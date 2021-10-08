2021 All Star season to conclude with two-day Jim & Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (October 7, 2021) – The 2021 FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 season may be all but complete, but the thrills are far from over, as Series action is set to continue, as well as conclude, with the annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio. A high dollar staple on the Fremont calendar, the two-day Jim and Joanne Ford Classic will award a total winner’s share equaling $15,000 headlined with a $10,000 finale on Saturday, October 9. The weekend will open with a $5,000-to-win preliminary on Friday, October 8.

“The Track That Action Built” is certainly no stranger to the All Star Circuit of Champions schedule, most recently hosting “America’s Series” during Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Saturday, June 12. A sure-fire contender for race of the year, the Ohio Sprint Speedweek visit concluded with a last lap, last corner pass consisting of Cole Duncan sneaking by Danny Dietrich for a $6,000 payday. The victory also secured Duncan the evening’s Hard Charger Award, as the Lockbourne, Ohio-native commenced his charge to the lead from row four.

Forced to face-off against a stout contingent of northwest Ohio regulars, as well as an expected turnout of regional invaders, the All Star Circuit of Champions will certainly have their hands full, led by current Series point leader and leading winner, Clauson Marshall Racing’s Tyler Courtney. In fact, Courtney’s title is all but secured, as just firing for hot laps on Friday will secure his 2021 All Star Circuit of Champions championship. Impressive enough, Courtney’s title will be accomplished in his first-ever try, locking down Rookie of the Year honors in the process.

Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason will enter Fremont’s doubleheader second in the All Star driver championship chase, followed by Vermeer Motorsports’ Hunter Schuerenberg, Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise, and the “Northpole Nightmare” Bill Balog.

Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry is currently sixth in the All Star driver standings, followed by Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck, Neptune City, New Jersey’s Kyle Reinhardt, former full-timer, Ian Madsen, and Nashville’s Paul McMahan.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Jim and Joanne Ford Classic Outline:

Friday and Saturday, October 8-9

Pit Window: 3:30 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:15 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5:45 p.m.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

13. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (May 14, 2021): Tyler Courtney

14. Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois (May 15, 2021): Kyle Reinhardt

15. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 20, 2021): Tyler Courtney (2)

16. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 21, 2021): Tyler Courtney (3)

17. Gas City I-69 Speedway, Indiana (May 22, 2021): Cap Henry

18. Kokomo Speedway, Indiana (May 23, 2021): Zeb Wise

19. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 31, 2021): Lance Dewease

20. Fairbury Speedway, Illinois (June 3, 2021): Tyler Courtney (4)

21. Wilmot Raceway, Wisconsin (June 4, 2021): Tyler Courtney (5)

22. Plymouth Dirt Track, Wisconsin (June 5, 2021): Bill Balog

23. Angell Park Speedway, Wisconsin (June 6, 2021): Bill Balog (2)

24. SW Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (June 11, 2021): Ian Madsen

25. SW Fremont Speedway, Ohio (June 12, 2021): Cole Duncan

26. SW Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (June 14, 2021): Kyle Larson (2)

27. SW Sharon Speedway, Ohio (June 15, 2021): Danny Dietrich

28. SW Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (June 16, 2021): Kyle Larson (3)

29. SW Muskingum County Speedway, Ohio (June 17, 2021): Justin Peck (3)

30. SW Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (June 19, 2021): Paul McMahan

31. Stateline Speedway, New York (July 9, 2021): Hunter Schuerenberg

32. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (July 10, 2021): Spencer Bayston

33. Lake Ozark Speedway, Missouri (July 23, 2021): Cap Henry (2)

34. Lake Ozark Speedway, Missouri (July 24, 2021): Christopher Bell

35. Humboldt Speedway, Kansas (July 25, 2021): Tyler Courtney (6)

36. I-70 Motorsports Park, Missouri (July 27, 2021): Brian Brown

37. Mo. State Fair Speedway, Missouri (July 29, 2021): Tyler Courtney (7)

38. 34 Raceway, Iowa (July 30, 2021): Kerry Madsen

39. Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (July 31, 2021): Kerry Madsen (2)

40. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (August 20, 2021): Cory Eliason

41. Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (August 21, 2021): Cole Duncan (2)

42. Grandview, Pennsylvania (August 26, 2021): Tyler Courtney (8)

43. Lincoln Speedway, Pennsylvania (August 28, 2021): Cory Eliason (2)

44. BAPS M. Speedway, Pennsylvania (August 29, 2021): Danny Dietrich (2)

45. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (September 3, 2021): Zeb Wise (2)

46. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (September 4, 2021): Spencer Bayston (2)

47. Port Royal Spdwy, Penn. (September 9, 2021): Brent Marks

48. Port Royal Spdwy, Penn. (September 10, 2021): Daryn Pittman

49. Port Royal Spdwy, Penn. (September 11, 2021): Logan Wagner (2)

50. Williams Grove, Pennsylvania (September 17, 2021): Anthony Macri (2)

51. Lincoln Speedway, Pennsylvania (September 18, 2021): Justin Peck (4)

52. Eldora Speedway, Ohio (September 25, 2021): Rico Abreu

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 9/25/21):

1. Tyler Courtney – 6420

2. Cory Eliason – 6138

3. Hunter Schuerenberg – 5992

4. Zeb Wise – 5938

5. Bill Balog – 5924

6. Cap Henry – 5814

7. Justin Peck – 5680

8. Kyle Reinhardt – 5239

9. Ian Madsen – 4430

10. Paul McMahan – 4308

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.