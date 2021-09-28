Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series Heads to 81 Speedway This Saturday

By Rick Salem

PARK CITY, Kansas (September 27, 2021) – Three races remain for the Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing in 2021. This Saturday, October 2nd series competitors will head to 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas.

Hot laps are scheduled to begin at 6PM, with racing slated at 7PM. General admission is $12 for adults, children 10 and under free. In competition with the United Rebel Sprint Series will be the USRA Modifieds, B-Mods, Super Stocks, and Mini Stocks.

Heading into Saturday’s event at 81 Speedway sees Arcadia, Oklahoma’s Ty Williams edging ahead of Kansas-native, Zach Blurton, with the Drive to Zero points lead. Williams has a seventy-point advantage over Blurton. Sitting third in point standings is Jeremy Huish, 100 points out of second. Luke Cranston and Jordan Knight complete the top five heading into the final three races of the season.

The final two events on the schedule to conclude the season is a double-header at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas on October 8th and 9th.

The series has partnered with the Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 United Rebel Sprint Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was built with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways. The program is designated to target child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).