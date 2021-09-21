“STATE”-ING THE CASE IN USAC MIDGETS: TALES FROM THE STAT BOOK

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (September 20, 2021)………Only four previous times has the top-five of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship point standings represented drivers encompassing five different United States.

That’s the case that’s been stated thus far with 28 races in the books and 14 remaining, as the series heads for three-straight nights of competition this week, leading off Thursday, Sept. 23, at Indiana’s Gas City I-69 Speedway followed by two consecutive evenings at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway on Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25.

As it stands now, the points show five different states from the Midwest to the South to the West inside the top-five with California’s Buddy Kofoid leading by a mere 10 points over Illinois’ Chris Windom with Indiana’s Emerson Axsom third (-94), Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley fourth (-144) and Tanner Thorson fifth (-148).

Keep in mind, racers are nomadic by nature. For example, the “hometown” listed does not necessarily represent their current residence. In other cases, the current residence was used in lieu of the driver’s hometown for which they are most associated with. For this purpose, locations of the drivers were taken straight from the USAC records utilizing the particular location the driver was announced from at that moment in time.

It’s somewhat of a recent phenomenon to have such an array of state representation from sea-to-shining sea, and across the fruited plain, at the forefront of the standings. However, despite this happening twice within the last six years, the roots of such an occurrence first came in 1962.

The geographically beneficial city of Monticello, Indiana, for midget racing purposes, was home to resident Jimmy Davies, who collected his third consecutive USAC National Midget title in 1962 over Missouri’s 1963 series champ Bob Wente; Californian National Midget Hall of Famer Tommy Copp; 1969 champ Bob Tattersall from Illinois and seven-time series titlist Mel Kenyon, originally from Davenport, Iowa.

The Midwest was in force during the 1991 season with Findlay, Ohio’s Mike Streicher scoring the season title over Indiana’s Stevie Reeves with Michigan’s Doug Kalitta third; Wisconsin’s Stan Fox fourth; and Illinois’ Steve Knepper rounding out the top-five.

The 2016 season represented the influx of western-based drivers that had become prominent throughout the past couple of decades. Tanner Thorson of Nevada captured the crown by an 18-point margin over Indiana’s Spencer Bayston, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon, Arizona’s Chad Boat and California’s Carson Macedo.

Most recently, the 2020 season saw the closest margin of championship – one – which centered on the bordering state drivers of Chris Windom from Illinois and Tyler Courtney from Indiana. Nevada’s Thorson was a close third with Rookie Buddy Kofoid settling into the fourth spot with Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh slotting into the fifth spot.

Those power-five and a whole of others will look stake their claim to become the next series champion with a three-night romp through Indiana and Ohio this weekend.

In a doubleheader with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Gas City on Thursday, Sept. 23, adult general admission tickets are $30. Kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Pit gates open at 3pm ET with the grandstands opening at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5:45pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.

Then, it’s onto Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway for a triple shot of USAC racing Friday and Saturday night, Sept. 24-25, for the 39th running of the Four Crown Nationals presented by NKT.TV.

On Friday, it’s a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus USAC Silver Crown qualifying and a full program for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Stands open at 2pm Eastern with the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On Saturday, spectator gates open at Noon Eastern with a driver autograph session scheduled from 3-4 pm in the Fan Zone, followed by the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On both nights at Eldora, general admission tickets are $34 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $39 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and under.

The USAC portions for this weekend’s events from Gas City and Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

2021 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET STAT LEADERS

Driver Point Leader: Buddy Kofoid

Owner Point Leader: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67

Leading Rookie Driver in Points: Chase Randall (11th)

Most Feature Wins: 7-Tanner Thorson

Laps Led: 129-Tanner Thorson

Top-Fives: 20-Chris Windom

Top-Tens: 26-Buddy Kofoid

Fast Qualifying Times: 4-Tanner Thorson

Heat Race Wins: 9-Justin Grant

Feature Starts: 28-Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Buddy Kofoid (16th to 1st) & Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (22nd to 7th)

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Petry Motorsports #15)

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Jun 3: (I) Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Jun 4: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 5: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Tom Malloy #25)

Jun 6: (I) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Glenn Styres Racing #3G)

Jun 9: (I) Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Corey Day (Clauson Marshall Racing #47BC)

Jun 10: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Jun 11: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 12: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Jul 13: (M) Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Jul 15: (M) Solomon Valley Raceway – Beloit, KS

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Jul 16: (M) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Jul 17: (M) (F) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Petry Motorsports #15)

