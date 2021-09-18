Cody Gardner Wins Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Event at 67 Speedway

TEXARKANA, AR (September 17, 2021) — Cody Gardner won the Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series feature Friday at 67 Speedway. Koty Adams charged from 14th starting spot, but came up one spot short of Gardner at the finish. Zane Lawrence moved up from 11th starting spot to finish third while Michael Day and Colby Estes from 10th starting spot rounded out the top five.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum inductee Gary Wright made his first sprint car start since 2014, finishing sixth in the main event.

Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series

67 Speedway

Texarkana, Arkansas

Friday, September 17, 2021

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 91-Michael Day[2]

2. G6-Cody Gardner[7]

3. 12W-Dale Wester[6]

4. 45X-Gary Wright[9]

5. 30-Joseph Miller[1]

6. 3W-Willy Reed[5]

7. 9-Josh McCord[3]

8. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[8]

9. 90M-Mark Seiple[4]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 82-Austin Saunders[3]

2. B99-Blake Mallory[7]

3. 80-Josh Hawkins[8]

4. 71-Colby Estes[5]

5. 82C-Christian Kinnison[9]

6. 19J-Jason Long[6]

7. 25-Blaine Baxter[4]

8. 5-Richard Reynolds[2]

DNS: 4X-Heath Nestrick

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 74-DJ Estes[2]

2. 6-Dustin Gates[8]

3. 76-Zane Lawrence[1]

4. 74E-Claud Estes III[4]

5. 99B-John Ricketts[3]

6. 71B-Bradyn Baker[6]

7. 16-Koty Adams[9]

8. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[7]

9. 23-Junior Jenkins[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. G6-Cody Gardner[2]

2. 16-Koty Adams[14]

3. 76-Zane Lawrence[11]

4. 91-Michael Day[6]

5. 71-Colby Estes[10]

6. 45X-Gary Wright[8]

7. 80-Josh Hawkins[4]

8. 82-Austin Saunders[5]

9. 82C-Christian Kinnison[9]

10. 12W-Dale Wester[27]

11. B99-Blake Mallory[3]

12. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[21]

13. 74E-Claud Estes III[12]

14. 23-Junior Jenkins[24]

15. 6-Dustin Gates[1]

16. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[22]

17. 5-Richard Reynolds[23]

18. 71B-Bradyn Baker[17]

19. 30-Joseph Miller[15]

20. 74-DJ Estes[7]

21. 25-Blaine Baxter[19]

22. 99B-John Ricketts[13]

23. 19J-Jason Long[16]

24. 90M-Mark Seiple[25]

DNS: 3W-Willy Reed

DNS: 4X-Heath Nestrick

DNS: 9-Josh McCord