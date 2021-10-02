Crews Wins POWRi Feature at Sweet Springs

From POWRi

SWEET SPRINGS, MO (October 1, 2021) — Brent Crews of Denver, NC prevails once again and earned himself a trip to victory lane at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex. The rookie behind the wheel of the CBIndustries No. 86 has been dominating this season with the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues, and tonight he claimed his seventh feature event of the season. Crews carries great momentum into tomorrow’s portion of the Fall Brawl at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

At the start of the 30-lap feature, the pole sitters, Kaylee Bryson and Daison Pursley on the outside, led the field to green. Pursley took to the bottom side of the race track and led lap one. Bryson fell back to the second position and Brent Crews followed along in third. As a couple of cautions came out for multiple drivers stopped on the track, the field was still led by Pursley.

Teammate to Pursley, Buddy Kofoid tracked down the top two and shortly got the lead away from Pursley on lap 17 after a restart. Kofoid struggled with the cushion which allowed the field to catch him and contest for the lead. After a few late race cautions, the leader Kofoid ran out of fuel after a restart which gave Crews the lead. With four laps to go, Crews kept the lead and went on to win his seventh career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League feature event.

POWRi National Midget League

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Sweet Springs, Missouri

Friday, October 1, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7U-Kyle Jones[1]

2. 00-Chase McDermand[3]

3. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]

4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[6]

5. 21-Emilio Hoover[9]

6. 26-Chance Crum[8]

7. 5-Gavan Boschele[7]

8. 2C-Trevor Casey[5]

9. 15-Xavier Doney[2]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Kaylee Bryson[4]

2. 67-Michael Kofoid[5]

3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

4. 21K-Karter Sarff[7]

5. 17A-Austin Brown[3]

6. 10-Garrett Williamson[6]

7. 25-Taylor Reimer[9]

8. 87-Jace Park[8]

DNS: 11A-Andrew Felker

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[3]

2. 71K-Daison Pursley[6]

3. 44-Branigan Roark[4]

4. 67K-Cade Lewis[8]

5. 50-Daniel Adler[9]

6. 321-Chad Winfrey[5]

7. 60E-Mark Billings[1]

8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[7]

DNS: 17-Tanner Berryhill

Super Clean B-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 25-Taylor Reimer[1]

2. 87-Jace Park[5]

3. 10-Garrett Williamson[2]

4. 321-Chad Winfrey[3]

5. 2C-Trevor Casey[8]

6. 15-Xavier Doney[9]

7. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[6]

8. 60E-Mark Billings[7]

DNS: 17-Tanner Berryhill

DNS: 5-Gavan Boschele

DNS: 11A-Andrew Felker

Lucas Oil A-Feature (30 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[3]

2. 26-Chance Crum[15]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff[8]

4. 17A-Austin Brown[16]

5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[13]

6. 25-Taylor Reimer[17]

7. 7U-Kyle Jones[5]

8. 10-Garrett Williamson[19]

9. 71-Kaylee Bryson[1]

10. 67-Michael Kofoid[4]

11. 2C-Trevor Casey[21]

12. 44-Branigan Roark[12]

13. 15-Xavier Doney[22]

14. 67K-Cade Lewis[6]

15. 21-Emilio Hoover[9]

16. 71K-Daison Pursley[2]

17. 00-Chase McDermand[7]

18. 97-Brenham Crouch[11]

19. 321-Chad Winfrey[20]

20. 50-Daniel Adler[10]

21. 08-Cannon McIntosh[14]

22. 87-Jace Park[18]