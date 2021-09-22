BIGGIE AT THE BIG E: USAC SPRINTS TAKE ON THE 4-CROWN!

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (September 22, 2021)………Seven past 4-Crown Nationals USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature winners head the field for this Saturday night’s 39th edition of the event at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, presented by NKT.TV.

Seven past winners equals the number for the most past winners in the event, tying the seven which raced in the 2015 and 2018 events. The record 204th series event at the track will pay $6,000 to the feature winner.

Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) enters the September 25 event as the victor in each of the past two 4-Crown USAC Sprint Car main events in 2018 and 2019. The 2018 series champ has, in fact, won five of the past six series races held at Eldora since 2018. His only non-win in that span came in a runner-up finish by a car length to Robert Ballou in May of 2021.

Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) is a six-time Eldora USAC Sprint Car winner with the second of those six coming during the 4-Crown in 2007. At the 4-Crown, the 2015 series titlist has also chalked up a 3rd in 2017 and a 5th in 2013.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) has finished inside the top-two twice in his 4-Crown USAC Sprint Car career, notching a 2017 victory followed by a 2nd place result in 2018. The 2019 series champion came away from his first 4-Crown visit with a 6th in 2012 followed by a 7th in 2014.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) laid down a victory in the 2016 4-Crown Nationals USAC Sprint Car race. The 2020 USAC Silver Crown champ sandwiched the triumph between top-five finishes in 2014, where he finished 3rd, in addition to a 5th in 2017 and a 3rd in 2019. He owns a total of three career USAC Sprint Car wins at Eldora.

Thomas Meseraull became the sixth and most recent driver to capture his first career USAC National Sprint Car feature win during the 4-Crown in 2015, joining Steve Kinser (1981), Kevin Doty (1994), Jimmy Sills (1996), Dickie Gaines (2004) and Brad Sweet (2008) in that regard. He’s also carved out 8th place finishes in 2010 and 2017.

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) got his 4-Crown USAC Sprint win in a Sunday matinee during the 2014 campaign. The 2014-16-20 series king earned his first career “podium” finish at the 4-Crown in 2006, a 3rd. Since then, he’s added a 2nd in 2017, another 3rd in 2016 and a 5th in 2019. He also scored a second Eldora win in May of 2018.

Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) doubled up in 2013 by winning both the USAC Sprint and Silver Crown main events at the 4-Crown. The 2017 series champion has been masterful at the 4-Crown in a USAC Sprint Car, adding a 2nd place finish in 2016 and 2019, a 3rd in 2012 and a 5th in 2018.

Experience at the Big E is a key component of getting around the half-mile dirt oval, and this group has it in droves. Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) finished 2nd during the 4-Crown USAC Sprint race in 2005 and finished 5th the year prior in 2004. Isaac Chapple (Willow Branch, Ind.) earned his first career USAC Sprint top-three finish in the 2018 4-Crown, taking 3rd, then followed up with a 9th in 2019.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) has finished inside the top-five in his last three 4-Crown USAC Midget starts, and he’s done the same in USAC Sprint Car competition as well with a 4th place result in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as he seeks his first Eldora victory.

Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) possesses six career 4-Crown top-tens with a best of 4th in 2012, a pair of 6th place results in 2015 and 2018, as well as a 7th in 2016, an 8th in 2019 and a 9th in 2017.

Davey Ray (Davenport, Iowa) makes his return to a 4-Crown USAC Sprint Car entry list for the first time since 2007 where he finished 10th. He did two better back in 2006, finishing 8th. He won his first career USAC Sprint Car heat race at Eldora in 2004 and captured his second earlier this year in Ocala, Fla., a span of nearly 17 years.

Recently crowned, two-time Lawrenceburg Speedway track champ Nick Bilbee (Indianapolis, Ind.) has been a consistent finisher at the 4-Crown with an 8th in 2018 and a 10th in both 2016 and 2019.

Dallas Hewitt (Troy, Ohio), nephew of the all-time king in terms of 4-Crown feature wins with 19 total wins, Jack Hewitt, has had a handful of solid performances in his career at Eldora during the 4-Crown, finishing 6th in both 2016 and 2019, and was 7th in 2015. Back in May of 2017, Hewitt earned his best career USAC Sprint Car finish of 2nd.

Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) scored his one career USAC National Sprint Car victory at Eldora in 2006. His 4-Crown USAC Sprint record is marvelous with a 4th in 2004 as his best, followed by a 7th in 2019, an 8th in 2016, a 9th in 2010, and a pair of 10th place results in 2006 and 2017.

Getting back after it in a USAC Sprint Car at the 4-Crown are Stoystown, Pennsylvania’s Carmen Perigo (11th in 2018 and 2019); Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Jason McDougal (12th in 2019); Auburn, Illinois’ Mario Clouser (14th in 2019); Terre Haute, Indiana’s Brandon Mattox (15th in 2014); Plainfield, Indiana’s Chris Phillips (15th in 2019); and Winchester, Indiana’s Matt Goodnight (18th in 2016).

