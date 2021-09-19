Bilbee Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (September 18, 2021) — Nick Bilbee won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Tyler KEndall, Max Guliford, Braxton Cummings, and Justin Owen rounded out the top five.

Lawernceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 17-Nick Bilbee

2. 20-Tyler Kendall

3. 79BT-Max Guilford

4. 71B-Braxton Cummings

5. 44F-Justin Owen

6. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

7. 21-Travis Hery

8. 5J-Joss Moffatt

9. 11-Ricky Lewis

10. 19-Matt Cooley

11. 43B-Jacob Beck

12. 27G-Travis Gratzer

13. 15-Brandon Whited

14. 7-Tony McVey

15. 42-John Race

16. 21B-Ryan Barr

17. 71W-Callie Wolsiffer

18. 14C-Nathan Carle