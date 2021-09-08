Dominic Scelzi Wins Louie Vermeil Classic Opener at Silver Dollar Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

– CHICO, Calif. (Sept. 7, 2021) – Momentum is clearly on Dominic Scelzi’s side as he closes in on his first career King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series championship.

Scelzi earned another win and two more podiums last weekend during the Louie Vermeil Classic doubleheader at Silver Dollar Speedway to increase his lead in the championship standings thanks to eight podiums in a row with the series.

“We’re running really well and focusing on winning races the rest of this season,” he said. “I think that’s paying off. We were really good in Chico last weekend.”

Scelzi qualified 12th quickest last Saturday before he won a heat race after lining up on the outside of the front row. He continued to take advantage of track position the remainder of the night, winning the dash from second and the main event from the pole.

“The first night we didn’t qualify great, but we won the heat race and that lined us up on the outside of the front row of the dash,” he said. “We were able to win the dash to start on the pole for the feature. The track was right around the bottom. We were able to get the lead on the start and ride off into the sunset.”

Scelzi led the distance to score his fifth series victory of the season and 18th overall win in 2021.

Sunday’s weekend finale began with Scelzi timing in ninth quickest overall. He again won a heat race, but this time narrowly missed out on making the dash. That started him on the inside of the fourth row for the main event.

“To be honest I felt really good,” he said. “The track was slick and wide. We got to fourth pretty quick and then got into third. We had passed both (Justin) Sanders and (Kyle) Hirst for second, but a yellow negated a pass on Sanders. We got racing with Kyle and he got back by us. I felt we were every bit as good as first and second, but we ended up settling for third.”

Scelzi’s third-place result was his 39th top five of the season.

The team plans to race four times at Silver Dollar Speedway this week. It begins on Wednesday with 360ci sprint car competition prior to World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series action on Friday and Saturday during the Gold Cup Race of Champions. Scelzi will also be in action in his 360 sprint car on Saturday.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 4 – Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. – Qualifying: 12; Heat race: 1 (2); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

Sept. 5 – Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. – Qualifying: 9; Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 3 (7).

SEASON STATS –

50 races, 18 wins, 39 top fives, 44 top 10s, 47 top 15s, 47 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., for the Gold Cup Race of Champions with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.GaryScelziMotorsports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DominicScelzi41

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scelzi41

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Whipple Superchargers

Based in Fresno, Calif., Whipple Superchargers manufactures superchargers for all types of cars. Whipple’s dedication to innovative thinking, hard work, attention to detail and outstanding product performance has led to a better, American made product for the performance industry. For more information, visit http://www.WhippleSuperchargers.com .

“Whipple Superchargers are known worldwide for their business,” Scelzi said. “My dad and Art Whipple are really good friends. He loves racing and when we decided to go sprint car racing he was a huge, huge factor in helping us get going.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, Roth Motorsports, Schoenfeld Headers, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, FK Rod Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, K&N Filters, Sparco, Allstar Performance, Auto Meter, Meridian Steel, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.