Making a first 4-Crown USAC Sprint Car appearances is Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.), a 2nd place midget finisher at Eldora in 2016; Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), a third-place midget finisher in 2018 and 2019; Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.), who scored a 3rd at Eldora back in May’s USAC Sprint daytime show; and Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), who took 8th in the nighttime back during May 2021’s #LetsRaceTwo weekend.

First-time 4-Crown USAC Sprint feature hopefuls include the likes of Evan Mosley (Lapel, Ind.), who’s father, Aaron Mosley, finished 24th in the 1997 4-Crown. Add him with Chase Johnson (Penngrove, Calif.), twice a winner on the USAC West Coast Sprint Car circuit last weekend; 2020 Gas City track champ Max Adams (Loomis, Calif.); four-time Paragon track champion Jake Scott (Morgantown, Ind.); Cole Bodine (Rossville, Ind.); Ryan Barr (Piqua, Ohio); Braxton Cummins (Bedford, Ind.); Max Guilford (Auckland, N.Z.); Paul Dues (Minster, Ohio); and Jack James (Harlan, Ind.).

On Friday, it’s a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus USAC Silver Crown qualifying and a full program for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Stands open at 2pm Eastern with the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On Saturday, it’s full programs for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, USAC Silver Crown and the All Star Circuit of Champions. Spectator gates open at Noon Eastern with a driver autograph session scheduled from 3-4 pm in the Fan Zone, followed by the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On both nights at Eldora, general admission tickets are $34 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $39 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and under.

The USAC portions for this weekend’s events from Gas City and Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

4-CROWN NATIONALS USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS:

5-Jack Hewitt

3-Tracy Hines

2-Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding & Steve Kinser

1-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Jerry Coons Jr., Dave Darland, Kevin Doty, Dickie Gaines, Justin Grant, Kyle Larson, C.J. Leary, Thomas Meseraull, Larry Rice, Jimmy Sills, Danny Smith, Tony Stewart, Brad Sweet, Rich Vogler & Chris Windom

4-CROWN NATIONALS USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS:

1981: Steve Kinser (10/11)

1982: Steve Kinser (10/3)

1983: Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1985: Larry Rice (10/6)

1986: Rich Vogler (9/28)

1987: Tony Elliott (9/27)

1988: Steve Butler (9/25)

1989: Steve Butler (9/24)

1990: Jack Hewitt (9/30)

1991: Jack Hewitt (9/22)

1992: Danny Smith (10/4)

1993: Tony Elliott (10/3)

1994: Kevin Doty (9/25)

1995: Tony Stewart (9/23)

1996: Jimmy Sills (9/28)

1997: Jack Hewitt (9/20)

1998: Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Dave Darland (9/25)

2000: Tracy Hines (9/30)

2001: Bud Kaeding (9/22)

2002: Bud Kaeding (9/21)

2004: Dickie Gaines (9/25)

2005: Levi Jones (9/24)

2006: Tracy Hines (9/23)

2007: Robert Ballou (9/22)

2008: Brad Sweet (9/20)

2009: Jerry Coons Jr. (9/26)

2010: Levi Jones (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Tracy Hines (9/22)

2013: Chris Windom (9/21)

2014: Brady Bacon (9/21)

2015: Thomas Meseraull (9/26)

2016: Justin Grant (9/24)

2017: C.J. Leary (9/23)

2018: Tyler Courtney (9/22)

2019: Tyler Courtney (9/28)

ELDORA SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS:

13-Jack Hewitt

9-Larry Dickson & Tracy Hines

7-Pancho Carter & Rich Vogler

6-Robert Ballou, Rollie Beale, Tom Bigelow & Bubby Jones

5-Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland & Jac Haudenschild

4-Steve Butler, Kevin Doty, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Kevin Huntley & Sam Sessions

3-Billy Cassella, Rob Chaney, Jerry Coons Jr., Justin Grant, Rick Hood, Frankie Kerr, Sheldon Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Jud Larson, Greg Weld & J.J. Yeley

2-Brady Bacon, Gary Bettenhausen, Don Branson, Larry Cannon, Derek Davidson, Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Jan Opperman, Larry Rice, Mickey Shaw, George Snider, Bruce Walkup & Chris Windom

1-Mario Andretti, Chad Boespflug, Stan Bowman, Bryan Clauson, Allen Crowe, Dickie Gaines, Tray House Jackie Howerton, Arnie Knepper, Kyle Larson, C.J. Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Roger McCluskey, Thomas Meseraull, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Jerry Poland, Bill Puterbaugh, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Red Riegel, Johnny Rutherford, Joe Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Danny Smith, Jon Stanbrough, Robbie Stanley, Tony Stewart, Brad Sweet, Clark Templeman, Brian Tyler, Rick Ungar & Matt Westfall.

