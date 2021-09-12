WESTERN MIDGET RACING ADDS CADEN SARALE TO WINNERS LIST AFTER VENTURA VICTORY

By Steven Blakesley

VENTURA, CALIF. (September 12, 2021) – Six-time Delta Speedway Micro Sprint champion Caden Sarale of Stockton, Calif. is now a Western Midget Racing winner, earning victory over a series-best 20-car field at Ventura Raceway on Saturday night. Sarale drove Kevin Felkins’ No. 35s to the win by a 3.6 second margin at the conclusion of 20-laps of competition.

The twenty-car field is an all-time mark for the young stock production-powered Midget series which is presented by Masters Design and Construction. Four heat races were split by points leader Blake Bower of Brentwood, Steve Hix of Ventura, Megan Moorhead of Santa Paula, and incoming second in points David Prickett of Fresno.

Sarale paced all 20-laps of the feature after starting outside Greg Jewett. Moorhead advanced from sixth to equal her season best with a second-place result. 2019 Ventura WMR champion Randi Pankratz of Atascadero finished third followed by Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse and eight-starting Bower. French Camp’s Sage Bordenave was one of the hardest chargers of the race, advancing from 14th to finish sixth.

Western Midget Racing returns to the Copper State this weekend at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

September 11, 2021 – Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 5 Steve Hix; HEAT 3 (8 laps) – 1. 20w Megan Moorhead; HEAT 4 (8 laps) – 1. 22q David Prickett

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 35s Caden Sarale; 2. 20w Megan Moorhead; 3. 11 Randi Pankratz; 4. 20 Kyle Hawse; 5. 9 Blake Bower; 6. 35L Sage Bordenave; 7. 5 Steve Hix; 8. 35SR Brody Petrie, 9. 71K Travis Buckley; 10. 31 Todd Hawse; 11. 35 Shawn Arriaga; 12. 12H David Raquenio; 13. 0FG KC Weikle; 14. 26 Tim Foy; 15. 99 Darren Brent; 16. 74 Greg Jewett; 17. 22Q David Prickett; 18. 8K Kevin Manning; 19. 32 Cory Brown; DNS: 12k Gage Rucker

NEXT RACE: September 18 Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.)