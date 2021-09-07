Final Four Races Of Williams Grove Season At Hand, Action Begins September 17

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – After a week with no racing on September 10, Williams Grove Speedway will return to action in a big way on Friday night, September 17 when it presents the Union Quarries All Stars Circuit of Champions 39th annual Jack Gunn Memorial and Dirt Classic Qualifier for 410 sprint cars at 7:30 pm.

The race will be the first of the final four events on the 2021 Williams Grove Speedway calendar.

One week later on September 24, the track will host the final Hoosier Diamond Series event of the season when it spins off a World of Outlaws Tune Up for the sprint cars as all eyes turn toward the following week’s Champion Racing Oil National Open.

The Champion Racing Oil National Open is slated for Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2.

The September 17 Union Quarries All Stars Gunn Memorial Dirt Classic Qualifier will honor the former Hall of Fame track promoter with a $7,000 to win, 30-lap main.

The IMCA PASS 305 sprints are also on the program.

The September 24 racing program that will allow the Williams Grove sprint cars to ready themselves for the National Open will find the winged warriors racing for a $6,000 payday.

The night will also serve to crown the 2021 358 sprint car track champion as the division races in its final show of the season.

And then the two-day Champion Racing Oil World of Outlaws National Open will set the sprint car world on its ear coming up on Friday October 1 and Saturday October 2.

Saturday’s running of the prestigious 40-lap affair event will see the track celebrate the 59th running of the crown jewel National Open, first run in 1963.

The 2021 Champion Racing Oil National Open will pay the winner a fantastic $75,000!

As the final race of the season, the event will also serve to crown the 2021 410 sprint car track champion.

Lance Dewease is the current point leader as the season enters the homestretch.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.