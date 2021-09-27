Brian Brown Captures First Career Feature Win at Williams Grove Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

– SELINSGROVE, Pa. (Sept. 27, 2021) – Brian Brown earned his first career feature victory at the famed Williams Grove Speedway last Friday.

It kicked off a successful weekend that also showcased a third-place run during the Jim Nace Memorial National Open on Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway. That marked his fifth top-five finish during 10 races in Pennsylvania this month.

Sept. 24 – Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 3 (3); Feature: 1 (3).

“I was able to get by Devon (Borden) for second and kept pace with Brent (Marks) the first half of the feature,” Brown said. “We got into traffic and he had an issue so we took over the lead. We were cruising along there and I felt like we were getting through traffic decent. We had an issue with a lapped car and that allowed Devon to get by us. The lapped car we had trouble with gave Devon trouble and I was able to get back by and win. Devon is a real up and comer and he made us work for it. It doesn’t matter if you win by 20 seconds or half a second. A win is a win and our first at Williams Grove means a lot. They give you a handmade checkered flag. Having that in our shop the rest of lives is pretty special.

“Growing up as a kid there’s three or four tracks you consider tracks with the most history. Knoxville, we’ve won there. Eldora, we’ve been very close with multiple seconds. I feel we’ve been good at times at Williams Grove, but not close to winning. To be able to get a win there is special. You always hope you will win there, but you never know. We put a lot of effort into trying to make our car better as the night goes on. Traditionally we qualify well there and do well in the heat, but I leave that place a lot of the times mad and frustrated because I can’t figure it out in the feature. One win doesn’t mean you figured it out, but you’re closer to getting the feeling you need.

“Danny, Nate, my dad and Ben, who helps us in Pennsylvania, did a great job and it was a good night overall. It gives us confidence heading into the National Open. We’re in the right mindset going into the one of the premier events in our sport.”

Sept. 25 – Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pa. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 3 (2).

“It started off with a little bad luck as we had an issue hot lapping where we weren’t able to hot lap,” Brown said. “We had to go into qualifying blind and we were able to be second quick. We started fourth in the heat and ran third. We were pretty tight in the heat and I gave Danny some bad information and we over-changed our car and got it too free for the feature. I knew from when we pushed off on Lap 1 I was probably going to be in trouble. The changes we made, even with the break at halfway, you couldn’t really undo them.

“We led the first nine laps and then I got to lapped cars. I got through some good and a couple of them didn’t know where they were going to go and I guessed wrong. At 150 miles per hour that let (Danny) Dietrich by. We hung with him and we made changes at the halfway break, but we weren’t any better. Sometimes you just get beat by two better drivers and I got beat by two better drivers on Saturday and we ran third.”

UP NEXT – Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., for the Champion Racing Oil National Open with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

“It’s been a really good Pennsylvania trip so far,” Brown said. “We’re looking forward to capping it off with one of our premier events.”

SEASON STATS –

62 races, 8 wins, 19 top fives, 34 top 10s, 44 top 15s, 53 top 20s

“I’ve taken some rough tumbles over the years,” Brown said. “ButlerBuilt has been along for the ride and has always kept me safe so that’s why we choose ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems.”

Brian Brown Racing would also like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps, FVP Stay Tuned, Rams Racing, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Ditzfeld Transport, J.D. Welding & Machine, Rowdy Energy, Maxim Racing, Smiley’s Racing Products, Wolfe Eye Clinic, The Waldinger Corporation, MSD Ignition, Factory Kahne Shocks, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, HostIowa.net, Blue Springs Ford Collision Center, Fultz Excavating, SalCo, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, ATL Tanks, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winters Performance Products, Cometic Gaskets, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Veteran’s Community Project, Donovan, Hoosier Tires, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Red Devil Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, 6B Apparel and Garrett Racing Engines for their continued support.

BRIAN BROWN RACING –

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed more than 120 feature victories and three track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, since the team was created in 2008. For more information, visit http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com .