10. 33-Dylan Bloomfield

11. 32-Caden Sarale

12. 94-Greg DeCaires

13. 82J-Steven Jaquith