ELDORA SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT WINNERS:

1962: Stan Bowman (4/22) & Roger McCluskey (7/29)

1963: Allen Crowe (5/12)

1964: Johnny Rutherford (4/5) & Jud Larson (7/5)

1965: Jud Larson (4/18), Jud Larson (5/9), Red Riegel (7/3) & Don Branson (10/17)

1966: Arnie Knepper (4/3), Larry Dickson (4/17), Don Branson (7/3) & Mario Andretti (9/4)

1967: Rollie Beale (4/16), Mickey Shaw (7/2) & Rollie Beale (7/22)

1968: Rollie Beale (4/7), Larry Dickson (7/20) & Mickey Shaw (9/29)

1969: Tom Bigelow (4/6), Larry Cannon (6/8) & Greg Weld (7/26)

1970: Gary Bettenhausen (4/5), Greg Weld (5/2), Larry Dickson (7/25), Greg Weld (8/15) & Larry Dickson (9/11)

1971: Gary Bettenhausen (4/4), Sammy Sessions (6/12), Larry Dickson (7/24) & Bill Puterbaugh (9/19)

1972: Rollie Beale (4/2), Sammy Sessions (6/10), Lee Kunzman (7/22), Jerry Poland (9/17), Sammy Sessions (10/22) & Don Nordhorn (10/22)

1973: George Snider (4/1), Sammy Sessions (4/29), Lee Kunzman (8/11), Pancho Carter (9/16), Lee Kunzman (10/21) & Pancho Carter (10/21)

1974: Jan Opperman (3/31), Bruce Walkup (7/13), Pancho Carter (10/6) & Larry Cannon (10/6)

1975: Tom Bigelow (4/13), Rollie Beale (6/21), Billy Cassella (7/12), Rollie Beale (10/5) & Larry Dickson (10/5)

1976: Sheldon Kinser (3/28), Larry Dickson (4/11), Jackie Howerton (6/19), Clark Templeman (6/20), Jan Opperman (7/10), Tom Bigelow (8/7), Pancho Carter (9/19), Tom Bigelow (10/9), Pancho Carter (10/10) & Pancho Carter (10/10)

1977: Tom Bigelow (4/10), Bubby Jones (4/17), George Snider (4/17), Tom Bigelow (6/18), Bruce Walkup (6/19), Pancho Carter (7/9), Bubby Jones (9/18), Eddie Leavitt (10/9) & Bubby Jones (10/9)

1978: Joe Saldana (6/17) & Bubby Jones (9/17)

1979: Bubby Jones (4/29), Bubby Jones (6/2), Larry Rice (8/25), Billy Cassella (10/14) & Billy Cassella (10/14)

1980: Rich Vogler (4/6), Larry Dickson (7/26), Sheldon Kinser (10/12) & Larry Dickson (7/12)

1981: Dave Peperak (4/25), Sheldon Kinser (6/20), Rich Vogler (7/3) & Steve Kinser (10/11)

1982: Jack Hewitt (4/24), Jac Haudenschild (7/17) & Steve Kinser (10/3)

1983: Rich Vogler (6/4) Jack Hewitt (8/2) & Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1984: Jac Haudenschild (4/1), Steve Butler (4/28), Rick Hood (7/14) & Jack Hewitt (8/16)

1985: Jac Haudenschild (4/27), Rick Hood (4/28) & Larry Rice (10/6)

1986: Rich Vogler (4/5), Rick Hood (4/26) & Rich Vogler (9/28)

1987: Rich Vogler (3/28), Rick Ungar (4/25), Rich Vogler (6/13) & Tony Elliott (9/27)

1988: Jac Haudenschild (3/27), Jack Hewitt (4/23), Jack Hewitt (5/14), Jack Hewitt (6/18), Steve Butler (7/16) & Steve Butler (9/25)

1989: Steve Butler (9/24)

1990: Jack Hewitt (4/7) & Jack Hewitt (9/30)

1991: Jack Hewitt (9/22)

1992: Terry Shepherd (3/28) & Danny Smith (10/4)

1993: Robbie Stanley (3/27), Jack Hewitt (8/11) & Tony Elliott (10/3)

1994: Frankie Kerr (4/2), Tray House (6/25), Frankie Kerr (8/10) & Kevin Doty (9/25)

1995: Kevin Doty (4/1), Byron Reed (8/9) & Tony Stewart (9/23)

1996: Frankie Kerr (8/7) & Jimmy Sills (9/28)

1997: Kevin Huntley (3/29), Kevin Huntley (6/22), Brian Tyler (8/6) & Jack Hewitt (9/20)

1998: Kevin Doty (5/2), Dave Darland (5/24), Kevin Doty (6/20) & Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Derek Davidson (3/27), Derek Davidson (5/1), Tracy Hines (5/30), Tracy Hines (7/28) & Dave Darland (9/25)