Aug 3: (E) Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Aug 4: (E) Action Track USA – Kutztown, PA

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Aug 5: (E) Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, NJ

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Aug 6: (E) Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Bloomsburg, PA

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Aug 7: (E) Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Newmanstown, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Aug. 19: (F) The Dirt Track at IMS – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Kyle Larson (CB Industries #86x)

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19T)

Sep 10: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Sep 11: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Sep 12: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89)

Sep 23: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Sep 25: (F) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Oct 8: (F) Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL

Oct 9: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Nov 12: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

Nov 13: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

Nov 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

Nov 20: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

Nov 23: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

Nov 24: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

Nov 27: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

(I) represents an Indiana Midget Week event

(M) represents a Mid-America Midget Week event

(E) represents an Eastern Midget Week event

(F) represents a race awarding feature points only

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1799 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

2 1789 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

3 1705 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

4 1655 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

5 1651 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

6 1633 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

7 1520 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

8 1471 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

9 1450 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

10 1288 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Okla.

® = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie of the Year Contender

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OWNER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 1799 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#67)

2 1789 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#89)

3 1705 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#15)

4 1655 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71K)

5 1633 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#2J)

6 1520 Tom Malloy, El Monte, Calif. (#25)

7 1496 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19T)

8 1471 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#7x)

9 1450 Petry Motorsports, Greenfield, Ind. (#5)

10 1288 Dave Mac Motorsports, Bixby, Okla. (#08)

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1120 Chase Randall, Waco, Texas

2 834 Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas

3 743 Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan.

4 603 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Ariz.

5 598 Hayden Williams, Auckland, N.Z.

6 481 Trey Gropp, Lincoln, Neb.

7 469 Corey Day, Clovis, Calif.

8 422 Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Okla.

9 313 Brian Carber, Pipersville, Pa.

10 277 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.

2021 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

7-Tanner Thorson (Apr 11 at Port City Raceway, Jun 10 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 15 at Solomon Valley Raceway, Jul 16 at Jefferson County Speedway, Aug 5 at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Aug 6 at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway & Sep 5 at Angell Park Speedway)

5-Chris Windom (May 1 at Kokomo Speedway, Jun 12 at Kokomo Speedway, Aug 3 at Grandview Speedway, Sep 11 at Huset’s Speedway & Sep 12 Huset’s Speedway)

4-Buddy Kofoid (Feb 6 at Bubba Raceway Park, Apr 10 at Port City Raceway, Jun 4 at Bloomington Speedway & Jun 11 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

3-Thomas Meseraull (Feb 8 at Bubba Raceway Park, Jun 3 at Paragon Speedway & Sep 10 at Huset’s Speedway)

2-Emerson Axsom (Apr 30 at Kokomo Speedway & Jul 17 at Jefferson County Speedway)

2-Daison Pursley (Jul 13 at Red Dirt Raceway & Aug 4 at Action Track USA)

1-Kyle Cummins (Jun 6 at Tri-State Speedway)

1-Corey Day (Jun 9 at Circle City Raceway)

1-Justin Grant (Aug 7 at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway)

1-Kyle Larson (Aug 19 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

1-Logan Seavey (Jun 5 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

FEATURE LAPS LED

129-Tanner Thorson

117-Chris Windom

113-Buddy Kofoid

93-Logan Seavey

84-Thomas Meseraull

77-Daison Pursley

72-Emerson Axsom

55-Chase Randall

50-Cannon McIntosh

39-Kevin Thomas Jr.

32-Justin Grant

30-Corey Day

29-Kyle Cummins

9-Kaylee Bryson & Sam Johnson

7-Alex Bright, Kyle Larson & Jason McDougal

1-Jonathan Beason

TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

20-Chris Windom

18-Buddy Kofoid

16-Emerson Axsom

15-Justin Grant

13-Daison Pursley

11-Tanner Thorson

8-Thomas Meseraull & Kevin Thomas Jr.

