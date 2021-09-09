All Stars set to invade Port Royal Speedway for three-day Tuscarora weekend

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 8, 2021) – Perhaps the most sought-after prize on the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 campaign trail, the 54th edition of the Tuscarora 50 sits next on the All Star September schedule, complete with three, full days of competition, all of which headlined with the 50-lap, $54,000-to-win, Tuscarora 50 main event that will be contested on Saturday, September 11.

Adding to the weekend hype, all A-Main qualifiers will be awarded a minimum of $1,500, with the top-24 non-qualifiers participating in a separate Non-Qualifiers Race awarding $2,000-to-win. The Non-Qualifiers Race winner will also earn an automatic bid for the 2022 Tuscarora 50 main event.

Tuscarora 50 preliminary competition will begin on Thursday, September 9, with an $8,000-to-win main event, followed by a second preliminary main event on Friday, September 10, awarding $10,000 to the winner.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney will lead the All Star charge into Juniata County as the current All Star championship leader. The Indianapolis, Indiana-native is an eight-time winner with “America’s Series” this season, earning his most recent triumph during Thunder on the Hill action at Grandview Speedway on Thursday, August 26. Impressive enough, Sunshine has amassed 36 top-ten finishes in 41 point-earning main events.

Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason, a two-time winner on the tour thus far in 2021, is second in the current All Star driver championship chase, followed by “Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg, Zeb Wise, and Cap Henry.

Powering through a multi-month dry spell, Eliason finally etched his name on the 2021 winner’s block with a score at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan, on August 20. Incidentally, just three starts later, Eliason scored again, this time during Lincoln Speedway’s Kramer Klash worth $7,300.

Schuerenberg, Wise, and Henry each have been victorious on the 2021 All Star trail with Wise earning one of the most recent. The Angola, Indiana-native found $5,000 in Attica’s Ambush opener on Friday, September 3. Just one night later, Wise finished second to Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Spencer Bayston. Wise also earned the 2021 Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race victory worth $26,000 in late May. The Kokomo Speedway triumph was Wise’s first of the season.

The talent-filled All Star roster will be forced to face-off against Pennsylvania’s finest during the three-day Tuscarora showstopper including the defending Tuscarora 50 champion, Lance Dewease. Danny Dietrich, a two-time All Star winner in 2021, will also be on the hunt for the Tuscarora crown. The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-native scored the recent Labor Day Classic victory worth $6,000.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Weekend Outline:

Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, Pennsylvania

www.portroyalspeedway.com

Thursday, September 9th:

Pit Gates: 4 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6 p.m.

Friday, September 10th:

Pit Gates: 4 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 11th:

Pit Gates: 2 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5 p.m.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

13. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (May 14, 2021): Tyler Courtney

14. Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois (May 15, 2021): Kyle Reinhardt

15. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 20, 2021): Tyler Courtney (2)

16. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 21, 2021): Tyler Courtney (3)

17. Gas City I-69 Speedway, Indiana (May 22, 2021): Cap Henry

18. Kokomo Speedway, Indiana (May 23, 2021): Zeb Wise

19. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 31, 2021): Lance Dewease

20. Fairbury Speedway, Illinois (June 3, 2021): Tyler Courtney (4)

21. Wilmot Raceway, Wisconsin (June 4, 2021): Tyler Courtney (5)

22. Plymouth Dirt Track, Wisconsin (June 5, 2021): Bill Balog

23. Angell Park Speedway, Wisconsin (June 6, 2021): Bill Balog (2)

24. SW Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (June 11, 2021): Ian Madsen

25. SW Fremont Speedway, Ohio (June 12, 2021): Cole Duncan

26. SW Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (June 14, 2021): Kyle Larson (2)

27. SW Sharon Speedway, Ohio (June 15, 2021): Danny Dietrich

28. SW Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (June 16, 2021): Kyle Larson (3)

29. SW Muskingum County Speedway, Ohio (June 17, 2021): Justin Peck (3)

30. SW Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (June 19, 2021): Paul McMahan

31. Stateline Speedway, New York (July 9, 2021): Hunter Schuerenberg

32. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (July 10, 2021): Spencer Bayston

33. Lake Ozark Speedway, Missouri (July 23, 2021): Cap Henry (2)

34. Lake Ozark Speedway, Missouri (July 24, 2021): Christopher Bell

35. Humboldt Speedway, Kansas (July 25, 2021): Tyler Courtney (6)

36. I-70 Motorsports Park, Missouri (July 27, 2021): Brian Brown

37. Mo. State Fair Speedway, Missouri (July 29, 2021): Tyler Courtney (7)

38. 34 Raceway, Iowa (July 30, 2021): Kerry Madsen

39. Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (July 31, 2021): Kerry Madsen (2)

40. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (August 20, 2021): Cory Eliason

41. Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (August 21, 2021): Cole Duncan (2)

42. Grandview, Pennsylvania (August 26, 2021): Tyler Courtney (8)

43. Lincoln Speedway, Pennsylvania (August 28, 2021): Cory Eliason (2)

44. BAPS M. Speedway, Pennsylvania (August 29, 2021): Danny Dietrich (2)

45. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (September 3, 2021): Zeb Wise (2)

46. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (September 4, 2021): Spencer Bayston (2)

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 9/4/21):

1. Tyler Courtney – 5744

2. Cory Eliason – 5442

3. Hunter Schuerenberg – 5342

4. Zeb Wise – 5224

5. Cap Henry – 5222

6. Bill Balog – 5130

7. Justin Peck – 4936

8. Kyle Reinhardt – 4698

9. Paul McMahan – 4308

10. Ian Madsen – 3746