2000: Jay Drake (4/1), Dave Darland (4/29), Tony Elliott (5/28) & Tracy Hines (9/30)

2001: Tracy Hines (4/28), Jay Drake (6/22), J.J. Yeley (6/23) & Bud Kaeding (9/22)

2002: J.J. Yeley (5/26), Tony Elliott (6/22) & Bud Kaeding (9/21)

2003: Boston Reid (5/3), J.J. Yeley (5/25), Jon Stanbrough (6/21) & Jac Haudenschild (9/20 – SE)

2004: Jay Drake (6/19), Kevin Huntley (8/7) & Dickie Gaines (9/25)

2005: Jay Drake (4/30), Rob Chaney (5/29), Kevin Huntley (6/18), Rob Chaney (8/6) & Levi Jones (9/24)

2006: Jerry Coons Jr. (4/1), Rob Chaney (4/29), Matt Westfall (6/17) & Tracy Hines (9/23)

2007: Robert Ballou (4/28) & Robert Ballou (9/22)

2008: Tracy Hines (5/10), Tracy Hines (6/14) & Brad Sweet (9/20)

2009: Jerry Coons Jr. (4/11) & Jerry Coons Jr. (9/26)

2010: Robert Ballou (5/12) & Levi Jones (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Tracy Hines (4/21), Dave Darland (7/28) & Tracy Hines (9/22)

2013: Chris Windom (9/21)

2014: Dave Darland (4/19) & Brady Bacon (9/21)

2015: Robert Ballou (5/8), Justin Grant (5/9) & Thomas Meseraull (9/26)

2016: Bryan Clauson (5/6), Chad Boespflug (5/7) & Justin Grant (9/24)

2017: Justin Grant (5/12), Robert Ballou (5/13) & C.J. Leary (9/23)

2018: Brady Bacon (5/11), Chris Windom (5/12) & Tyler Courtney (9/22)

2019: Tyler Courtney (5/10), Tyler Courtney (7/17) & Tyler Courtney (9/28)

2021: Tyler Courtney (5/8) & Robert Ballou (5/8)

PAST 4-CROWN NATIONALS RESULTS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1981 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Steve Kinser, 2. Sheldon Kinser, 3. Tom Bigelow, 4. Jack Hewitt, 5. Larry Rice, 6. Mark Alderson, 7. Gary Grissom, 8. Eddie Leavitt, 9. Steve Long, 10. Johnny Coogan, 11. Bob Kinser, 12. Jerry Nemire, 13. Larry Martin, 14. Red Bledsoe, 15. Greg Leffler, 16. Steve Chassey, 17. Dave Peperak, 18. Joe Saldana, 19. Jerry Miller, 20. Gary Gray.

1982 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Steve Kinser, 2. Danny Smith, 3. Ron Shuman, 4. Keith Kauffman, 5. Smokey Snellbaker, 6. Sheldon Kinser, 7. Greg Staab, 8. Jac Haudenschild, 9. Chuck Amati, 10. Larry Rice, 11. Dana Carter, 12. Roger Rager, 13. Steve Long, 14. Gary Gray, 15. Larry Martin, 16. Dave Peperak, 17. Tony Elliott, 18. Ken Schrader. 14:48.76

1983 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Johnny Parsons, 3. Ken Schrader, 4. Larry Rice, 5. Rick Hood, 6. Tony Elliott, 7. Steve Butler, 8. Larry Martin, 9. Danny Milburn, 10. George Snider, 11. John Andretti, 12. Leon Gentry, 13. Bud Wilmot, 14. Ken Rice, 15. Johnny Coogan, 16. Bill Tyler, 17. Steve Siegel, 18. Mark Alderson, 19. Tom Bigelow, 20. Sheldon Kinser. NT

1984: Rained Out

1985 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Larry Rice, 2. Steve Butler, 3. Rick Hood, 4. Sheldon Kinser, 5. Kevin Thomas, 6. Warren Mockler, 7. Tony Elliott, 8. Tom Bigelow, 9. Jerry Nemire, 10. Louie Mann, 11. Terry Shepherd, 12. Tim Bookmiller, 13. Mark Cummins, 14. Denny Donaldson, 15. Paul Huntington, 16. Jerry Russell, 17. Jack Ziegler, 18. Manny Rockhold, 19. Greg Staab, 20. Rich Leming, 21. Ron Mullen, 22. Keith Campbell, 23. Randy Standridge, 24. Rich Vogler. 10:12.63

