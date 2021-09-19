Bilbee Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (September 18, 2021) — Nick Bilbee won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Tyler KEndall, Max Guliford, Braxton Cummings, and Justin Owen rounded out the top five.
Lawernceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 17-Nick Bilbee
2. 20-Tyler Kendall
3. 79BT-Max Guilford
4. 71B-Braxton Cummings
5. 44F-Justin Owen
6. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
7. 21-Travis Hery
8. 5J-Joss Moffatt
9. 11-Ricky Lewis
10. 19-Matt Cooley
11. 43B-Jacob Beck
12. 27G-Travis Gratzer
13. 15-Brandon Whited
14. 7-Tony McVey
15. 42-John Race
16. 21B-Ryan Barr
17. 71W-Callie Wolsiffer
18. 14C-Nathan Carle