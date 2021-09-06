Justin Sanders Wins Louie Vermeil Classic at Chico

CHICO, CA (September 5, 2021) — Justin Sanders won the final night of the Louie Vermeil Classic for the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC at Silver Dollar Speedway. Kyle Hirst, Dominic Scelzi, Shane Golobic and Tanner Carrick rounded out the top five.
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Louie Vermeil Classic
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, California
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Feature:
1. 57-Justin Sanders
2. 0-Kyle Hirst
3. 41-Dominic Scelzi
4. 17W-Shane Golobic
5. 83T-Tanner Carrick
6. 42X-Tim Kaeding
7. 7-Carson Short
8. 21-Corey Day
9. 69-Bud Kaeding
10. 16A-Colby Copeland
11. 53-Jesse Attard
12. 56-Ryan Robinson
13. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
14. 83V-Sean Becker
15. 26-Billy Aton
16. 98-Sean Watts
17. 55A-Angelo Cornet
18. 88-Austin McCarl
19. 38B-Blake Carrick
20. 29-Willie Croft
21. 88N D.J. Netto
22. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
23. 2-J.J Ringo
25. 21X-Michael Ing