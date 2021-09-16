Gary Wright Returns to Action with Sprint Car Bandits Friday at 67 Speedway

(September 16, 2021) – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum inductee Gary Wright will return to the driver’s seat of a sprint car with the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series series during the opening night of the “Razorback Nationals” at 67 Speedway in Texarkana, Texas.

The Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series announced Thursday that Wright, from Hooks, Texas, will be driving a car owned by Mark Huddleston that will carry’s Wright’s trademark #9 with Chris Stivers turning the wrenches. This will be Wright’s first sprint car start since the 2014 season when he drove for Huddleston during an ASCS Lone Star region event where Wright scored a fifth-place finish after starting 15th in the main event.

Wright is a multiple time NCRA an ASCS sprint car champion winning with feature wins with the World of Outlaws and All Star Circuit of Champions to his credit. Wright was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum in 2011.