1986 FEATURE: (30 laps – Held Sept. 28) 1. Rich Vogler, 2. Kenny Jacobs, 3. Steve Butler, 4. Jack Hewitt, 5. Dave Blaney, 6. Tom Bigelow, 7. Larry Rice, 8. Rick Hood, 9. Sheldon Kinser, 10. Tony Elliott, 11. Bobby Adkins, 12. Tim Bookmiller, 13. Warren Mockler, 14. Keith Campbell, 15. Jerry Russell, 16. Manny Rockhold, 17. Greg Staab, 18. Alan Brown, 19. Mike Helm, 20. Jeff Donelson, 21. Jerry Nemire, 22. Louie Mann, 23. Bill Tyler, 24. Dave Darland. 15:57.22

1987 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tony Elliott, 2. Jack Hewitt, 3. Steve Butler, 4. Kenny Jacobs, 5. Rich Vogler, 6. Andy Stapp, 7. Greg Staab, 8. Tray House, 9. Kevin Thomas, 10. Rick Hood, 11. Dave Feese, 12. Bill Tyler, 13. Jack Ziegler, 14. Bobby Adkins, 15. Rusty McClure, 16. Mark Alderson, 17. Andy Hillenburg, 18. Larry Rice, 19. Kent Christian, 20. Jerry Russell, 21. Tim Bookmiller, 22. Jerry Nemire, 23. Larry Hillerud, 24. Mike Helm, 25. Kevin Huntley, 26. Ray Morgan. NT

1988 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Steve Butler, 2. Jerry Russell, 3. Mark Alderson, 4. Greg Staab, 5. Terry Shepherd, 6. Tray House, 7. Rodney Duncan, 8. Rich Vogler, 9. Tony Elliott, 10. Jack Hewitt, 11. Larry Rice, 12. Jerry Nemire, 13. George Snider, 14. Dave Feese, 15. Bill Tyler, 16. Jeff Gordon, 17. Rusty McClure, 18. Mike Helm, 19. Blake Hollingsworth, 20. Leon Gentry, 21. Rick Ungar, 22. Kevin Huntley, 23. Rick Hood, 24. Ken Rice. NT

1989 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Steve Butler, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Greg Staab, 4. Mark Alderson, 5. Andy Stapp, 6. Larry Rice, 7. Kevin Thomas, 8. Rich Vogler, 9. Ray Morgan, 10. Tom Bigelow, 11. Wayne Hammond, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Ron Glidden, 14. Jim Moulis, 15. Dane Ronk, 16. Joe Roush, 17. Jack Hewitt, 18. Ron Mullen, 19. Bill Tyler, 20. Kevin Huntley, 21. Steve Imel, 22. Rocky Hodges, 23. Eric Gordon, 24. Tim Bookmiller. NT

1990 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Jimmy Sills, 3. Rick Hood, 4. Tray House, 5. Danny Smith, 6. Steve Butler, 7. Jac Haudenschild, 8. Eric Gordon, 9. Russ Gamester, 10. Brad Marvel, 11. Robbie Stanley, 12. Dane Ronk, 13. Rusty McClure, 14. Cary House, 15. Jerry Caryer, 16. Brian Tyler, 17. Bill Tyler, 18. Jeff Gordon, 19. Danny Milburn, 20. Bimbo Atkins, 21. Greg Staab, 22. Tony Elliott, 23. Rick Howerton, 24. Chuck Gurney. NT

1991 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Terry Shepherd, 3. Steve Butler, 4. Danny Smith, 5. Jimmy Sills, 6. Robbie Stanley, 7. Tony Elliott, 8. Johnny Beaber, 9. Rusty McClure, 10. Kerry Madsen, 11. Billy Boat, 12. Stevie Reeves, 13. Jeff Donelson, 14. Kent Christian, 15. Donnie Adams, 16. Gary Fisher, 17. Tray House, 18. Eric Gordon, 19. Russ Gamester, 20. Johnny Parsons, 21. Brad Marvel, 22. Rocky Hodges, 23. Chuck Gurney, 24. Jeff Bloom. NT

1992 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Danny Smith, 2. Terry Shepherd, 3. Rusty McClure, 4. Steve Butler, 5. Kevin Doty, 6. Jack Hewitt, 7. Cary Faas, 8. Robbie Stanley, 9. Byron Reed, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Tray House, 12. Tony Elliott, 13. Greg Staab, 14. Kevin Thomas, 15. Brad Marvel, 16. Bill Rose, 17. Donnie Adams, 18. Johnny Beaber, 19. Brian Hayden, 20. Doug Kalitta, 21. Tommy Nichols, 22. Eric Gordon, 23. Tony Stewart, 24. Jimmy Sills. NT

1993 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tony Elliott, 2. Tray House, 3. Robbie Stanley, 4. Rusty McClure, 5. Kevin Thomas, 6. Johnny Parsons, 7. Steve Butler, 8. Stevie Reeves, 9. Ron Shuman, 10. Chip Thomas, 11. Eric Gordon, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Bobby Marcum, 14. Mark Goodfleisch, 15. Kenny Irwin Jr., 16. Doug Kalitta, 17. Brian Hayden, 18. Chuck Wilson, 19. Jerry Nemire, 20. Brian Tyler, 21. Jack Hewitt, 22. Mike Mann, 23. Gary Fisher, 24. Bruce Sims. NT

