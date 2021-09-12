Beason Snags Third POWRi West Win on the Season

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (09/12/2021) Jonathan Beason out of Broken Arrow, OK. worked his way through traffic and passed Hank Davis on lap 21 to find himself back in victory lane for the third time this season with the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hank Davis, who picked up a heat race win earlier in the night, used his pole starting position to jump out to the early lead. He continued to lead the way through some early race cautions while the drivers behind him fought for positions. Beason, who started seventh in the 21-car field, was able to make the pass for the lead with just four laps to go and held on to take the win. Davis finished in the second position, followed by Tanner Berryhill, Chance Morton, and Andrew Deal.

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect series will be the new Tulsa Raceway Park on Friday, September 24th, followed by a trip up the turnpike

to I-44 Riverside Speedway on the 25th.

Smith Titanium Heat Race No.1 – 444- Kameron Key

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race No. 2 – 21-Emilio Hoover

Keizer Wheels Heat Race No.3 – 14-Hank Davis

Rod End Supply High Passing Points – 444-Kameron Key

Super Clean B-main – 00-Ace McCarthy

Realty Connect Second Place Bonus – 14-Hank Davis

Hard Charger – 7U-Kyle Jones

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Feature Winner: 8J-Jonathan Beason

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Feature Results (25 laps): 1. 08J-Jonathan Beason 2. 14-Hank Davis 3. 17-Tanner Berryhill 4. 00X-Chance Morton 5.15D-Andrew Deal 6.11A-Andrew Felker 7.7U-Kyle Jones 8.00-Ace McCarthy 9.10J-Jeffrey Newell 10.97-Mason Daugherty 11.22-Curtis Jones 12.44X-Wesley Smith 13. 44-Branigan Roark 14.21-Emilio Hoover 15.47K-Kevin Brewer 16.70-Cade Cowles 17.444-Kameron Key 18.91K-Kevin Bayer 19.7X-Michelle Decker 20.7W-Brendon Wiseley 21-3PS-Shawn Mahaffey