Chad Ruhlman Wins RUSH Feature at Genessee Speedway

BATAVIA, N.Y. (September 24, 2021) — Chad Ruhlman won the RUSH Non-Wing Sprint Car Series feature event Friday night at Genessee Speedway. Ruhlman passed Gale Ruth Jr. on the finale lap for the victory. Ruth, Ryan Fraley, Blaze Myers, and Steve Pedley rounded out the top five.

RUSH Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Genessee Speedway

Batavia, New York

Friday, September 24, 2021

Feature:

1. 68-Chad Ruhlman

2. 24-Gale Ruth Jr

3. 12-Ryan Fraley

4. 43JR-Blaze Myers

5. 41-Steve Pedley

6. 57N-Tyler Newhart

7. 69-Brian Hartzell

8. 69X-A.J. MacQuarrie

9. 9J-Chris Shuttleworth