Scelzi Wins KWS NARC Feature at Stockton

STOCKTON, CA (August 28, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi won the third round of the “Fastest Four Days in Motorsports” for the King of the West NARC Sprint Car Series Saturday night at the Stockton Dirt Track. D.J. Netto, Tanner Carrick, Rico Abreu, and Shane Golobic rounded out the top five.
Golobic won the 360 sprint car feature.
Fastest Four Days in Motorsports
Stockton Dirt Track
Stockton, California
Saturday, August 28, 2021
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Feature:
1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
2. 88N D.J. Netto
3. 83T-Tanner Carrick
4. 24-Rico Abreu
5. 17W-Shane Golobic
6. 16A-Colby Copeland
7. 83V-Sean Becker
8. 42X-Tim Kaeding
9. 69-Bud Kaeding
10. 53-Jesse Attard
11. 57-Justin Sanders
12. 98-Sean Watts
13. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
14. 29-Willie Croft
15. 21P-Robbie Price
16. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
17. 26-Billy Aton
18. 01-Mitchel Moles
19. 09S-Geoffrey Strole
20. 21-Corey Day
21. 75-Brian Boswell
22. 2R-Richard Brace Jr.
23. 93-Kalib Henry
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 20-Dominic Scelzi
3. 5H-Michael Faccinto
4. 17-Kalib Henry
5. 22-Keith Day
6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
7. 55A-Angelo Cornet
8. 4-Jodie Robinson
9. 21-Josh Wiesz
10. 33-Dylan Bloomfield
11. 32-Caden Sarale
12. 94-Greg DeCaires
13. 82J-Steven Jaquith