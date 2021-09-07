Price-Miller and Cam Schafer at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 6, 2021) – Parker Price-Miller and Cam Schafer wrapped up the C & B Operations Power Series Nationals by visiting Victory Lane on Monday night at Huset’s Speedway.

Price-Miller collected the $10,000 top prize for scoring the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series triumph while Schafer won his third straight Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprints race of the weekend.

Jack Dover quickly took the lead during the 30-lap winged 360ci sprint car A Main before Henderson drove around him in turns one and two on Lap 6. Henderson held onto the point until he got a bit sideways on the top in turn three while checking up for another driver on Lap 19. That allowed Price-Miller to pounce on the bottom and he quickly took the lead.

A pair of cautions bunched the field together in the final nine laps, but Price-Miller was fast out front and held on to win by 0.814 seconds.

“We were really good tonight,” he said. “I was a little worried after the heat race. We were really tight.

“(In the feature) we got to third pretty quick. I bided my time. We weren’t perfect, but we were good enough to get the job done. We didn’t know which way the track was going to go so we played it safe and got the job done.”

Henderson’s runner-up result gave him three podiums during the three C & B Operations Power Series Nationals races throughout Labor Day Weekend.

“I’m very happy to have this car on the frontstretch tonight,” he said. “I’m really proud of this team. I’m very happy to have friends like we do. It’s fun racing with these guys and I wouldn’t do it any other way.”

Dover rounded out the podium with a third-place showing.

“My motor runs good, but we need that little edge on them,” he said. “I tried something there in the feature and I think I went the wrong way. You live and learn and go to the next weekend.”

Matt Juhl placed fourth and Scott Bogucki rounded out the top five.

Cody Ledger, Riley Goodno, Christopher Thram and Jake Martens picked up heat race wins and Goodno was also the B Main winner.

Meanwhile, Schafer remained undefeated on the weekend with this third Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprints feature triumph on Monday evening. This time he had to work for it throughout the feature before capitalizing on a late-race pass.

Nick DaRonco led the first 18 laps of the 25-lap A Main, but Jeremy Kerzman and Schafer were close throughout. Schafer edged into the runner-up position on Lap 16 and three laps later he took the lead on the bottom in turn four en route to his third victory in the last three nights.

“That thing is a rocket ship,” he said. “I ran the top really well. This thing is good on the bottom. It’s usually not how I roll. It’s been a hell of a weekend and I’m having a blast.”

DaRonco secured a second-place result with Kerzman third, Jon Lewerer fourth and Scott Brandt fifth.

Brandt and Schafer each won a heat race.

Next up at the track will be the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series this Friday through Sunday.

C & B OPERATIONS POWER SERIES NATIONALS RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Sept. 6, 2021) –

Midwest Power Series/Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5X-Parker Price-Miller (3); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (1); 3. 53-Jack Dover (2); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 5. 28-Scott Bogucki (6); 6. 40-Clint Garner (14); 7. 35-Skylar Prochaska (21); 8. 27-Carson McCarl (16); 9. 14-Brooke Tatnell (15); 10. 5T-Ryan Timms (5); 11. 24T-Chris Thram (17); 12. 22-Kaleb Johnson (7); 13. 2-Chase Porter (23); 14. 14T-Tim Estenson (20); 15. 22X-Riley Goodno (19); 16. 44-Chris Martin (13); 17. 27B-Jake Martens (22); 18. 20-Brant O’Banion (24); 19. (DNF) 35L-Cody Ledger (18); 20. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (9); 21. (DNF) 12-Troy Schreurs (10); 22. (DNF) 5-Eric Lutz (8); 23. (DNF) 99-Terry McCarl (11); 24. (DNF) 9X-Jake Bubak (12).

B Feature (15 Laps): 1. 22X-Riley Goodno (1); 2. 14T-Tim Estenson (2); 3. 35-Skylar Prochaska (3); 4. 27B-Jake Martens (4); 5. 2-Chase Porter (7); 6. 20-Brant O’Banion (5); 7. 88-Scottie McDonald (11); 8. 86-Elliot Amdahl (16); 9. 15C-Carter Chevalier (15); 10. 4-Cody Hansen (9); 11. 57B-Boyd Peterson (12); 12. 10-Lincoln Drewis (17); 13. 32-Darin Spielman (14); 14. (DNF) 44S-Jared Sewell (10); 15. (DNF) 3-Ryan Johnson (19); 16. (DNF) 18D-Dalton Domagala (18); 17. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 18. (DNF) 14X-Jody Rosenboom (8); 19. (DNF) 101-Chuck McGillivray (13); 20. (DNS) 10P-Dylan Postier; 21. (DNS) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson; 22. (DNS) 98-Nate Barger.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 35L-Cody Ledger (1); 2. 27-Carson McCarl (2); 3. 28-Scott Bogucki (4); 4. 14-Brooke Tatnell (3); 5. 22-Kaleb Johnson (5); 6. 32-Darin Spielman (10); 7. (DNF) 10P-Dylan Postier (7); 8. (DNF) 5-Eric Lutz (6); 9. (DNF) 88-Scottie McDonald (8); 10. (DNS) 98-Nate Barger.

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22X-Riley Goodno (1); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 3. 44-Chris Martin (3); 4. 5T-Ryan Timms (5); 5. 5X-Parker Price-Miller (6); 6. 2-Chase Porter (7); 7. 57B-Boyd Peterson (9); 8. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (8); 9. 10-Lincoln Drewis (10); 10. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (2).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 24T-Chris Thram (2); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (6); 3. 40-Clint Garner (3); 4. 9X-Jake Bubak (4); 5. 20-Brant O’Banion (1); 6. 14X-Jody Rosenboom (7); 7. 12-Troy Schreurs (5); 8. 15C-Carter Chevalier (9); 9. 44S-Jared Sewell (8); 10. 18D-Dalton Domagala (10).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Martens (1); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (4); 3. 35-Skylar Prochaska (2); 4. 53-Jack Dover (6); 5. 14T-Tim Estenson (3); 6. 4-Cody Hansen (7); 7. 99-Terry McCarl (5); 8. 86-Elliot Amdahl (9); 9. 101-Chuck McGillivray (8); 10. 3-Ryan Johnson (10).

Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprints

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer (4); 2. 8-Nick DaRonco (2); 3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (3); 4. 69S-Jon Lewerer (5); 5. 7-Scott Brandt (1); 6. 99-Bryan Roach (9); 7. 6-Jake Kouba (6); 8. 87-Mike Mueller (15); 9. 10-Zach Widdes (10); 10. 20L-Lucas Logue (7); 11. 2C-Brad Cunningham (8); 12. 65-Lucas Nellis (14); 13. 609-Casey Lang (11); 14. 57-Ryan Buck (13); 15. 84-Joshua Johnson (12); 16. 04-Brian Trembath (17); 17. (DNF) 1-Chuck Schumacher (16).

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7-Scott Brandt (2); 2. 6-Jake Kouba (5); 3. 8-Nick DaRonco (7); 4. 20L-Lucas Logue (6); 5. 84-Joshua Johnson (1); 6. 57-Ryan Buck (4); 7. 609-Casey Lang (9); 8. (DNF) 1-Chuck Schumacher (3); 9. (DNF) 04-Brian Trembath (8).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer (2); 2. 69S-Jon Lewerer (1); 3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (4); 4. 2C-Brad Cunningham (3); 5. 99-Bryan Roach (6); 6. 10-Zach Widdes (8); 7. 65-Lucas Nellis (5); 8. 87-Mike Mueller (7).

UP NEXT –

Friday through Sunday for the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.