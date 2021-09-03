Bandits Outlaw Fall Nationals Set for Kennedale Speedway Park – Saturday September 25th

From Darin Short

Garland TX (09/03/21) Winged outlaw sprint car racing fans are going to be in for a wild night of action and excitement when the touring teams of the Bandits Outlaw Sprint SeriesSM tear up the dirt for the third and final time in 2021 at KENNEDALE SPEEDWAY PARK (KSP) on Saturday, September 25th at 7pm with the running of the Bandits Outlaw Summer Nationals presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and Griffith Truck & Equipment. The event pays $2,000 to win and down to $300 for to start the feature (details below). Racing teams can arrive during the course of the day to park (sprint cars are required to park at the yellow signs on the North and Northwest corner of the pit area). Pit Gates open by 4pm, Grandstands open at 5pm, ‘Bandits mandatory pit meeting and draw cutoff at 5:30pm, with hot laps at 6:30pm and racing at 7pm.

:30 KSP ‘Bandits June 19th race rewind: 16-year-old Chase Randall had been knocking on the winner’s door with several solid ‘Bandits performances throughout the season, and got the job done on Saturday June 19th in stunning fashion taking home his first Series win. Precariously positioning his car on the tricky upper ledge of KPS’s ¼ mile speedway, he was able to blast through lapped traffic, while fending off the efforts of the balance of the top 5 finishers, which were Michael Day, Casey Burkham, Zane Lawrence and Claud Estes III.

BACK TO SEPT. 25: Fans can expect another talent-filled of Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series drivers and will do our best to keep fans informed of teams planning to attend! A full program of racing is on tap – plus the KSP divisions will be in competition for their Season Championships: Factory Stock, IMCA SportMod, IMCA Stock Cars, Junior Limiteds & IMCA Sport Compacts. KSP has informed us that the ‘Bandits will be the second division out in feature running order.

The Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series is a division of Sprint Car Bandits® and strives to help create and deliver high quality and sustainable winged outlaw sprint car racing. Visit www.2021BOSS.com for more series information, rules and driver registration forms.

Kennedale Speedway Park (KSP) is located at 6727 Hudson Village Creek Kennedale, TX 76060. Search “Kennedale Speedway Park” on Facebook or click www.raceKSP.com for complete track details. Or you can contact Track Promoter James Lopez at 817-897-7102 or email him at KSPtrackinfo@yahoo.com if you need additional information.

RACING TEAMS: all Bandits Outlaw Sprint Car teams that sign in will draw for heat race starting positions, regardless of their engine C.I. displacement, and will receive passing points to determine their straight-up from points feature race starting position. All drivers make sure to read the posted rules at the series website prior to heading to the track. Mandatory drivers meeting and draw cut-off is at 5:30pm.

Here’s the ‘Bandits purse structure for this event: $2,000 – 1,000 – 600 – 500 – 400 – 390 – 380 – 370 – 360 – 350 – 340 – 330 – 320 – 310 – 300…15th to 20th. All non-qualifiers or non-starters will each receive $100. As in previous years, there is no entry fee, no series membership fee and a $20 nightly draw fee. Drivers should go to www.2021BOSS.com prior to arrival for complete rules, purse and procedures information.

RACE TEAMS: Our nightly event draw fee is now $40. However, you can save $20 by registering online for this event at: www.myracepass.com/series/1500/registrations/4091 by Thursday night, September 23rd. Preregistering for ‘Bandits events helps the tracks we partner with by reducing the time it takes to complete our sign-in procedures on race night dramatically. That helps everyone stay on schedule (especially at KSP that has a curfew), so your help is much appreciated. Please get preregistered today!

Click www.2021BOSS.com for the latest in series news and where the tour is headed to next. You can also reach the SCB on Facebook, at www.Facebook.com/SprintCarBandits.

We look forward to seeing you Saturday September 25th at 7pm when the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series will electrify the KSP crowd with high-powered winged outlaw sprint cars battling on the racy ¼ mile oval for the final time in 2021!