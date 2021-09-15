Huset’s Speedway Sprint Car Championships Coming Down to the Wire

Inside Line Promotions

– BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 14, 2021) – Two championships are up for grabs at Huset’s Speedway heading into the final event of the season.

The high-banked dirt oval is dormant this weekend in preparation for a tripleheader during the last weekend of September.

It begins on Sept. 24 when the featured divisions during the C & B Operations Cheater’s Night

include the Tri-State Late Models, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Sport Mods.

The Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association joins the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig the following two nights during Championship Weekend when the A Main pays $4,000 to win on Sept. 25 and $5,000 to win on Sept. 26. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will also be in action both nights with $1,000-to-win features. The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will be part of the program on Sept. 25.

Justin Henderson holds a 28-point lead over Carson McCarl in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig championship standings. Jack Dover is only eight points behind McCarl and Matt Juhl is 54 points out of the lead.

Meanwhile the top five drivers in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings are separated by only 40 points. Dusty Ballenger leads Brandon Bosma by 16 points with Lee Goos Jr. 20 points behind Ballenger. Shane Fick is 23 points out of the top spot and Jared Jansen rounds out the top five.

One track championship has already been decided as Cory Yeigh was crowned the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks champion during the most recent race for the division.

Adult tickets for the championship weekend are $20 on Sept. 24 and $25 on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26. Students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 each night. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free each night. Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

Additionally, there is an online-only special of $25 for adults to attend all three nights. Tickets must be purchased before 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The gates open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 and at 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 5 (May 9, May 30, June 13, June 20 and July 25); Justin Henderson – 4 (May 16, May 23, July 11 and July 18); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (Aug. 1);Jack Dover – 1 (Aug. 29);David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 5 (May 9, June 6, June 13, June 20 and Aug. 29);Zach Olivier – 3 (May 23, May 30 and Aug. 22);Dan Jensen – 1 (Aug. 1);Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16);Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18);Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 25)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); John Lambertz – 2 (May 16 and Aug. 29); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18);Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 25);Brandon Bosma – 1 (Aug. 1);Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9);Mike Moore – 1 (May 30);Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13);Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Sept. 24 for C & B Operations Cheater’s Night featuring the Tri-State Late Models, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Sport Mods; Sept. 25 featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series; and Sept. 26 featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