1994 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Doty, 2. Cary Faas, 3. Tony Elliott, 4. Kevin Thomas, 5. Jimmy Stinson, 6. Brad Marvel, 7. Eric Gordon, 8. Kent Christian, 9. Bill Rose, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Chip Thomas, 12. Doug Kalitta, 13. Al Thomas, 14. Duffy Smith, 15. Ray Morgan, 16. Page Jones, 17. Danny Smith, 18. Jerry Nemire, 19. Ray Kenens, 20. Jon Stanbrough, 21. Tray House, 22. Rusty McClure, 23. Greg Staab, 24. Kenny Dunlap. NT

1995 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tony Stewart, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Kevin Thomas, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Jack Hewitt, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Rusty McClure, 8. Doug Kalitta, 9. Greg Staab, 10. Tray House, 11. Bill Rose, 12. Brad Marvel, 13. Cory Kruseman, 14. Brian Hayden, 15. Kevin Doty, 16. Derek Davidson, 17. Eric Gordon, 18. Jimmy Stinson, 19. Robby Flock, 20. Kurt Hawkins, 21. Jack Straman, 22. Mark Cassella, 23. Cary Faas, 24. Byron Reed. NT

1996 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jimmy Sills, 2. Jack Hewitt, 3. Johnny Parsons, 4. Cory Kruseman, 5. Mark Cassella, 6. Tony Elliott, 7. John Heydenreich, 8. Tim Cox, 9. Kevin Thomas, 10. Terry Pletch, 11. Derek Davidson, 12. Bill Rose, 13. Doug Kalitta, 14. Cary Faas, 15. Kent Christian, 16. Brian Tyler, 17. Kevin Doty, 18. Eric Gordon, 19. Brian Hayden, 20. Jon Stanbrough, 21. Tray House, 22. Dave Darland, 23. Jimmy Stinson, 24. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. NT

1997 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Kevin Doty, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Derek Davidson, 6. Kevin Thomas, 7. Brian Tyler, 8. Kevin Huntley, 9. Doug Kalitta, 10. Bill Rose, 11. Brian Hayden, 12. Terry Pletch, 13. Robby Flock, 14. Jimmy Stinson, 15. J.J. Yeley, 16. Tim Cox, 17. Kent Christian, 18. Tony Elliott, 19. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 20. Jon Stanbrough, 21. Eric Gordon, 22. Dean Billings, 23. Rusty McClure, 24. Aaron Mosley. 9:27.21

1998 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Tony Elliott, 4. J.J. Yeley, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Derek Davidson, 7. Todd Kane, 8. Rob Chaney, 9. Brian Tyler, 10. Kevin Thomas, 11. Robbie Rice, 12. Rusty McClure, 13. Nick Naber, 14. Steve Surniak, 15. Greg Wilson, 16. Brian Hayden, 17. Jimmy Sills, 18. Tim Cox, 19. Eric Gordon, 20. Brian Gerster, 21. Bill Rose, 22. Kevin Huntley, 23. John Heydenreich, 24. Kent Christian. NT

1999 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Tony Elliott, 4. Jimmy Sills, 5. Rob Chaney, 6. Rusty McClure, 7. Danny Smith, 8. Brian Tyler, 9. Kevin Doty, 10. Johnny Parsons, 11. Kevin Thomas, 12. Roger Chaudion, 13. Steve Surniak, 14. J.J. Yeley, 15. Terry Pletch, 16. Tim Clark, 17. Bill Rose, 18. John Heydenreich, 19. Jay Drake, 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 21. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 22. Rocky Hodges, 23. Cary Faas, 24. Richard Ott. NT

2000 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Eric Gordon, 4. Jay Drake, 5. Kasey Kahne, 6. Jimmy Sills, 7. J.J. Yeley, 8. Bud Kaeding, 9. Brian Tyler, 10. Todd Kane, 11. Derek Davidson, 12. Greg Wilson, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Robbie Rice, 15. Chris LaFollette, 16. Bill Rose, 17. Mike Brecht, 18. Billy Puterbaugh Jr., 19. Levi Jones, 20. Jon Stanbrough, 21. Brandon Petty, 22. Jack Hewitt, 23. Kevin Doty, 24. Kevin Thomas. NT

2001 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bud Kaeding, 2. J.J. Yeley, 3. Jay Drake, 4. Greg Wilson, 5. Bill Rose, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Robbie Rice, 8. Derek Davidson, 9. Mike Brecht, 10. Rob Chaney, 11. Levi Jones, 12. Brian Tyler, 13. Ed Carpenter, 14. John Heydenreich, 15. Brandon Petty, 16. Tony Elliott, 17. Kent Christian, 18. Sport Allen, 19. Tracy Hines, 20. Dickie Gaines, 21. Nick Naber, 22. Dave Darland, 23. Kevin Thomas, 24. Jack Hewitt. NT