6-Logan Seavey

4-Cannon McIntosh

3-Brady Bacon

2-Brenham Crouch, Corey Day, Shane Golobic, Jason McDougal & Bryant Wiedeman

1-Alex Bright, Brian Carber, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Kyle Larson, Ethan Mitchell, Chase Randall & Hayden Williams

TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

26-Buddy Kofoid

23-Chris Windom

22-Justin Grant

21-Emerson Axsom & Daison Pursley

20-Tanner Thorson

18-Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

17-Thomas Meseraull

12-Cannon McIntosh

10-Jason McDougal

9-Chase Randall

5-Brenham Crouch & Corey Day

4-Jerry Coons Jr., Ethan Mitchell & Hayden Williams

3-Brady Bacon, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, Shane Golobic, Ryan Timms & Bryant Wiedeman

2-Kaylee Bryson, Brian Carber, Tanner Carrick, Chance Crum, Zach Daum, Kyle Jones, Joe B. Miller, Taylor Reimer

1-Jonathan Beason, Tyler Courtney, Trey Gropp, Kyle Larson, Mitchel Moles, Jake Neuman & Hayden Reinbold

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

4-Tanner Thorson

3-Logan Seavey

2-Corey Day, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Chris Windom

1-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Alex Bright, Shane Golobic, Cannon McIntosh, Ethan Mitchell, Mitchel Moles, Chase Randall & Bryan Wiedeman

HEAT RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension, Inc., Indy Metal Finishing & Indy Race Parts)

9-Justin Grant

7-Thomas Meseraull & Daison Pursley

6-Emerson Axsom, Buddy Kofoid & Cannon McIntosh

5-Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Ethan Mitchell, Chase Randall, Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

3-Jason McDougal, & Bryant Wiedeman

2-Cole Bodine, Brenham Crouch, Corey Day, Taylor Reimer, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms & Hayden Williams

1-Austin Barnhill, Jonathan Beason, Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Jake Bubak, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Chance Crum, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Chase Elliott, Shane Golobic, Trey Gropp, Sam Johnson, Kyle Jones, Max McLaughlin, Thomas Meseraull, Aiden Purdue, Logan Seavey, Zac Taylor

QUALIFYING RACE WINS

1-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Tyler Courtney, Cannon McIntosh, Kevin Thomas Jr & Chris Windom

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI-FEATURE WINS

2-Emerson Axsom, Brenham Crouch, Justin Grant, Daison Pursley, Chase Randall, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Chance Crum, Trey Gropp, Jason McDougal, Thomas Meseraull, Karter Sarff, Jonathan Shafer & Hayden Williams

C-MAIN WINS

1-Jacob Denney, Chance Morton & Logan Seavey

D-MAIN WINS

1-Jacob Denney & Tanner Thorson

FEATURE STARTS

28-Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

27-Chase Randall & Kevin Thomas Jr.

22-Ethan Mitchell

20-Brenham Crouch

18-Jason McDougal

17-Bryant Wiedeman

15-Hayden Williams

13-Hayden Reinbold

12-Kaylee Bryson & Trey Gropp

11-Kyle Cummins

10-Ryan Timms

9-Corey Day

8-Brian Carber, Jerry Coons Jr. & Sam Johnson

7-Taylor Reimer

6-Cole Bodine, Chance Crum, Zach Daum & Kyle Jones

5-Brady Bacon & Alex Bright

4-Jonathan Shafer, Tyler Thomas, Glenn Waterland & Kevin Woody Jr.

3-Austin Barnhill, Jonathan Beason, Travis Buckley, Chad Frewaldt, Jimmy Glenn, Shane Golobic, Mitchel Moles, Bryan Stanfill & Brandon Waelti

2-Lance Bennett, Clinton Boyles, Jake Bubak, Steve Buckwalter, Tanner Carrick, Maria Cofer, Chase Elliott, Eric Heydenreich, Casey Hicks, Kenney Johnson, Michael Markey, Shannon McQueen, Joe B. Miller, Kade Morton, Jake Neuman, Brant O’Banion, Daniel Robinson, Alex Sewell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Aaron Werner

1-Spencer Bayston, Blaze Bennett, Tanner Berryhill, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Jacob Denney, Tommy Kunsman, Kyle Larson, Trey Marcham, Shannon Mausteller, Ace McCarthy, Chase McDermand, Max McLaughlin, Keith Rauch, Matt Rechek, Jack Routson, Karter Sarff, Stephen Schnapf, Mark Sokol, Zac Taylor, Brett Wanner, Zeb Wise & Jeff Zelinski

GSP QUALITY DRIVING PERFORMANCE OF THE RACE:

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Trey Marcham

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Ace McCarthy

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Chris Windom

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Hayden Williams

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Corey Day

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Randall

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Jason McDougal

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Kaylee Bryson

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Jake Bubak

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Thomas Meseraull

Aug 5: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Cannon McIntosh

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Aug 7: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Daison Pursley

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Brandon Waelti

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Sep 11: Huset’s Speedway – Shane Golobic

