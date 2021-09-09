USAC Sprints to Make First Circle City Raceway Appearance Next Week

By Adam Mackey

(Indianapolis, IN) Entering the final two months of a hard-fought season for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, a major challenge still looms in their wake. The brand-new quarter mile, Circle City Raceway, will be quite a test for all drivers in the series as it will be their first time on the new Indianapolis dirt. The racetrack, which came into fruition during some of the hardest times of the pandemic, managed to defy all odds and begin its inaugural season in May of 2021.

So far, the new quarter mile facility has not disappointed, with a 25-event schedule with everything from Late Models to Monster Trucks and a few eves of destructions sprinkled in, Circle City have given fans in Indianapolis something to get excited about.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars will likely be one of the greatest shows for the inaugural season. The USAC Sprint Cars will test one of the closest quarters tracks and a great night of racing will be in store, with the USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder Midget Series accompanying the Sprint Cars.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season points standings are tight, with open wheel star Brady Bacon, just 44 points ahead of Kevin Thomas Jr. and 51 points ahead of third-place Justin Grant. Grant, who came off a fantastic finish at Kokomo Speedway by winning the $15,000 Smackdown X feature, will look to the dirt of Circle City to climb up the ladder and catch Bacon who has had an incredible 2021 season.

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars will have one more inaugural stop before Circle City and that comes at Huset’s Speedway in South Dakota for the first ever USAC Nationals. Three days of action-packed racing will set the stage for what is to follow at Circle City on Friday, September 17th.

The schedule for Friday’s, September 17th event will see pits open at 3pm with grandstands opening at 5:30pm, hot laps will begin at 6pm with qualifying and racing to follow. Tickets and more info are available at www.trackenterprises.com or www.circlecityraceway.com.