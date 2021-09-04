Photo Gallery: GLSS at I-96 Speedway Great Lakes Super Sprints, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Dustin Daggett takes the checkered flag Friday at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett takes the checkered flag Friday at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett in victory lane at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Boston Mead (#42) and Conner Morrell (#28). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett celebrates his victory Friday at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Phil Gressman (#7C) and Brad Lamberson (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71H) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Frank Neill (#88N) and Brad Lamberson (#27). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kevin VanHouten (#611) and Mike Astrauskas (#3). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Danny Sams (#24). (Jim Denhamer photo) Boston Mead (#42) and Brad Lamberson (#27). (Jim Denhaner photo) Eli Lakin (#70) and Shane Simmons (#07). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Eli Lakin (#70). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jared Horstman (#17) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett in victory lane with his family and crew at I-96 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Dalman Snaps Winless Streak With Victory at Thunderbird Ruhl Races to Victory at Hartford Ruhl and Ruhlman Rise to Victory at Tri-City Ruhl and Sheffer Win at Merritt Speedway Ruhl Wins at Tri-City GLSSGLTSGreat Lakes Super SprintsGreat Lakes Traditional SprintsPhoto Gallery