Sep 12: Huset’s Speedway – Chase Randall

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Tanner Carrick (14th to 8th)

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Daison Pursley (10th to 5th)

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Buddy Kofoid (16th to 1st)

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Chris Windom (13th to 4th)

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Tanner Thorson (17th to 7th)

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (13rd to 3rd)

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (12th to 1st)

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Emerson Axsom (22nd to 11th)

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brian Carber (22nd to 10th)

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant (19th to 8th)

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Logan Seavey (22nd to 7th)

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Corey Day (12th to 5th)

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Tanner Thorson (20th to 8th)

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (18th to 9th)

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Justin Grant (13th to 2nd)

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Logan Seavey (17th to 7th)

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Brenham Crouch (22nd to 11th)

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Buddy Kofoid (15th to 2nd)

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (15th to 8th)

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Alex Bright (16th to 6th)

Aug 5: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14th to 6th)

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Kevin Woody Jr. (21st to 15th)

Aug 7: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Kevin Woody Jr. (20th to 11th)

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Emerson Axsom (19th to 5th)

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Brandon Waelti (22nd to 11th)

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Maria Cofer (20th to 12th)

Sep 11: Huset’s Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (16th to 8th)

Sep 12: Huset’s Speedway – Tanner Thorson (18th to 4th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHERS

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Bryant Wiedeman

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Logan Seavey

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Daison Pursley

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Apr 30: Kokomo Speedway – Logan Seavey

May 1: Kokomo Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Chase Randall

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chris Windom

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Cole Bodine

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Bryant Wiedeman

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Chase Randall

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Taylor Reimer

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Hayden Reinbold

Aug 5: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Logan Seavey

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Ethan Mitchell

Aug 7: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Sep 5: Angell Park Speedway – Jack Routson

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Sep 11: Huset’s Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Sep 12: Huset’s Speedway – Brant O’Banion

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFERS

Feb 6: Bubba Raceway Park – Andrew Felker

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park – Emilio Hoover

Apr 10: Port City Raceway – Brenham Crouch

Apr 11: Port City Raceway – Noah Harris

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Cole Bodine

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Kaylee Bryson

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Chett Gehrke

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Travis Buckley

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Bryant Wiedeman

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brian Carber

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Chase Randall

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Trey Gropp

Jul 13: Red Dirt Raceway – Jason McDougal

Jul 15: Solomon Valley Raceway – Sam Johnson

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway – Jake Bubak

Jul 17: Jefferson County Speedway – Hayden Reinbold

Aug 3: Grandview Speedway – Michael Markey

Aug 4: Action Track USA – Dan Bennett

Aug 6: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – J.R. Booth

Aug 19: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Tanner Thorson

Sep 10: Huset’s Speedway – Casey Hicks

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURE WINS

1. [111 wins] Mel Kenyon

2. [95 wins] Rich Vogler

3. [78 wins] Bob Wente

4. [63 wins] Bob Tattersall

5. [59 wins] Sleepy Tripp

6. [48 wins] Jimmy Davies

7. [38 wins] Bryan Clauson

8. [35 wins] Tracy Hines

9. [31 wins] Gene Hartley & Chuck Rodee

11. [30 wins] Dave Darland, Mike McGreevy & Johnny Parsons

14. [27 wins] Gary Bettenhausen, Tony Stewart & Tanner Thorson

17. [25 wins] Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones & Dave Strickland

20. [24 wins] Billy Engelhart & Kyle Larson

22. [23 wins] Christopher Bell, Tom Bigelow, Pancho Carter, Tommy Copp, Kevin Olson & Billy Vukovich

28. [22 wins] Bobby East & Shorty Templeman

30. [21 wins] Steve Cannon, Jimmy Caruthers, Rex Easton & Ken Schrader

34. [20 wins] A.J. Foyt

35. [19 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Stan Fox & Jason Leffler

38. [18 wins] Tyler Courtney & Dave Steele

40. [17 wins] Jay Drake & J.J. Yeley

42. [16 wins] Rico Abreu, George Amick, Billy Cantrell, Lee Kunzman, Bobby Olivero & Henry Pens

48. [15 wins] Don Branson & Larry Rice

49. [14 wins] Chuck Arnold, Jack Turner & Leroy Warriner

53. [13 wins] Steve Knepper, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman & Stevie Reeves

57. [12 wins] Danny Caruthers, Gene Force, Russ Gamester, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Grim & Ron Shuman

