D.J. JOHNSON LEADS USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS TO BAKERSFIELD & KERN COUNTY

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 14, 2021… Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the ninth point race will also feature Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, Mod Lites, and the California Lightning Sprints. The Pit Gates will open at 2:30pm, the Front Gates will open at 4:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 6:00pm at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” Located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California, more event information can be found at bakersfieldspeedway.com or by calling 661.393.3373.

The following night, Sunday, September 19th, the series will make their first ever visit to The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP). The action packed card will also showcase the Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) Midgets, California Lightning Sprints, and Mod Lites. The Pit Gates will open at 2:00PM, the Front Gates open at 3:00PM, with Racing scheduled at 6:00PM. Located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California, more event information can be found at kernraceway.com or by calling 661.835.1264.

For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of both night’s action over the internet.

BAKERSFIELD & KCRP NOTES:

– In addition to the regular series contingency awards, Series Coordinator Stephanie Odom has announced an extra $100 cash bonus for hard charger this weekend.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– NO ENTRY FEE IN 2021. ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS OR TEMPORARY PERMITS (TPs) ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. TPs are $25 and Memberships are $150.

– 2021 ENGINE RULES: Legal ASCS spec cylinder head w/ 2 3/16 Injector/Restrictor; or 2 3/16 with any open legal head. All Open head must be within 1 degree of OEM Head. All heads ASCS and Open must be Chevy 23 degree plus or minus 1 degree. Ford 20 degree plus or minus 1 degree. Dodge 18 degree plus or minus 1 degree.

– 2021 WEIGHT RULE: 1,475 lbs. with driver for cars with an open cylinder head. Cars with an ASCS cylinder head must weigh 1,450 lbs. including driver.

– 2021 TIRE RULE: Due to the current tire shortages, any Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition with the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– ANY WINGLESS SPEC SPRINT is invited to race with the USAC West Coast Sprints and can run their rules 100 percent, including the tire rule.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

Since April 25, 2009, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted fifteen West Coast Sprint Car events. Eleven different drivers have claimed victory, led by Davey Pombo with three wins. Chase Johnson won the last Bakersfield show on March 16, 2019 and Jace Vander Weerd set the 1-lap track record of 12.597 on March 22, 2014. A complete Bakersfield series win list is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Bakersfield, D.J. Johnson (Stockton, CA) has a 64-point advantage over the competition. Driving his #33 Bill’s Tire Service of Pacheco / The Halstead Real Estate Eagle, Johnson ran second to Chase Johnson at Merced’s “Kevin Triplett Memorial” on August 7th. At press time, the 2013 USAC Western Classic Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has four heat race victories, one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, six top-10 finishes, and 5 feature laps led on the season. D.J. has two career wins and will be looking to add both winning trophies to his collection.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) is second in the championship point chase. Racing the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons finished fourth at the Merced County Fairgrounds. To date, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has two Rod End Supply Hard Charger Awards and six top-10 finishes on the season. With four series wins, Ryan won the March USAC/CRA 410 opener at Kern County with his 360 and will have his sights on gaining valuable points by sweeping the weekend.

Austin Liggett (Linden, CA) ranks third in the USAC West Coast point standings. The pilot of the family owned #83 Excel Environmental / Liggett Trucking Maxim did not compete at Merced’s “Kevin Triplett Memorial.” At press time, the 2018 Champion has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four top-10 finishes and three feature laps led to his credit. With twelve career victories, Austin is a threat to win on any given night.

Tanner Boul (Auberry, CA) has climbed to fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #99T King Racing Products / BR Motorsports Triple X, Boul led the opening three laps at Merced before scoring third at the checkered flags. To date, the young driver has posted one heat race victory, one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, and four top-10 finishes on the season. Tanner will be looking to earn his first wins this Saturday and Sunday.

Leading rookie contender Jarrett Soares (Gilroy, CA) sits fifth in the USAC West Coast point chase. Racing the family owned #12 DenBeste Water Solutions / C&H Veteran Enterprises Maxim, Soares finished seventh in the Merced feature. At press time, the young driver has one heat race victory, and four top-10 finishes in the campaign. Jarrett will have his sights on claiming his first USAC West Coast feature wins.

Other rookie contenders are Cody Fendley (Placerville, CA). Jacob Tuttle (Oakley, CA), Cody Smith (Chico, CA), Logan Calderwood (Goodyear, AZ), Tuesday Calderwood (Goodyear, AZ), Nate Schank (Santa Rosa, CA), and Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, CA).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Kaleb Montgomery, Jake Hodges, Kyle Edwards, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Trent Carter, James Herrera, Daniel Whitley, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Fan tickets are $20, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more Bakersfield event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California. To get to the speedway, take Interstate-5 and exit at Enos Lane (CA 43, Exit 246) and drive to Raceway Blvd. The track is on the west side of the interstate. Adult tickets are $20, Junior tickets are $10, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. CAMPING IS FREE. For more KCRP information, visit kernraceway.com or by call 661.835.1264.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD.

BAKERSFIELD USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORD: Jace Vander Weerd – 12.597 (03/22/14)

BAKERSFIELD USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Davey Pombo, 2-Ryan Bernal, 2-Troy Rutherford, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Danny Faria Jr., 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Ricky Kirkbride, 1-Peter Murphy, 1-Craig Stidham, 1-Ryan Timmons, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

2021 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Ryan Bernal, 1-Shawn Arriaga, 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Cody Fendley, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford.

2021 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. D.J. Johnson-517, 2. Ryan Timmons-453, 3. Austin Liggett-373, 4. Tanner Boul-310, 5. Jarrett Soares ®-271, 6. Kaleb Montgomery-257, 7. Jake Hodges-244, 8. Ryan Bernal-241, 9. Brody Roa-229, 10. Kyle Edwards-217, 11. Cody Fendley ®-210, 12. Danny Faria Jr.-165, 13. Jacob Tuttle ®-159, 14. Cody Smith ®-158, 15. Logan Calderwood ®-153, 16. Kalib Henry-144, 17. Tuesday Calderwood ®-135, 18. Shane Hopkins-131, 19. Nate Schank ®-130, 20. Brody Fuson ®-126, 21. Trent Carter-90, 22. James Herrera-86, 23. Chase Johnson-84, 24. Geoff Ensign-78, 25. Daniel Whitley-77, 26. Troy Rutherford-76, 27. Shawn Arriaga-75, 28. Joe Stornetta Jr.-73, 29. Trent Williams-69, 30. Heath Holdsclaw-67, 31. Jace Vander Weerd-66, 32. Tristan Guardino-60, —. Bradley Terrell-60, —. Trevor Schmid-60, 35. Trey Walters-56, 36. Gary Paulson-55, 37. Grasen Ternora-50, 38. Bob Davis-48, —. Zack Albers-48, 40. Bruce Douglass-47, —. Jake Morgan-47, 42. David Lindt-45, 43. Hannah Mayhew-43, 44. Rick Hendrix-42, —. Travis Buckley-42, 46. Christopher Muraokoa-36, —. Dylan Bloomfield-36, 48. Braidon Moniz-32, 49. Jimmy Trulli-27, 50. Tom Hendricks-25, 51. Matt Streeter-24, 52. Bill Cornwell-11, 53. Steve Hix-10, —. Kala Keliinoi-10, —. Michael Faccinto-10.