2002 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bud Kaeding, 2. J.J. Yeley, 3. Cory Kruseman, 4. Jonathan Vennard, 5. Travis Rilat, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Boston Reid, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Jay Drake, 10. Levi Jones, 11. Brian Tyler, 12. Derek Davidson, 13. Marc Jessup, 14. Rob Chaney, 15. Terry Babb, 16. John Wolfe, 17. Dave Darland, 18. Brandon Petty, 19. Terry Pletch, 20. Matt Westfall, 21. Dickie Gaines, 22. Tony Elliott, 23. Shane Cottle, 24. Brad Noffsinger. NT

2003 FEATURE: Not Held

2004 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dickie Gaines, 2. Jac Haudenschild, 3. Rob Chaney, 4. Matt Westfall, 5. Shane Cottle, 6. Bud Kaeding, 7. Josh Wise, 8. Bill Rose, 9. Cory Kruseman, 10. Boston Reid, 11. Sammy Swindell, 12. Josh Ford, 13. Shane Hollingsworth, 14. Brian Tyler, 15. Levi Jones, 16. Roger Rager, 17. Davey Ray, 18. Jimmy Stinson, 19. Dave Darland, 20. Jay Drake, 21. Jon Stanbrough, 22. Tyler Walker, 23. Mike Brecht, 24. Kevin Huntley, 25. Matt Brun. NT

2005 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Levi Jones, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Bryan Clauson, 6. Bill Rose, 7. Tyler Walker, 8. Dickie Gaines, 9. Jonathan Vennard, 10. Tom Hessert III, 11. Josh Wise, 12. Don Droud Jr., 13. Kevin Huntley, 14. Casey Shuman, 15. Jay Drake, 16. Justin Marvel, 17. Darren Hagen, 18. Matt Westfall, 19. Ryan Pace, 20. Rob Chaney, 21. Bud Kaeding, 22. Brad Sweet, 23. Mat Neely, 24. Daron Clayton. NT

2006 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Josh Wise, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Mat Neely, 6. Darren Hagen, 7. Hunter Schuerenberg, 8. Davey Ray, 9. Bud Kaeding, 10. Matt Westfall, 11. Shane Hollingsworth, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Scotty Weir, 14. Robert Ballou, 15. Brady Short, 16. Rex Norris III, 17. Levi Jones, 18. Dickie Gaines, 19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 21. Jay Drake, 22. Brian Tyler, 23. Daron Clayton, 24. Mike Brecht, 25. Rob Chaney, 26. Jon Stanbrough. NT

2007 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Darren Hagen, 3. Jesse Hockett, 4. Brad Sweet, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Damion Gardner, 7. Brady Short, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Rob Chaney, 10. Davey Ray, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Kevin Swindell, 13. Gary Taylor, 14. Levi Jones, 15. Brady Bacon, 16. Mat Neely, 17. Bill Rose, 18. Matt Westfall, 19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 20. Matt Mitchell, 21. Shane Cottle, 22. Hunter Schuerenberg, 23. Dustin Morgan, 24. Daron Clayton. NT

2008 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brad Sweet, 2. Mike Brecht, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Dickie Gaines, 5. Jesse Hockett, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Cole Whitt, 8. Damion Gardner, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. Derek Hagar, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Darren Hagen, 13. J.J. Yeley, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Tracy Hines, 16. Critter Malone, 17. Jon Stanbrough, 18. John Memmer, 19. Josh Clemons, 20. Chad Boat, 21. Jeff Bland Jr., 22. Robert Ballou, 23. Brady Bacon, 24. Dave Darland. NT

2009 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jerry Coons Jr., 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Scotty Weir, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Brad Sweet, 6. Darren Hagen, 7. Levi Jones, 8. Cole Whitt, 9. Robert Ballou, 10. Damion Gardner, 11. Chad Boat, 12. Jon Stanbrough, 13. Matt Westfall, 14. Josh Wise, 15. Henry Clarke, 16. Chris Windom, 17. Jonathan Hendrick, 18. Brady Short, 19. Nic Faas, 20. Bryan Clauson, 21. Rob Chaney, 22. Kevin Thomas Jr., 23. John Memmer, 24. Mitch Wissmiller, 25. Chase Stockon. 14:43.39

2010 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Levi Jones, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Bud Kaeding, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Mike Brecht, 8. Thomas Meseraull, 9. Matt Westfall, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Jeff Bland Jr., 14. Chase Stockon, 15. J.J. Hughes, 16. Casey Riggs, 17. Brett Burdette, 18. Shane Hmiel, 19. Jonathan Hendrick, 20. Randy Hannagan, 21. Tracy Hines, 22. Henry Clarke, 23. Chris Windom, 24. Mitch Wissmiller. NT

