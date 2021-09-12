Blake Hahn Wins The Casey’s Midwest Fall Brawl At I-80 Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

GREENWOOD, Neb. (September 11, 2021) Leading start to finish for his first career victory at Nebraska’s I-80 Speedway, Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn collected Saturday’s $4,000 payday in the Casey’s General Store Midwest Fall Brawl with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Hahn’s sixth SawBlade.com A-Feature triumph of the season, the win was an emotional one for Hahn, who dedicated it to his Grandmother, as she is battling COVID Pneumonia.

“I’m so thankful for everything my Grandparents have done for me in my life. They’ve supported my racing since day one, and it’s tough being here with Nan fighting COVID. This one is for her, plus my Dad not being able to come, but the team did a great job. The car was perfect all night, and right now, I’m just thankful to be here.”

Beating Carson McCarl to the cushion in the first two turns with Jake Bubak giving chase, Hahn set his right rear inches from the wall.

Red on Lap 6 for a hard hit to the left side of Joey Danley’s No. 24bh, the drivers involved were able to walk away. Keeping the field at bay on the restart, Hahn steadily pulled away before traffic came into play just shy of the halfway point.

Having to vacate the top a few times, Hahn’s nearly straightaway advantage began to shrink as Carson McCarl, who took second on Lap 13, closed with Dylan Westbrook in tow. Bringing the difference to just over a second, the caution lights lit up for Trey Gropp, who rolled slow to the backstretch on Lap 19.

In command once again, Hahn pulled away as the battle behind him began heating up.

Restarting fifth, Washington’s J.J. Hickle shot to third on the restart and began his pursuit of Carson McCarl. Close but nothing happening, the two chased the No. 52 but would not deny Hahn, who made it to the finish 1.960-seconds ahead of McCarl. Matching his best career finish with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Carson McCarl was followed by Hickle to make up Saturday’s podium.

Dylan Westbrook, who suffered an engine failure the night before, ended up fourth, with Jake Bubak crossing fifth. Terry McCarl sixth was followed by Friday’s winner, Scott Bogucki. Matt Covington, Jason Martin, and Trevor Grossenbacher made up the top ten.

Three SCE Gaskets Heat Races for 25 competitors went to Jake Bubak, Terry McCarl, and Jason Martin. The BMRS B-Feature was topped by Shayle Bade. No one used a provisional.

The next outing for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is Tuesday, September 14, at Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Cars

I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, Neb.)

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Car Count: 25

Event Count: 31

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in passing points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9X-Jake Bubak[4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 3. 27-Carson McCarl[8]; 4. 18-Ryan Roberts[5]; 5. 63-JJ Hickle[9]; 6. 03-Shayle Bade[3]; 7. 11-Mindy McCune[2]; 8. 91-Adam Gullion[7]; 9. 1B-Billy Alley[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Terry McCarl[1]; 2. 28-Scott Bogucki[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 4. 40-Clint Garner[2]; 5. 88-Travis Reber[6]; 6. 57B-Stuart Snyder[5]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]; 8. 69R-Damon McCune[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 82-Jason Martin[2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[8]; 3. 95X-Trevor Grossenbacher[4]; 4. 53-Jack Dover[7]; 5. 13V-Seth Brahmer[5]; 6. 4X-Jason Danley[1]; 7. 24BH-Joey Danley[3]; 8. 54-Trey Gropp[6]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 4 advance)

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 03-Shayle Bade[1]; 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 3. 24BH-Joey Danley[4]; 4. 4X-Jason Danley[3]; 5. 54-Trey Gropp[7]; 6. 69R-Damon McCune[8]; 7. 11-Mindy McCune[5]; 8. 91-Adam Gullion[6]; 9. 1B-Billy Alley[9]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 27-Carson McCarl[2]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[10]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 5. 9X-Jake Bubak[3]; 6. 24-Terry McCarl[6]; 7. 28-Scott Bogucki[8]; 8. 95-Matt Covington[7]; 9. 82-Jason Martin[5]; 10. 95X-Trevor Grossenbacher[11]; 11. 40-Clint Garner[14]; 12. 4X-Jason Danley[20]; 13. 18-Ryan Roberts[12]; 14. 17B-Ryan Bickett[18]; 15. 88-Travis Reber[13]; 16. 03-Shayle Bade[17]; 17. 57B-Stuart Snyder[16]; 18. 54-Trey Gropp[21]; 19. 69R-Damon McCune[22]; 20. 24BH-Joey Danley[19]; 21. 13V-Seth Brahmer[15]; 22. 53-Jack Dover[9]

Lap Leader(s): Blake Hahn 1-30

Hard Charger: Jason Danley +8

High Point Driver: Dylan Westbrook

Provisional(s): N/A

2021 Driver Standings [Top 10]: 1. Blake Hahn 4,171; 2. Matt Covington 4,108; 3. JJ Hickle 4,095; 4. Dylan Westbrook 3,982; 5. Ryan Bickett 3,338; 6. Colby Thornhill 2,954; 7. Travis Reber 2,832; 8. Scott Bogucki 2,755; 9. Alex Hill 2,321; 10. Ryan Timms 2,036;