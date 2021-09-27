Times, Prices, And Format: 34th COMP Cams Short Track Nationals Presented By Hoosier Tire

From ASCS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 27, 2021) The slide into the changing of the seasons brings the 34th running of the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires into focus with the event slated for this Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

Greeting teams with a new twist on the format, Friday’s opener will be a twist on the format used by the All-Star Circuit of Champions but will drop teams into Group A, and Group B, with each fighting to race into one of two 20 lap A-Feature events. Because of this, Friday is a show-up points event. Teams will race for full points on Saturday and a $10,041 to win A-Feature.

Format details are listed below.

The event will be preceded by a Test and Tune on Thursday, September 30 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. (CDT).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://i-30speedway.com/short-track-nationals. Friday and Saturday, Grandstands open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT).

While the event is always best enjoyed in person, those not able to attend will be able to watch every lap exclusively on http://www.floracing.com. The event will not be on Racinboys.tv.

I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series & ASCS Mid-South

What: COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire

Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

When: Friday, October 1, 2021, & Saturday, October 2, 2021

Times (CDT) and Other Info:

Practice: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Pits: 5:00 P.M.

Practice: 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

RACEceiver: 454.000

Night 1: Friday, October 1, 2021

Pits Cleared: 3:30 P.M.

Draw (Pit Gate): 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

RACEceiver: 454.000

Night 2: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Pits Cleared: 2:30 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Thursday: $15 Pit Pass

Two-Day Grandstand Pass: $45

Friday: $20 Grandstands | $35 Pits

Saturday: $30 Grandstands | $35 Pits

Kids 12 and under free in the Grandstands both nights

Prices listed are Cash. There is a $1 charge per ticket when using a Debit or Credit Card

Track Contact:

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Address: 12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209

Website: http://www.i-30speedway.com

Social Media: http://www.facebook.com/I-30-Speedway-132861716779250

34th COMP Cams Short Track Nationals Format

Friday Night

Pill draw establishes Hot Lap/Heat Race groups.

The field will be split into Programs “A” and “B” based upon pill draw. The lower half of numbers drawn will comprise Program “A” with the higher half of numbers comprising Program “B”. Both Programs will be contested concurrently, i.e., Program “A” hot laps will be followed by Program “B” hot laps, Program “A” Qualifying will be followed by Program “B” Qualifying and so on.

Each Program will be contested as follows:

Group qualifying (3-4 cars per group) will determine heat race lineups. Qualify only against cars that will be in your hot lap group and subsequent heat race.

Heat races will feature an invert of four with the fastest qualifier among that heat race group starting fourth. Top four (or five if three heat races) from each Heat Race will transfer to corresponding Program main event.

Heat Race winner and fastest qualifier among transfers in that Heat go to the redraw. If the heat race winner is also that heat’s fastest qualifier, only one car will go to the redraw from that heat.

Fastest two overall qualifiers will line up behind the redraw cars. Balance of Main event lineup set by heat race finish and then qualifying time (i.e., 2nd place finishers not in redraw lined up by qualifying time, 3rd place finishers not in redraw lined by qualifying time, 4th place finishers not in redraw lined by qualifying time).

Balance to “B” Mains(s), top two fastest non-transfers awarded first two positions with balance of “B” Main lineups determined according to heat race finishes. If two “B” Mains, two transfer from each. If one “B” Main, four transfer from each.

Two 20-lap “A” Mains will conclude the night (one for Program “A” and one for Program “B”). The top two finishers in each “A” Main will lock into Saturday’s Pack Building Materials “Dash for Cash”.

Event points will be awarded on Friday night as follows:

Qualifying per Group – 1st -20, 2nd -18, 3rd – 16, 4th – 14th, etc. (two points per position)

Heat Race Finish – 1st – 30, 2nd – 27, 3rd – 24, 4th – 21, etc. (three points per position)

A Feature Points: 1st – 100, 2nd – 95, 3rd – 91, 4th – 88, 5th – 85, 6th – 82, 7th – 79, 8th – 76, 9th – 73, 10th – 70, 11th – 68, 12th – 66, 13th – 64, 14th – 62, 15th -60, 16th – 58th, 17th – 56, 18th – 54, 19th – 52, 20th – 50.

B Main Non-Transfers – 1st – 48, 2nd -46, 3rd – 44, etc.

Event points will carry over to Saturday night for all with the exception of four lock-ins. Event points will be combined into one Program for Saturday night.

Saturday Night

Draw for heat race starting position (minus the four lock-ins). Passing/finishing points in effect. (100 for 1st, 93 for 2nd, 86 for 3rd and so on at seven points per position. Additionally, 5 points per position gained and minus 1.5 points per position lost).

Saturday Heat Passing/Finishing points are added to Friday night event point totals. Top two in combined points from Friday night and Saturday heat races join the four lock-ins in the Pack Building Materials “Dash for Cash”. The next eight in combined points earn “A” Main starting positions 7-14.

The balance of field is split into “B” Mains and “C” Mains as necessary, with three transferring from each “B” Main to complete the 20-car “A” Main event.

21st starting position reserved for I-30 Speedway track champion (Howard Moore) if needed.

The Pack Building Materials “Dash for Cash” lineup will be determined by draw. The finish will set the first three rows of the STN championship finale.

34th Annual STN Championship feature is scheduled for 41 laps.

Format details tentative and subject to change in best interest of the program.

