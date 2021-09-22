Order Your National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum “Members Only” Greg Hodnett #27 Die-cast Today!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, September 22, 2021 –

Acme Trading Company is producing the beautiful 1:18 scale 2018 Heffner Racing Greg Hodnett #27 sprint car die-cast. The cars are available to members of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. Only 400 cars are being produced! Assure your piece of history by ordering today!

“Mat Long and the folks at Acme Trading Company have done another unbelievable job with this die-cast!” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Coordinator, Bill Wright. “This car has been a part of our ‘Salute to Champion Greg Hodnett’ exhibit, and the die-cast is like looking at the car sitting in the museum. To top it off, the car will remain in the museum a while longer! This is a great opportunity for our generous members to grab a piece of Greg Hodnett’s rich history in the sport of sprint car racing! We’ve been waiting a while for these cars and to make our announcement due to delays in shipping, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel!”

Up to two die-casts can be ordered ($141.95 each includes shipping) by National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum members. To order, call 641 842-6176, or 1 800 874-4488. You can also order online at www.SprintCarStuff.com. If ordering online, please enter your member number in the “Notes” section at checkout. Shipping is tentatively scheduled for November.

If you’d like to purchase a die-cast and are not a supporting member, you can get membership information by calling the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 641 842-6176.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

