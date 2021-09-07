Garen Linder Triumphs With ASCS Frontier At Sweetwater Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

ROCK SPRINGS, Wy. (September 4, 2021) Able to fend off multiple challenges through Saturday’s 25-laps showdown at Sweetwater Speedway, Oregon’s Garen Linder made his way to Victory Lane against the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region.

Linder’s first win of the season, and third all-time against the Regional Tour, the No. 22 was hunted the entire race by Logan Forler. Keeping the No. 2L at bay through several restarts, Linder was not out of the woods until the checkered flag fell. Only 0.321-seconds ahead of Logan Forler, the Idaho racer held off eighth starting Tyler Driever. Montana’s Kory Wermling was fourth, with C.J. Thorne in fifth.

Austyn Gossel moved from 14th to sixth, followed by Ned Powers. Eighth went to Shad Petersen, with Randy Whitman and Channing Filler rounding out the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region races again at Desert Thunder Raceway in Price City, Utah. Sunday, September 5 at open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MDT). Monday, September 6, moves that start time to 5:00 P.M. (MDT). The weekend includes IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, IMCA Hobby Stocks, 305 Modifieds, Sport Stocks, Bombers, and IMCA Sport Compacts.

Tickets are $15 per day, $12 for Senior and Military, $8 for Youth (6-12), and free for kids five and under. Pits are $25 per day. Desert Thunder Raceway is located at 2800 Airport Road in Price City, Utah. Information on the track can be found at http://www.desertthunderfoundation.org or by calling (217) 412-3424.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, Wy.)

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Cj Thorne Thorne[3]; 2. 0-Ned Powers[2]; 3. 9K-Kory Wermling[6]; 4. 34-Randy Whitman[1]; 5. 16G-Austyn Gossel[5]; 6. 64Z-Preslie Thorne[4]; 7. 24-Ian Myers[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler[1]; 2. 81-Darren Smith[2]; 3. 2-Shad Petersen[5]; 4. 74U-Channing Filler[4]; 5. 38-Caleb Crowther[6]; 6. (DNF) 11-Heath Denney[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33T-Tyler Driever[1]; 2. 22-Garen Linder[6]; 3. 37-Trever Kirkland[2]; 4. 00B-Michael Bingham[5]; 5. 2X-Mike Manwill[4]; 6. 14-Madison Crowther[3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 22-Garen Linder[1]; 2. 2L-Logan Forler[2]; 3. 33T-Tyler Driever[8]; 4. 9K-Kory Wermling[3]; 5. 14X-C.J. Thorne[4]; 6. 16G-Austyn Gossel[14]; 7. 0-Ned Powers[6]; 8. 2-Shad Petersen[5]; 9. 34-Randy Whitman[13]; 10. 74U-Channing Filler[11]; 11. 2X-Mike Manwill[15]; 12. 11-Heath Denney[17]; 13. 64Z-Preslie Thorne[16]; 14. 24-Ian Myers[19]; 15. 14-Madison Crowther[18]; 16. (DNF) 00B-Michael Bingham[10]; 17. (DNF) 38-Caleb Crowther[12]; 18. (DNF) 81-Darren Smith[7]; 19. (DNF) 37-Trever Kirkland[9]