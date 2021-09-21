Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Nationals at I-70 Motorsports Park on Deck for United Rebel Sprint Series

By Rick Salem

ODESSA, Missouri (September 20, 2021) – The Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing are prepping for a three-day event at I-70 Motorsports Park. The Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Nationals will take place Thursday, September 23rd through Saturday, September 25th.

Thursday and Friday’s feature winners will pocket $600, while the main event on Saturday pays $3,000 to win. Several contingencies are in place each year for the Lubbock Wrecker Service nationals, including lap money and a halfway bonus on Saturday night, best appearing car, hard charger for all three nights of competition, and pole dash earnings.

Competitors will use their pill draw to determine groups of heat races, while group qualifying determines lineup positions. Saturday’s finale will be determined based upon accumulative points earned throughout Thursday and Friday’s competition.

Nearing this weekend’s 305 Nationals, Ty Williams continues to edge ahead with the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series points lead over Zach Blurton and Jeremy Huish. Williams heads to I-70 fresh off a win at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer at $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). For more information on this weekend’s Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Nationals, visit www.i70motorsportspark.com.