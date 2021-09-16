DO THE HUSTLE: $12,000 HAUBSTADT HUSTLER HITS TRI-STATE SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Haubstadt, Indiana (September 15, 2021)………You can always count on the Haubstadt Hustler to bring the extra. Extra laps, extra money and extra-ordinary racing competition.

It’s 40 laps. It’s $12,000-to-win. It’s the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and Midwest Sprint Car Series at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.!

This Saturday night’s 14th edition of the event on September 18 is the biggest yet, with increased pay throughout the field and features four past Haubstadt Hustler winners Kevin Thomas Jr., Kyle Cummins, Chase Stockon and Brady Short, in addition to Tri-State USAC National Sprint Car winners Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Chris Windom, Justin Grant and Stephen Schnapf, plus 2021 Haubstadt MSCS winners Jadon Rogers, Critter Malone and many more.

Chase Stockon, from nearby Fort Branch, Ind., comes into Saturday as the reigning Haubstadt Hustler king, winning the 2020 event, which was his second career TSS USAC Sprint score after winning initially in the Spring of 2016. Besides his win, Stockon’s Haubstadt Hustler stat sheet displays constant consistency with nine top-tens in total to go along with three consecutive 5th place runs between 2014-15-16. He was also victorious at Tri-State’s MSCS Hoosier Sprint Nationals on Aug. 14 of this year.

Thomas (Cullman, Ala.) is the only three-time winner of the Haubstadt Hustler, capturing his trio in 2013-17-18, and his five overall USAC Sprint Car feature wins at Tri-State rank second all-time. Thomas also collected a 2nd at the Hustler in 2015, plus a 4th in 2016 and a 7th in 2012.

Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) arrives as the winningest USAC National Sprint Car feature winner at Tri-State, capturing his sixth and most recent during the 2021 Spring Showdown back in April. Unsurprisingly, his resume at the Haubstadt Hustler is top-notch. His two victories in the event came in 2016 and 2019. He was also 2nd in 2017, 3rd in 2010 and 2014, and was 5th in 2013. He was also the fastest qualifier for the Haubstadt Hustler in 2020. Cummins has won at Tri-State a total of three occasions this year, leading all drivers in that category.

Short (Bedford, Ind.) notched a victory in the 2015 Haubstadt Hustler, one of his two career USAC Sprint wins at “The Class Track.” He’s also recorded runner-up finishes in the inaugural edition of the event in 2008 and again in 2013, as well as a 3rd in 2009, a 7th in 2017 and 9th in 2019.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) captured his first career Tri-State USAC National Sprint Car feature win in July of 2021 during the Indiana Sprint Week closer. Grant was the fastest qualifier at the 2019 Haubstadt Hustler but ran into trouble just before midway of the feature event. His best final placement at the “Hustler” came in 2016 where he finished 8th followed by a 10th in 2017.

Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.), charged from 14th to 2nd in his first Haubstadt Hustler start in 2020 which remains his best career series finish in USAC National Sprint Car competition. The 2020 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has won twice at Tri-State with MSCS this season with victories in the Memorial Weekend Classic and the Summer Shootout.

Veteran Critter Malone (Pittsboro, Ind.) has annually made the haul to TSS to compete in USAC Sprint Car events throughout the past decade. At the 2020 Haubstadt Hustler, the two-time USAC National Midget feature winner turned in his best career USAC National Sprint Car feature finish with a 4th. The son of former longtime USAC Chief Starter Shim Malone was also 6th at the Haubstadt Hustler in 2019, 7th in 2010 and 10th in 2011 at the “Hustler.” He won his first career race at Tri-State on September 5 during MSCS’s Labor Day Weekend Challenge.

Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) looks to make his first Haubstadt Hustler start since 2017. Meseraull won his first career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature at Tri-State in October 2020. He finished 3rd in the inaugural Haubstadt Hustler in 2008 and equaled that performance with another 3rd in 2017.

Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) scored a Tri-State win in a thrilling USAC National Midget A-Main during the 2019 season. In his first career Haubstadt Hustler start in 2018, the two-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winner earned his best finish in the event, a 3rd.

Three drivers – Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou and Chris Windom – have prior USAC National Sprint Car wins at Tri-State but are seeking a first Haubstadt Hustler triumph this Saturday. Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) won there in early 2015. The two-time USAC National Sprint champ’s Haubstadt Hustler record has a 3rd in 2013, a 4th in 2015 and a 5th in 2011.

Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) won the 2014 Indiana Sprint Week finale at TSS. He’s come close to taking home the top honors at the Haubstadt Hustler, finishing 2nd in 2014, and 3rd in both 2012 and 2020. The 2015 USAC National Sprint titlist notched the fastest qualifying time at the 2018 Haubstadt Hustler.

Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) corralled his TSS USAC victory back in April of 2017. The 2017 USAC National Sprint Car driving champion’s six top-tens in the Haubstadt Hustler have been highlighted by top runs up to 5th on three occasions in 2012, 2019 and 2020, plus a 6th in 2016-17 and 8th in 2015.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) is more than ready to breakthrough for a first Tri-State USAC National Sprint Car win after four previous wins in MSCS competition at the track. Last Sunday’s $20,000 winner at Huset’s Speedway in South Dakota led 44 total laps over the 2018 and 2019 installments of the Haubstadt Hustler that led to finishes of 2nd in 2018 and 3rd in 2019, which serve as his two best performances. The 2019 USAC National Sprint Car titlist also took home an 8th in 2020, plus 9th place results in 2015 & 17.

A nice crop of Haubstadt Hustler Rookies, three of which are currently within the top-10 of the series standings coming in, will be taking their shots, including Tanner Thorson, Logan Seavey and Jake Swanson.

Well on his way to earning USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year honors is Thorson (Minden, Nev.), who finished 8th and 5th in his first two Tri-State USAC Sprint appearances this season after finishing a best of 2nd at TSS during a USAC National Midget feature in October 2020.

Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) will be making his first career Haubstadt Hustler appearance this Saturday. He set fast time during qualifying for the Indiana Sprint Week round at TSS in August of 2020, ultimately finishing 12th in the main event. His first ever USAC Sprint Car ride at Tri-State resulted in a 3rd place finish in the Spring of 2018. In one TSS appearance this year, in July, he was 14th.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), seventh in the series’ standings, finished 11th and 12th at Tri-State this season. He’s joined in the event by Haubstadt Hustler veterans Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute, Ind.) who finished a career-best 10th in the 2020 race.

Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) was a personal-best 3rd in the 2016 Haubstadt Hustler to go along with a 10th in 2013. Stephen Schnapf (Newburgh, Ind.) scored his lone career USAC National Sprint Car win at Tri-State in 2020’s Spring Showdown. His two Haubstadt Hustler starts resulted in an 11th in both 2018 and 2019. Kendall Ruble (Vincennes, Ind.) punched in a career best 4th with USAC in the 2019 Haubstadt Hustler.

Kent Schmidt (Owensville, Ind.), team manager for the KO Motorsports car of Chase Stockon that won the 2020 Haubstadt Hustler, finished 11th in 2020, which was his best result as a driver in the event.

The $12,000-to-win event will utilize the format regularly used by the Midwest Sprint Car Series. The night will be led off by group qualifying to set the heat race lineups and conclude with a 40-lap feature event.

USAC and MSCS have co-sanctioned the event since 2011. The first three events held in 2008-09-10 came under the MSCS banner solely. Jeff Bland Jr. was victorious in the inaugural Haubstadt Hustler in 2008.

The Midwest Mini Sprint Association will also be in action on Saturday night at Tri-State. The pits open at 3pm Central, grandstands at 4pm and hot laps at 6:30pm. Adult general admission tickets are $30, students (ages 13-18) are $20 and 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

The entire event from Tri-State this Saturday can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

=====================

TRACK RECORD FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/30/2000 – Levi Jones – 12.644 – 71.180 mph

6 Laps – 7/07/2005 – Hud Cone – 1:20.59 – 67.006 mph

8 Laps – 7/15/2006 – Shane Hollingsworth – 1:49.65 – 65.664 mph

10 Laps – 9/2/2006 – Dave Darland – 2:09.02 – 69.757 mph

12 Laps – 9/14/2013 – Chase Stockon – 2:42.02 – 66.658 mph

30 Laps – 7/18/2015 – Brady Short – 7:31.50 – 59.801 mph

HAUBSTADT HUSTLER WINNERS:

2008: Jeff Bland Jr.

2009: Bryan Clauson

2010: Jon Stanbrough

2011: Casey Riggs

2012: Daron Clayton

2013: Kevin Thomas Jr.

2014: Daron Clayton

2015: Brady Short

2016: Kyle Cummins

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr.

2018: Kevin Thomas Jr.

