$25,000/win UP FOR GRABS During 7 Nights of Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series Events

By Darin Short

Garland TX (9/7/21) Racing teams and fans are in for an action-packed fall racing schedule for the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, Mallory Print and Griffith Truck & Equipment – and it all kicks off next week and runs through October 23rd!

Here’s our complete fall events schedule:

The first pair of events in our fall schedule will be the $26,000 Razorback Nationals at 67 Speedway of Texarkana on Friday September 17th and the next night at I-30 Speedway just up the freeway 118 miles, Saturday September 18th.

Each of these two events has our ‘out of area’ purse structure, which is increased payback from 3rd to 20th. Plus, each event has two added full-paying starters (21st & 22nd, each night pays $350/start). And all non-qualifiers or non-starters pay $150 nightly:

‘Bandits A-Feature Purse for 67 and I-30: $2,000 – 1,000 – 800 – 620 – 550 (5th) – 500 – 460 – 420 – 410 – 400 (10th) – 380 – 360 – 350…to 22nd. Each Arkansas event will also pay drivers double ‘Bandits series points in the Griffith Truck & Equipment points fund.

BONUS! Each night during the ‘Bandits pit meetings at 67 and I-30, two lucky drivers will have their names drawn for a $50 cash award from Fred Summers of Faith, Family & Fast (#3 car driven by Brett ‘Maverick’ Engstrom). Special thanks to ‘Generator Fred’ for his continued support of the Series!

ADDED BONU$: $500 www.KoolTrikes.com “Last Lap Pass For The Win” Award. If a driver passes the lead car on the last lap of the A-feature event – and takes the win – that driver will win a $500 bonus from Kool Trikes of Clarksville, Texas! This bonus was recently won by Koty Adams at LoneStar Speedway on July 4th – and there is one Kool Trikes $500 bonus remaining for the 2021 season available!

The next pair of ‘Bandits events will be at KENNEDALE SPEEDWAY PARK on Saturday September 25th and 82 Speedway on Saturday October 9th. Each of those events will pay $2,000 to win and at least $300 to start.

Next on the ‘Bandits fall grid will be the $50,000 Texas Throwback at Texas Motor Speedway’s Texas Dirt Track on Friday October 15th and Saturday October 16th. Each event will pay $5,000 to win and $500 to start nightly.

$5,000 BONUS! The Texas Throwback ‘Best Appearing Car’ Contest will feature a $5,000-to-WIN prize as voted on by the fans via www.racexr.com. The rules are simple: The Throwback Scheme incorporates old school NASCAR paint schemes, history of Texas Motor Speedway, or history specific to the team/driver. $5,000 1st Place, $1,000 2nd Place, $500 3rd Place. Teams with any contest questions can contact XR directly. The complete Texas Throwback press release for this event will be unveiled later today.

The 2021 season finale of the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series will be held at HOT Speedway on Saturday October 23rd in conjunction with the 24th Annual Fall Classic, and will pay a minimum of $2,000 to win and $300 to start.

Advance registration to these events is now open at the following link:

www.myracepass.com/series/1500/registrations

The series’ nightly draw fee for 67 Speedway, I-30 Speedway, KSP, 82 and HoT are $40. However, drivers that register their cars online two days in advance of the race day will pay $20 for their draw fee instead of $40.

We urge drivers to pre-register online by the nightly cutoff dates to not only save $20, but to help us pre-publicize each event to the fans. Thank you in advance for your help. Note: the TMS events will have their own separate registration page, which will be posted in the event press release (coming out later today).

We look forward to seeing you all again, as the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series fall season kicks off next weekend!

Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series Fall 2021 Schedule:

Friday September 17th – 67 Speedway of Texarkana

Saturday September 18th – I-30 Speedway

Saturday September 25th – Kennedale Speedway Park

Saturday October 9th – 82 Speedway

Friday October 15th – Texas Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track

Saturday October 16th – Texas Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track

Saturday October 23rd – Heart O’ Texas Speedway