63. [11 wins] Kasey Kahne, Jimmy Knight, Bob McLean, Johnny Moorhouse, Bobby Santos, Brad Sweet & Chris Windom

70. [10 wins] Allen Heath, Doug Kalitta, Brad Kuhn, Steve Lotshaw, Jerry McClung & Chuck Weyant

76. [9 wins] Billy Boat, Chad Boat, Tony Elliott & Chuck Gurney

80. [8 wins] Brady Bacon, Merle Bettenhausen, Tony Bettenhausen, Hank Butcher, Kevin Doty, Dan Drinan, Ronnie Duman, Brian Gerster, Kenny Irwin Jr, Eddie Johnson, Michael Lewis, Andy Michner, & Josh Wise

93. [7 wins] Tommy Astone, Jack Hewitt, Don Horvath, Page Jones, Buddy Kofoid, Kenneth Nichols, Larry Patton, Les Scott, Logan Seavey, Len Sutton & Johnnie Tolan

104. [6 wins] Donnie Beechler, George Benson, Dana Carter, Bob Cicconi, Robby Flock, Nick Fornoro Jr., Justin Grant, Arnie Knepper, Ricky Shelton, Mike Streicher, Dave Strickland Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr. & Roger West

117. [5 wins] Spencer Bayston, Mike Bliss, Lonnie Caruthers, Larry Dickson, Mike Fedorcak, Burt Foland, Mack McClellan, Danny McKnight, Thomas Meseraull, Cliff Spalding, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

129. [4 wins] Caleb Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Johnny Boyd, Frank Burany, Russ Congdon, Ray Elliott, Aaron Fike, Danny Frye, Billy Garrett, Mike Gregg, Jim Hettinger, John Heydenreich, Bubby Jones, Levi Jones, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Roger McCluskey, Billy Mehner, Ken Nichols, Jeff Nuckles, Jan Opperman, Michael Pickens, Gary Ponzini, Davey Ray, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Sam Sessions, George Snider, Dale Swaim, Kevin Swindell, Rodger Ward & Zeb Wise

161. [3 wins] John Batts, Gays Biro, Shane Cottle, Allen Crowe, Zach Daum, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Drew Fornoro, Gene Gennetten, Rick Goudy, Bob Hare, Bob Hauck, Jeff Heywood, Bill Homeier, Sam Isenhower, Jim Keeker, Jim McClean, Cannon McIntosh, Warren Mockler, Dave Moses, Earl Motter, Jerry Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Johnnie Parsons, Porky Rachwitz, Johnny Riva, Johnny Roberts, Lowell Sachs, Billy Shuman, Tom Steiner, Bobby Unser & Billy Wease

193. [2 wins] Al Alpern, Sonny Ates, Emerson Axsom, Johnny Baldwin, Jim Beckley, Dean Billings, Alan Brown, Jack Calabrase, Johnny Cofer, Mel Cornett, Cotton Farmer, Terry Farrar, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Bob Hogle, Rick Hood, P.J. Jones, Critter Malone, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Aaron Pollock, Daison Pursley, Barry Reed, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Tom Sellberg, Tony Simon, Danny Stratton, Kody Swanson, Steve Troxell, Don Vogler, Bruce Walkup, Terry Wente, Johnny White, Tommy White & Cole Whitt

229. [1 win] John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Mike Appio, Dick Atkins, Paul Bates, Harry Beck, Bud Bogard, Tony Bonadies, Dan Boorse, Don Boorse, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Barry Butterworth, Gary Byers, Larry Cannon, Tyce Carlson, Ed Carpenter, Tanner Carrick, Dane Carter, Billy Cassella, Bill Chennault, Bill Clemons, Roy Cook Jr., Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Ryan Durst, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Joe Gaerte, Bradley Galedrige, Steve Gennetten, Elmer George, Potsy Goacher, Shane Golobic, David Gough, Ron Gregory, Norm Hall, Bob Harkey, Vern Harriman, Scott Hatton, Al Herman, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Ted Hines, Shane Hmiel, Dean Holden, Blake Hollingsworth, Chuck Hulse, Buddy Irwin, Eddie Jackson, Van Johnson, Brent Kaeding, Bud Kaeding, Jimmy Kirk, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kollman, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lang, Greg Leffler, Larry McCloskey, Jim McElreath, Mel McGaughy, John Meyers, J.R. Miller, Travis Miniea, Russ Moynagh, Richard Myhre, Dick Northam, Hank Nykaza, Brian Olson, Danny O’Neill, Jim Packard, Wally Pankratz, Forrest Parker, Gene Pastor, Gary Patterson, Danny Pens, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Richard Powell, Buddy Rackley, Keith Rauch, Dave Ray, Jimmy Reece, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Johnny Rodriguez, Gene Roehl, Jack Runyon, Sam Sauer, Gio Scelzi, Dutch Schaefer, Ryan Scott, Frank Secrist, Jimmy Sills, Jigger Sirois, Lee Smith, Ron Smoker, Ned Spath, J.P. Standley, Graham Standring, Jerry Stone, Tanner Swanson, Buddy Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Randy Tolsma, Leo Tucker, Bob Veith, Joe Walter, Eric Wilkins, Mauri Wilson, Doug Wolfgang & Billy Wood

