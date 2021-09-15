United Rebel Sprint Series Back in Action on Saturday at 81 Speedway

By Rick Salem

WITCHITA, Kansas (September 13, 2021) – The Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing resumes racing action on Saturday, September 18th. Competitors take to 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas to kick-off their year-end string of seven races in four weeks. The feature winner on Saturday will take home a $1,000 pay day.

Green flag competition will take place at 7PM. General admission is $12 for adults, children 10 and under free. With the United Rebel Sprint Series will be Modifieds, B-Mods, Rookie Modifieds, and Mini Stocks. Race 81 Speedway promoter John Allen has confirmed the sprints will run first all night as to give them a nice race track and avoid tire wear.

An intense points battle continues to take place amongst the top-three in standings as Ty Williams edges ahead of Zach Blurton by a mere 74 points. Jeremy Huish sits third in point standings heading into Saturday night’s event at 81 Speedway by 76 points. Jordan Knight and Luke Cranston round out the top-five in standings to date.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations. Be sure to Drive Safe Kansas

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS)