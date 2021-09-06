Justin Sanders Wins Louie Vermeil Classic at Chico

CHICO, CA (September 5, 2021) — Justin Sanders won the final night of the Louie Vermeil Classic for the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC at Silver Dollar Speedway. Kyle Hirst, Dominic Scelzi, Shane Golobic and Tanner Carrick rounded out the top five.

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Louie Vermeil Classic

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Feature:

1. 57-Justin Sanders

2. 0-Kyle Hirst

3. 41-Dominic Scelzi

4. 17W-Shane Golobic

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick

6. 42X-Tim Kaeding

7. 7-Carson Short

8. 21-Corey Day

9. 69-Bud Kaeding

10. 16A-Colby Copeland

11. 53-Jesse Attard

12. 56-Ryan Robinson

13. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

14. 83V-Sean Becker

15. 26-Billy Aton

16. 98-Sean Watts

17. 55A-Angelo Cornet

18. 88-Austin McCarl

19. 38B-Blake Carrick

20. 29-Willie Croft

21. 88N D.J. Netto

22. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

23. 2-J.J Ringo

25. 21X-Michael Ing