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

1. (93) Mel Kenyon

2. (84) Rich Vogler

3. (77) Jimmy Davies

4. (72) Bob Wente

5. (43) Mike McGreevy

6. (38) Tracy Hines, Dave Strickland & Bob Tattersall

9. (36) Johnny Parsons

10. (33) Chuck Rodee

11. (29) Jimmy Caruthers

12. (28) Tommy Astone & Kevin Olson

14. (27) Parnelli Jones

15. (26) Jason Leffler

16. (25) Gary Bettenhausen

17. (24) Gene Hartley

18. (22) Stan Fox

19. (21) Don Branson, Tony Stewart, Shorty Templeman & Tanner Thorson

23. (20) Bryan Clauson, Dan Drinan, Bobby East & Bobby Grim

27. (19) Jay Drake & Kyle Larson

29. (17) Dave Steele & Mike Streicher

31. (16) Rico Abreu, Billy Engelhart, Darren Hagen, Steve Lotshaw & Bobby Olivero

36. (15) Tom Bigelow, Billy Cantrell, Tyler Courtney, Bob McLean & Les Scott

41. (14) Jerry Coons Jr., Dave Darland, Jeff Gordon & Kenny Irwin Jr.

45. (13) George Benson, Jimmy Knight & J.J. Yeley

48. (12) Larry Rice & Josh Wise

50. (11) Brady Bacon, Danny Caruthers, Lonnie Caruthers, Russ Congdon, Tommy Copp, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Len Sutton, Brad Sweet & Sleepy Tripp

61. (10) George Amick, Pancho Carter, Allen Crowe, Logan Seavey, Billy Vukovich & Leroy Warriner

67. (9) A.J. Foyt, Doug Kalitta, Larry Patton, Stevie Reeves, Dave Strickland Jr. & Jerry Weeks

73. (8) Christopher Bell, Dana Carter, Russ Gamester, Don Horvath, Kasey Kahne, Sammy Sessions, George Snider & Jack Turner

81. (7) Spencer Bayston, Mike Bliss, Rex Easton, Ray Elliott, Allen Heath, Billy Mehner, Andy Michner, Henry Pens, Lowell Sachs, Kody Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

92. (6) Chad Boat, Burt Foland, Brian Gerster, Mike Gregg, Kyle Hamilton, Lee Kunzman, Jerry McClung, Ron Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Don Vogler, Chris Windom & Billy Wood

103. (5) Merle Bettenhausen, Billy Boat, Steve Cannon, Ray Crawford, Kevin Doty, Ronnie Duman, Aaron Fike, Rick Goudy, Jeff Heywood, Eddie Johnson, Steve Knepper, Brad Kuhn, Andy Linden, Bobby Santos, Chris Shultz, Billy Shuman, Chuck Weyant & Mauri Wilson

121. (4) Johnny Anderson, Caleb Armstrong, Sonny Ates, Gary Byers, Dane Carter, Joe Corrigan, Zach Daum, Mike Fedorcak, Robby Flock, Danny Frye, Joe Garson, Shane Golobic, Chuck Gurney, Jim Hettinger, Arnie Knepper, Chuck Marshall, Cannon McIntosh, Danny McKnight, Jeff Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Gary Ponzini, Richard Powell, Porky Rachwitz, Ricky Shelton, Tom Steiner, Bruce Walkup, Rodger Ward, Roger West, & Zeb Wise

