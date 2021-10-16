Arcadia, Oklahoma’s Ty Williams Captures $5,000 Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series 2021 Season Championship

By Rick Salem

OBERLIN, Kansas (October 13, 2021) – In 2021, the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing joined forces with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program as the presenting partner for the season points chase. With the partnership came a substantial pay day to the Points Champion, pocketing $5,000.

The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations. To learn more, visit www.kansasdrivetozero.com.

The persistence, outstanding performances, and perfect attendance of Ty Williams throughout the season assisted in securing the Drive to Zero Points Championship. Williams closes out the season with 5 feature wins, 12 podium finishes, 12 top-five finishes, and 16 top-ten finishes. Quinter, Kansas’ Zach Blurton finished second in the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series point standings, fifty points behind Williams. Hailing out of Jetmore, Kansas, Jeremy Huish completes the top-three in points standings. Fourth in points went to Luke Cranston, followed by Kyler Johnson, Jordan Knight, Jon Freeman, Tyler Knight, Cash Beeson and Taylor Velasquez rounding out the top ten.

A total of 106 competitors checked in for competition with the United Rebel Sprint Series throughout the season. Of the 106 competitors, there were 13 different feature winners. Ty Williams and Jason Martin topped the leaderboard in feature wins for the season, both with five. Taylor Velasquez captured four URSS victories, while Stu Snyder and Luke Cranston each won two feature events with the series. Claiming one victory was Danny Smith, Jay Russell, Tyler Knight, Steven Richardson, Zach Blurton, Koby Walters, Jeremy Huish, and Kyler Johnson.

Twenty-six races were completed throughout 2021, of which took place in two different states at nine different facilities. Only two events were called due to inclement weather. New to the schedule in 2021 were US 36 Raceway in Osborn, MO and Bethany Speedway in Bethany, MO, where Jay Russell and Stu Snyder claimed victories. Also the new I-70 Speedway In Odessa, MO hosted a three day event with Luke Cranston winning the first night and Jason Martin taking the win the following two nights.

For more information on results, final point standings, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).