2011 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kyle Larson, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Bobby East, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Bud Kaeding, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Daron Clayton, 9. Levi Jones, 10. Derek Hagar, 11. Damion Gardner, 12. Bryan Clauson, 13. Keith Bloom Jr., 14. Matt Westfall, 15. Hud Cone, 16. Jonathan Hendrick, 17. Scotty Weir, 18. Chase Stockon, 19. Chris Windom, 20. Casey Riggs, 21, Jerry Coons Jr., 22, Robert Ballou, 23. Coleman Gulick, 24. Justin Grant. NT

2012 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Bryan Clauson, 6. C.J. Leary, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Wes McIntyre, 10. Scotty Weir, 11. Matt Westfall, 12. Bud Kaeding, 13. Jon Stanbrough, 14. Dallas Hewitt, 15. Steve Irwin, 16. Jerry Coons Jr., 17. Coleman Gulick, 18. Damion Gardner, 19. A.J. Hopkins, 20. Kevin Thomas Jr., 21. Todd Kane, 22. Kyle Larson, 23. Mitch Wissmiller, 24. Mike Brecht. NT

2013 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Jac Haudenschild, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Gary Taylor, 8. Justin Grant, 9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 10. Jarett Andretti, 11. Mike Brecht, 12. Wes McIntyre, 13. Kyle Cummins, 14. Bill Rose, 15. Matt Westfall, 16. Luke Hall, 17. C.J. Leary, 18. Nick Drake, 19. Tyler Courtney, 20. Tracy Hines, 21. Daron Clayton, 22. Mike Miller, 23. Chase Stockon, 24. Brady Bacon, 25. Dallas Hewitt. NT

2014 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. C.J. Leary, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Shane Cockrum, 10. Kody Swanson, 11. Matt Westfall, 12. Logan Hupp, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Robert Ballou, 15. Brandon Mattox, 16. Kevin Thomas Jr., 17. Chase Stockon, 18. Steve Irwin, 19. Dallas Hewitt, 20. Brandon Whited, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Jon Stanbrough, 23. Scott Hampton, 24. Chad Boespflug. NT

2015 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Kody Swanson, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Scotty Weir, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Dallas Hewitt, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Jerry Coons Jr., 11. Tyler Courtney, 12. Nick Bilbee, 13. Hunter Schuerenberg, 14. Dickie Gaines, 15. Shane Cockrum, 16. Shane Cottle, 17. Brandon Whited, 18. Jon Stanbrough, 19. Tracy Hines, 20. Jarett Andretti, 21. Brady Bacon, 22. Aaron Farney, 23. Kevin Thomas Jr., 24. Landon Simon, 25. C.J. Leary. NT

2016 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Dallas Hewitt, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Matt Westfall, 9. Josh Hodges, 10. Nick Bilbee, 11. Brandon Whited, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Bret Mellenberndt, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Isaac Chapple, 16. Thomas Meseraull, 17. Jerry Coons Jr., 18. Matt Goodnight, 19. Carson Short, 20. Aaron Farney, 21. Chad Boespflug, 22. Kody Swanson, 23. Scotty Weir, 24. Landon Simon, 25. C.J. Leary. NT

2017 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Kevin Thomas, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Scotty Weir, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Thomas Meseraull, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Matt Westfall, 11. Shane Cottle, 12. Tyler Courtney, 13. Nick Bilbee, 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Tyler Thomas, 16. Kyle Cummins, 17. Chad Boespflug, 18. Isaac Chapple, 19. Bill Rose, 20. Kody Swanson, 21. Aric Gentry, 22. Dave Darland, 23. Dallas Hewitt. NT

2018 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tyler Courtney, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Isaac Chapple, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Chris Windom, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Nick Bilbee, 9. Dickie Gaines, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Carmen Perigo, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Dakota Jackson, 14. Matt Westfall, 15. Dustin Ingle, 16. Ty Tilton, 17. Justin Grant, 18. Jason McDougal, 19. Robert Ballou, 20. Aric Gentry, 21. Timmy Buckwalter, 22. Jacob Wilson. NT

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (6), 2. Chris Windom (5), 3. Justin Grant (4), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 5. Brady Bacon (3), 6. Dallas Hewitt (8), 7. Matt Westfall (16), 8. Chase Stockon (7), 9. Isaac Chapple (13), 10. Nick Bilbee (18), 11. Carmen Perigo (15), 12. Jason McDougal (12), 13. Scotty Weir (17), 14. Mario Clouser (11), 15. Chris Phillips (22), 16. Dave Darland (20), 17. Dustin Clark (14), 18. Corey Smith (21), 19. Max Adams (9), 20. Kory Crabtree (10), 21. Josh Hodges (19), 22. C.J. Leary (2). NT

2020 FEATURE: Not Held