2019: Kyle Cummins

2020: Chase Stockon

TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS

6-Kyle Cummins

5-Daron Clayton & Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Cory Kruseman

3-Rick Hood

2-Hunter Schuerenberg, Brady Short, Jon Stanbrough & Chase Stockon

1-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Steve Butler, Dave Darland, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Blake Fitzpatrick, Damion Gardner, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Kenny Jacobs, Levi Jones, Casey Riggs, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Chris Windom & J.J. Yeley

TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS

1983: Rick Hood (9/4)

1984: Steve Butler (5/28) & Rick Hood (9/2)

1988: Kenny Jacobs (8/7)

1989: Rick Hood (6/3)

2000: Cory Kruseman (7/30)

2001: Tony Elliott (5/13) & Jay Drake (7/22)

2002: Tracy Hines (5/19) & Cory Kruseman (7/21)

2003: J.J. Yeley (7/20)

2004: Cory Kruseman (7/18)

2005: Cory Kruseman (7/17)

2006: Jon Stanbrough (7/15) & Daron Clayton (9/2)

2007: Daron Clayton (7/21)

2008: Hunter Schuerenberg (7/19)

2009: Levi Jones (7/18)

2010: Blake Fitzpatrick (7/17)

2011: Damion Gardner (7/16) & Casey Riggs (9/17)

2012: Hunter Schuerenberg (5/12), Jon Stanbrough (7/21) & Daron Clayton (9/15)

2013: Kevin Thomas Jr. (5/11) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (9/14)

2014: Daron Clayton (4/26), Robert Ballou (7/19) & Daron Clayton (9/13)

2015: Brady Bacon (4/18), Brady Short (7/18) & Brady Short (9/19)

2016: Chase Stockon (4/16), Carson Short (7/16) & Kyle Cummins (9/17)

2017: Chris Windom (4/15), Kyle Cummins (7/15) & Kevin Thomas Jr., (9/16)

2018: Kevin Thomas Jr. (4/28), Dave Darland (7/28) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (9/15)

2019: Kyle Cummins (7/27) & Kyle Cummins (9/14)

2020: Stephen Schnapf (6/14), Kyle Cummins (8/2) & Chase Stockon (9/19)

2021: Kyle Cummins (4/17) & Justin Grant (7/31)

PAST HAUBSTADT HUSTLER RESULTS:

2008 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Jeff Bland Jr., 2. Brady Short, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Darren Hagen, 7. Chad Boat, 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Kyle Cummins, 10. Hud Cone, 11. A.J. Anderson, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Blake Fitzpatrick, 14. Daron Clayton, 15. Chris Windom, 16. Shawn Krockenberger, 17. John Memmer, 18. Shane Cottle, 19. J.J. Yeley, 20. Alex Shanks, 21. Ricky Williams.

2009 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Josh Wise, 3. Brady Short, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Damion Gardner, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Scotty Weir, 8. Casey Shuman, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Blake Fitzpatrick, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Jeff Bland Jr., 14. Hud Cone, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 16. Kyle Cummins, 17. Mark Perry III, 18. Thomas Meseraull, 19. Nic Faas, 20. Robert Ballou, 21. Danny Holtsclaw.

2010 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Blake Fitzpatrick, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Critter Malone, 8. Chase Stockon, 9. Jonathan Hendrick, 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Damion Gardner, 12. Kurt Gross, 13. Jeff Bland Jr., 14. Adam Nigg, 15. Jared Harris, 16. Chase Briscoe, 17. Justin Grant, 18. Jonathan Vennard, 19. Kevin Thomas Jr., 20. Brady Short, 21. Daron Clayton.

2011 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Casey Riggs, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Hunter Schuerenberg, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Keith Bloom, 10. Critter Malone, 11. Jonathan Hendrick, 12. Kyle Cummins, 13. Jon Stanbrough, 14. Wes McIntyre, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Daron Clayton, 17. Blake Fitzpatrick, 18. Braylon Fitzpatrick, 19. Robert Ballou, 20. Hud Cone, 21. Brady Short, 22. Chris Windom, 23. Chase Stockon, 24. Chase Briscoe, 25. Shane Cottle. NT

2012 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Daron Clayton, 2. Kyle Larson, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Damion Gardner, 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Chase Briscoe, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Thomas Meseraull, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Dakota Jackson, 14. Hunter Schuerenberg, 15. Bobby East, 16. Jerry Coons Jr., 17. Tracy Hines, 18. Brady Short, 19. Seth Parker, 20. Brandon Mattox, 21. Wes McIntyre, 22. Kyle Cummins, 23. Bryan Clauson (re-positioned due to missing scales). NT

