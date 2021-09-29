Nienhiser Nets Two More Late Season Wins

PETERSEN MEDIA

A busy weekend of racing action saw Chapin, IL driver Paul Nienhiser pick up two more feature event wins on the season, as he also helped car owner Scott Bonar secure his second consecutive Sprint Invaders Owner’s Championship.

“It has been a lot of fun the last month or so,” Paul Nienhiser said. “To really come on at the end of the season has all of excited for the 2022 season ahead after we get through the upcoming holidays, but our season isn’t quite over just yet.”

Friday night, Nienhiser and the Paul Nienhiser Racing team checked in at Jacksonville Speedway, a track that Nienhiser has had immense success at over the years and has been extremely fast at the last few weeks.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the hooked-up speedway didn’t allow for much passing, but Nienhiser was able to gain some valuable points as he finished in the second position.

Sitting sixth in points, Nienhiser rolled off the starting grid from the outside of the third row as he chased after his sixth win of the season. Simply going where the others were not, Nienhiser was able to work his way to the front of the field.

Putting his machine over the cushion, Nienhiser flirted with disaster each and every lap on the rough terrain but was able to quickly forge his way into the second position.

As the leader worked a couple lanes down from Nienhiser, the Chapin, IL pilot continued to hit his marks and surged to the point with just a few laps to go in the race. Out front, Nienhiser was able to secure his sixth win of the season.

Saturday night the scene shifted to 34 Raceway in Burlington, IA with the IRA Series for the Fall Haul as he climbed aboard the Midland Performance No. 50 machine.

Greeted with another extremely heavy and fast surface early in the night, Nienhiser would start and finish third in his heat race that was essentially a big hot lap session. Able to sneak directly into the feature event, Nienhiser would roll off from the 14th position in the feature event.

With the track still full of speed in the ‘A’, Nienhiser was able to make up some ground, but admitted to running a cautious race. Cracking the Top-10, Nienhiser would take the checkered in the ninth position which would be good enough to secure the Sprint Invaders Owner Championship for Scott Bonar.

Nienhiser’s long weekend would continue Sunday night as the Midland Performance team headed on to East Moline Speedway.

On a track that was racy early in the evening, Nienhiser would work his way from sixth to fourth in heat race competition and earn a spot in the Dash.

Going from sixth to second in the Dash, the redraw for the feature would see Nienhiser pull the six, putting him in the third row as he would look to match his performance from Friday evening.

With the track still very racy in the feature event, Nienhiser would slowly work his way forward, but it would take some time as he would hook up in a lot of back and forth action as he worked his way into the Top-three.

Sitting in third under a caution with just 11-laps left in the race, Nienhiser would get the better of the lead duo in two separate games of cat and mouse as he would get into the lead during the closing stages of the race.

Working the low side at one end of the track, and running the fence at the other, Nienhiser would race to his third Sprint Invaders win on the season.

“It feels good to get another win for Scott (Bonar) and his team,” Nienhiser said. “He always prepares a fast car, so to get him a win, and help him secure another championship is pretty cool.”

2021 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-44, Wins-7, Top 5’s-11, Top 10’s-18

ON TAP: Nienhiser is idle this weekend before returning to action on October 8th at Jacksonville Speedway.