151. (3) Bob Cicconi, Cole Carter, Don Anderson, Donnie Beechler, Dwight Brown, Hank Butcher, Harry Beck, Jack Calabrase, Larry Dickson, Mario Clouser, Steve Buckwalter, Tony Bettenhausen, Tony Elliott, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Gene Force, Justin Grant, Bob Hare, Ted Hines, P.J. Jones, Greg Leffler, Grier Manning, Mack McClellan, Thomas Meseraull, Ethan Mitchell, Johnny Moorhouse, Kenneth Nichols, Jerry Nuckles, Tim Pangborn, Forrest Parker, Johnnie Parsons, Johnny Roberts, Randy Roberts, Lloyd Ruby, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Tom Sellberg, Dale Swaim, Johnnie Tolan & Dillon Welch

191. (2) Sherman Armstrong Jr., Jack Bates, Gays Biro, Art Bisch, Dan Boorse, Tanner Carrick, Bill Chennault, Paul Clark, Bob Cortner, Chris Cumberworth, Bob Davison, Corey Day, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Nick Fornoro Jr., Gene Gennetten, Elmer George, Joe Giba, Ron Gregory, Ted Hartley, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Shane Hmiel, Eddie Jackson, Bubby Jones, Dick Jones, Page Jones, Ronnie Kaplan, Johnny Kay, Walt Kennedy, Michael Lewis, Brad Loyet, Jim Mahoney, Jim McClean, Roger McCluskey, Sarah McCune, Warren Mockler, Earl Motter, Ken Nichols, Hank Nykaza, Steve Paden, Danny Pens, Michael Pickens, Parker Price-Miller, Daison Pursley, Levi Roberts, Johnny Rodriguez, Joe Saldana, Sam Sauer, Ryan Scott, Jigger Sirois, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Danny Stratton, Russ Sweedler, Buddy Taylor, George Tichenor, Bud Tingelstad, Steve Troxell, Bobby Unser, Billy Wease, Ken Weiland, Cole Whitt & Carl Williams

253. (1) Bobby Allen, Al Alpern, Chuck Amati, John Andretti, Capp Arnold, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Tony Ave, Emerson Axsom, Steve Barth, Dave Bartlett, Todd Barton, John Batts, Jim Beckley, Daniel Bedford, Dick Betts, Nick Bohanon, Tony Bonadies, Johnny Boyd, Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Bob Burbridge, Larry Cannon, Roy Caruthers, Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bud Clemons, Johnny Cofer, Duke Cook, Jay Cornell, A.J. Davis, Duke DeRosa, Danny Ebberts, Bob Ellingham, Dean Erfurth, Russ Faucett, Sarah Fisher, Dan Ford, Josh Ford, Danny Frye Jr., Jim Gates, Johnny Gavin, Roy Gillhamer, Roy Graham, Bob Gregg, Mike Groff, Chuck Gurney Jr., Gene Gurney, Butch Haisman, Davey Hamilton, Garrett Hansen, Bob Harkey, Alex Harris, Scott Hatton, Jac Haudenschild, Jim Hemmings, Al Henderson, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hill, Larry Hillerud, Bob Hogle, Shane Hollingsworth, Bill Homeier, Rick Hood, Wally Hostettler, Billy Hughes, Jeff Hunt, Tony Hunt, Gary Irvin, Bob Jesser, Ronnie Johncox, Paul Jones, Jack Jordan, Brent Kaeding, Gary Kanawyer, Jim Keeker, Harry Kern, Jimmy Kirk, Danny Kladis, George Kladis, Clay Klepper, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kojis, Bill Kollman, Jim Lauri IV, Buddy Lee, Donnie Lehmann, Bob Lithgow, Eddie Loomis, Jim Bob Luebbert, Dave Lundy, Carson Macedo, Jim Malloy, Bobby Marshman, Larry McCloskey, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden, Al Miller, J.R. Miller, Stephanie Mockler, Mitchel Moles, Davey Moses, Mike Mosley, Brad Noffsinger, Danny O’Neill, Jan Opperman, Junior Parkinson, Gary Patterson, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Bill Puterbaugh, Jon Rahe, Bill Randall, Chase Randall, Norm Rapp, Keith Rauch, Dickie Reese, Bill Renshaw, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Jack Runyon, John Sarna, Gio Scelzi, Chase Scott, Shane Scully, Roy Seidenstricker, Holly Shelton, Dean Shirley, Tony Simon, C.L. Smith, Bob Spoo, J.P. Standley, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Swindell, Kevin Thomas, Bob Twitty, Al Unser, Don Weaver, Terry Wente, Gene Weyant, Johnny White, Newt White, Bryant Wiedeman, Eric Wilkins & Don Wilson