2013 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Brady Short, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Daron Clayton, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Bryan Clauson, 10. Shane Cottle, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Blake Fitzpatrick, 13. Jeff Bland Jr., 14. Bradley Sterrett, 15. Nick Drake, 16. Carson Short, 17. Chase Briscoe, 18. A.J. Hopkins, 19. Kurt Gross, 20. Tyler Courtney, 21. Dave Darland, 22. Wes McIntyre, 23. Seth Parker. NT

2014 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Daron Clayton, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Tracy Hines, 10. Brian Karraker, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. C.J. Leary, 14. Brady Short, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 16. Shane Cockrum, 17. Chris Windom, 18. Donny Brackett, 19. Nick Hale, 20. Carson Short, 21. Brandon Mattox, 22. Hud Cone, 23. Mitch Wissmiller, 24. Jeff Bland Jr. NT

2015 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Brady Short, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Dakota Jackson, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Chris Windom, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Shane Cottle, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. Brandon Mattox, 14. Kent Schmidt, 15. Jon Stanbrough, 16. James Lyerla, 17. Kyle Cummins, 18. Donny Brackett, 19. Chad Boespflug, 20. Tracy Hines, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Hunter Schuerenberg, 23. Mike Terry Jr., 24. Daron Clayton. NT

2016 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Tyler Courtney, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Carson Short, 8. Justin Grant, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Jon Stanbrough, 11. C.J. Leary, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Brian Karraker, 14. Tyler Hewitt, 15. Brandon Mattox, 16. Tyler Thomas, 17. Daron Clayton, 18. Dakota Jackson, 19. Brady Short, 20. Chad Boespflug, 21. Thomas Meseraull, 22. Donny Brackett, 23. Aaron Farney. NT

2017 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Chet Williams, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Brady Short, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Justin Grant, 11. Chad Boespflug, 12. Carson Short, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Donny Brackett, 15. Chase Stockon, 16. Isaac Chapple, 17. Josh Hodges, 18. Brady Bacon, 19. Dakota Jackson, 20. Aric Gentry, 21. Brandon Mattox, 22. Jon Stanbrough, 23. Shane Cottle, 24. Kendall Ruble. NT

2018 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. C.J. Leary (2), 3. Jason McDougal (8), 4. Dave Darland (7), 5. Carson Short (15), 6. Tyler Courtney (16), 7. Robert Ballou (10), 8. Chase Stockon (11), 9. Kyle Cummins (9), 10. Donny Brackett (13), 11. Stephen Schnapf (5), 12. Isaac Chapple (14), 13. Chet Williams (19), 14. Brady Bacon (6), 15. Critter Malone (21), 16. Kendall Ruble (20), 17. Chris Windom (4), 18. Daron Clayton (17), 19. Justin Grant (12), 20. Tony DiMattia (22), 21. Brandon Mattox (23), 22. Kent Schmidt (1), 23. Aric Gentry (18). NT

2019 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (3), 2. Tyler Courtney (4), 3. C.J. Leary (1), 4. Kendall Ruble (5), 5. Chris Windom (10), 6. Critter Malone (11), 7. Chase Stockon (9), 8. Brady Bacon (19), 9. Brady Short (18), 10. Josh Hodges (6), 11. Stephen Schnapf (23), 12. Max Adams (14), 13. Carson Short (22), 14. Kevin Thomas Jr. (17), 15. Donny Brackett (16), 16. Kent Schmidt (15), 17. Dustin Christie (2), 18. Jason McDougal (21), 19. Brian Karraker (8), 20. Chayse Hayhurst (12), 21. Dakota Jackson (20), 22. Justin Grant (13), 23. Isaac Chapple (24), 24. Collin Ambrose (25), 25. Shane Cottle (7). NT

2020 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chase Stockon (2), 2. Jadon Rogers (14), 3. Robert Ballou (18), 4. Critter Malone (19), 5. Chris Windom (8), 6. Justin Grant (7), 7. Brady Bacon (12), 8. C.J. Leary (10), 9. Kyle Cummins (1), 10. Brandon Mattox (13), 11. Kent Schmidt (6), 12. Dave Darland (5), 13. Anton Hernandez (16), 14. Dakota Jackson (17), 15. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 16. Carson Short (15), 17. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (22), 18. Chayse Hayhurst (24), 19. Aric Gentry (20), 20. Clinton Boyles (9), 21. Shane Cottle (21), 22. Jonathan Vennard (23), 23. Stephen Schnapf (11), DQ. Kendall Ruble.