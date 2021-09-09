ODOM NAMED USAC SERIES DIRECTOR FOR WESTERN STATES MIDGETS & 360 SPRINTS

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (September 8, 2021)………Stephanie Odom has been named the series director for both USAC’s Western States Midget and West Coast 360 Sprint Car divisions.

Odom, a native of Nipomo, Calif., will begin her role as series director starting with this Saturday night’s USAC Western States Midget event at California’s Ventura Raceway on September 11. Julie Tanaka will also be a part of each series’ administrative needs.

“I look forward to having both Stephanie and Julie lead these two series that USAC aims to grow for tracks, fans and competitors on the west coast,” USAC Executive Vice President Levi Jones said.

Odom has recently served as a scorer for both USAC National and Western racing events throughout the country during the last few seasons and has been a writer, columnist and publicist for dirt track racing in her career.

For many years, Tanaka has served in an administrative role for USAC’s western racing divisions and is a past winner of the Evelyn Pratt award for her contributions to the sport.