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER CHAMPIONS

1956: Shorty Templeman, 1957: Shorty Templeman, 1958: Shorty Templeman, 1959: Gene Hartley, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Jimmy Davies, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Bob Wente, 1964: Mel Kenyon, 1965: Mike McGreevy, 1966: Mike McGreevy, 1967: Mel Kenyon, 1968: Mel Kenyon, 1969: Bob Tattersall, 1970: Jimmy Caruthers, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Pancho Carter, 1973: Larry Rice, 1974: Mel Kenyon, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Mel Kenyon, 1978: Rich Vogler, 1979: Steve Lotshaw, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Mel Kenyon, 1982: Kevin Olson, 1983: Rich Vogler, 1984: Tom Bigelow, 1985: Mel Kenyon, 1986: Rich Vogler, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1988: Rich Vogler, 1989: Russ Gamester, 1990: Jeff Gordon, 1991: Mike Streicher, 1992: Stevie Reeves, 1993: Stevie Reeves, 1994: Tony Stewart, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1997: Jason Leffler, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Jason Leffler, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Dave Darland, 2002: Dave Darland, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Bobby East, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Jerry Coons Jr., 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2008: Cole Whitt, 2009: Brad Kuhn, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Bryan Clauson, 2012: Darren Hagen, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Rico Abreu, 2015: Tracy Hines, 2016: Tanner Thorson, 2017: Spencer Bayston, 2018: Logan Seavey, 2019: Tyler Courtney, 2020: Chris Windom

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET OWNER CHAMPIONS

1956: Ashley Wright, 1957: Lloyd Rahn, 1958: Lloyd Rahn, 1959: Ray Bolander, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Howard Linne, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Robert Shadday, 1964: Willard Coil, 1965: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1966: Don Kenyon, 1967: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1968: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1969: Jack Stroud, 1970: Doug Caruthers, 1971: Doug Caruthers, 1972: Shannon Buick Company, 1973: Doug Caruthers, 1974: Don Kenyon, 1975: Ron Tripp, 1976: Ron Tripp, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Doug & Dana Caruthers, 1979: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1980: Don Kenyon, 1981: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1982: Nick Gojmeric, 1983: Streicher Racing, 1984: Wilke Racing, 1985: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1986: Jonathan Byrd, 1987: Jonathan Byrd, 1988: Wilke Racers, 1989: George & Gary Gamester, 1990: Streicher Racing, 1991: Streicher Racing, 1992: Ralph Potter, 1993: Steve Lewis, 1994: Ralph Potter, 1995: Steve Lewis, 1996: Steve Lewis, 1997: Pete Willoughby, 1998: Steve Lewis, 1999: Steve Lewis, 2000: Steve Lewis, 2001: Steve Lewis, 2002: Steve Lewis, 2003: Steve Lewis, 2004: Steve Lewis, 2005: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2006: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2007: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2008: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2009: RW Motorsports, 2010: Corey Tucker Racing/Keith Kunz Motorsports/BCI, 2011: Corey Tucker Racing/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2012: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2013: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2014: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2015: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2016: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2017: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2018: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2019: Clauson-Marshall Racing, 2020: Tucker-Boat Motorsports

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1969: Billy Engelhart, 1970: Danny Brown, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Tommy Astone, 1973: Mike Gregg, 1974: Richard Powell, 1975: Larry Patton, 1976: James McElreath, 1977: Lonnie Caruthers, 1978: Tommy Thomas, 1979: Barry Butterworth, 1980: Trevor Boys, 1981: Sherman Armstrong, 1982: Chris Maxson, 1983: John Andretti, 1984: Russ Gamester, 1985: Bobby Allen, 1986: Steve Enlow, 1987: John Meyers, 1988: Jim Keeker, 1989: Jeff Gordon, 1990: Dan Ford, 1991: Doug Kalitta, 1992: Brian Gerster, 1993: Chuck Leary, 1994: David Bridges, 1995: Ryan Newman, 1996: Carl Olsen, 1997: Nick Lundgreen, 1998: Michael Lewis, 1999: A.J. Fike, 2000: Aaron Fike, 2001: Bobby East, 2002: Teddy Beach & Ron Gregory, 2003: Ryan Durst, 2004: Todd Beach, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Bryan Clauson, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Zach Daum, 2010: Daniel Bedford, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Rico Abreu, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Kevin Thomas Jr., 2015: Spencer Bayston, 2016: Carson Macedo, 2017: Tanner Carrick, 2018: Logan Seavey. 2019: Andrew Layser, 2020: Buddy Kofoid