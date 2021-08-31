PETALUMA HOSTS RARE MONDAY USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR EVENT

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 30, 2021… On Monday, September 6th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will conclude their Northern California Swing at Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, CA). Promoted by Rick Faeth, the thirteenth point race will also feature IMCA Modifieds, Dwarf Cars, and Mini Stocks. The Pit Gates will open at noon, The Front Gates open at 4:00pm, Practice starts at 5:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE). For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of both night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– THE 2019 RULE BOOK will be followed in regards to race format and weight rule (1,325 lbs. with driver)

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Hoosier RD20, 105/18 HTW, 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are legal with the series. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners. This will remain in effect until September 26th. Starting October 2nd at Arizona Speedway, the series will follow USAC National rules with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only legal right rear tires. Hoosier Tires remain mandatory on all four corners

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– PETALUMA MUFFLER RULE: The Flowmaster “Suitcase” 53545-10 and the Spin Tech 1545P Super Stock ARE THE ONLY MUFFLERS ALLOWED AT PETALUMA SPEEDWAY AND SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– PETALUMA TARP RULE: Tarps are mandatory under all racecars in the pit area and must stick out at least one foot at each side.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

Since June 20, 2009, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds has held eight AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and seven different drivers have claimed victory. Five-time champion, Mike Spencer leads all drivers with two Petaluma wins and Jake Swanson set the 1-lap track record of 13.457 on September 7, 2015. “Dynamite” David Cardey won the 2009 Petaluma debut and Chase Johnson topped the last USAC/CRA visit on September 2, 2019. A complete series win list at Petaluma is at the end of this release.

At press time, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) has a 24-point lead over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner placed fifth at the Perris “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” on August 21st. At press time, the eight-time champion has three feature wins, five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, eight top-10 finishes, and 74 feature laps led on the year. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has eighty-86 series wins and will be looking to gain valuable points with a win at Petaluma Speedway.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks second in the USAC/CRA championship standings. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa scored his second win of the campaign at the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night.” To date, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has also posted three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, eight top-10 finishes and 58 feature laps led in the campaign. With ten career victories, Brody will have his sights on adding Petaluma to his win list.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) sits third in the chase for the championship. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams scored twenty-third at Perris after mechanical issues ended his night. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes and 32 feature laps led to his credit. “The Big Game Hunter” has ten career wins and will be looking to add another Petaluma Speedway trophy to his collection.

Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) sits fourth in the championship point chase. Driving the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Cam 2 Blue Blood Oil Maxim, Gansen scored fourth at Perris on August 21st. To date, the veteran driver has one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, ten top-10 finishes, and 1 feature lap led on the season. Chris will have his sights on breaking through at Petaluma with a feature win.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, CA) has climbed to fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing his #44 Trench Shoring / CRW Designs and Machining DRC, Williams charged from twelfth to finish third at the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night.” At press time, the 2010 Victorville Sprint Car Champion has three heat race victories, five top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led in the campaign. With one career victory, Williams is running a limited schedule and might skip the action at Petaluma and Chico.

Heading to Petaluma, Austin Grabowksi (Riverside, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Jake Hodges (Camarillo, CA), Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA), Ikaika O’Brien (Oahu, HI), and Shane Sexton (Warner Springs, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Verne Sweeney, Matt Mitchell, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Matt McCarthy, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Logan Williams, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Steve Hix, Austin Liggett, Bud Kaeding, Chase Johnson, and more.

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Adult Grandstand Tickets are $25 and Senior Tickets (65 & Over) are $22. Military Tickets are $22, Junior Tickets (12-15) are $14, Children Tickets (6-11) are $14, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Damion Gardner, 2-Max Adams, 2-Brody Roa, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Ryan Timmons, 1-Austin Williams.

PETALUMA AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Jake Swanson – 13.457 (09/07/15)

PETALUMA AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Mike Spencer, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-David Cardey, 1-Tyler Courtney, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Austin Williams.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-706, 2. Brody Roa-682, 3. Austin Williams-606, 4. Chris Gansen-590, 5. Cody Williams-506, 6. Tommy Malcolm-498, 7. Verne Sweeney-412, 8. Matt Mitchell-408, 9. A.J. Bender-389, 10. Danny Faria Jr.-380, 11. Matt McCarthy-364, 12. Charles Davis Jr.-335, 13. Logan Williams-325, 14. Austin Grabowski ®-315, 15. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-297, 16. Stevie Sussex-262, 17. Jake Hodges ®-239, 18. Joel Rayborne-223, 19. Brent Owens ®-216, 20. Steve Hix-215, 21. Max Adams-195, —. Jeff Dyer-195, 23. Ryan Timmons ®-192, 24. Austin Liggett-182, 25. Troy Rutherford-160, 26. Ikaika O’Brien ®-141, 27. Austin Ervine-138, 28. R.J. Johnson-133, 29. Shane Sexton ®-127, 30. Rick Hendrix-119, 31. Dan Taylor-116, 32. Davey Ray-105, 33. Kyle Edwards-87, 34. Trent Williams-80, 35. Chase Johnson-78, 36. James Herrera-77, 37. Tanner Boul ®-75, —. Travis Buckley-75, 39. Jonas Reynolds-66, 40. Nate Schank-58, 41. Cal Smith-53, —. Chris Bonneau-53, 43. Randy Nelson-45, 44. Tyler Hatzikian-42, 45. James Heling-41, 46. Frank Herman-35, 47. Kaleb Montgomery-32, 48. Christopher Muraokoa-31, 49. Tom Hendricks-28, 50. Danny Sheridan-26, 51. Daylin Perreira-10, —. Gary Marshall Jr.-10.