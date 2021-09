LAKE ODESSA, MI (September 4, 2021) — The program featuring the Great Lakes Super Sprints, FAST 410 Sprint Car Series, and Sprints on Dirt scheduled for Saturday was rained out. GLSS returns to action Friday, September 10-11 at Tri-City Motor Speedway and Merritt Speedway for the final two events of the season, SOD has their season finale September 11 at Butler Motor Speedway, and FAST will contest a $7,500 to win program at Atomic Speedway on September 11th.