Placerville Speedway forced to cancel October 9th USAC event

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Due to the continued fire rehabilitation clean up efforts, Placerville Speedway has announced that the USAC event scheduled for next Saturday October 9th has been canceled.

With equipment being housed on site and limitations in the pit area, it isn’t possible to hold a Sprint Car or Midget event this coming week. Promoter Scott Russell spoke on the situation saying,

“We were able to hold the Monster Truck and Tractor Pull events due to a much smaller footprint in the pit area. With what we are working with at this moment however, it unfortunately makes it impossible to host the USAC and BCRA event next week.”

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 is still on as scheduled however, for November 18th, 19th and 20th. The USAC National Midget event will now be the next race at the speedway and also finishes off the 2021 campaign.