NEWEST CLASS OF NATIONAL MIDGET AUTO RACING HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES ANNOUNCED

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (September 9, 2021)………Danny Frye Sr., Jimmy LaManna, Ken Nichols, Fred ”Jiggs” Peters, Lowell Sachs and Art Shanoian were announced as the latest inductees into the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame. The announcement was made during the USAC National Midget Series event at Angell Park Speedway, the home of the Hall, last Sunday.

Frye Sr. was a two-time SLARA Champion, who started out in the 1940’s on the tough Oklahoma-Texas. A great benefactor to midget racing, he helped many an up-and-coming young driver.

LaManna was a three-time Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Champion, taking the crown in 1961, 1964 and 65, driving for Sam Rodriguez and Harry Conklin.

Nichols was the 1973 Bay Cities Racing Association Champion, an extremely versatile driver, but known for his dominance on the pavement. He drove for some of the top owners of his day, Bob Rosen, Lenny Gonsel, Art Shanoian and the Zarounians.

Peters was the 1961 American Racing Drivers Club (ARDC) Champion. He was known for being one of the best long distance drivers, twice capturing the Trenton 250-miler and 100-milers at Langhorne and Williams Grove. After retirement from driving, he became an official in the sport and an ambassador with numerous historic racing groups.

Sachs was a six-time driver champion, three of which came with the tough United Racing Association’s blue circuit (URA) in 1962, 1963 and 1964 and three with the United States Racing Club (USRC) in 1967, 1968 and 1970.

Shanoian, the 1973 car owner champion with BCRA, competed across four decades, and whose orange #17 Benson Offy was synonymous with winning. He was known more as a win chaser than a points chaser. He is already in the BCRA Hall of Fame along with Calistoga and Clovis Speedways Halls of Fame.

The 37th annual Luncheon-Induction Ceremony for the six will be held on the Friday Jan. 14, 2022. The event will be held at Fair Meadow Hall on the Tulsa (Okla.) Fairgrounds adjacent to the Expo Center which will be hosting the Chili Bowl Nationals. Their plaques will be on permanent display in the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame at Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, Wis.).

